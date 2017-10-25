2018 will bring you these incredible smartphones

The year 2017 has given the world some amazing smartphones. We have witnessed the trend of bezel-less handsets sporting impressive dual-lens camera setups and it is just the tip of the iceberg.
Next year we are going to see some noticeable development in the mobile phone segment with better cameras and overall performance.
Having said that, the smartphone enthusiasts around the globe can keep their finger crossed for some high-end flagship handsets from the top leaders in the industry. Today we are going to give you a list of elite smartphones that you can count on. So sit back and take a look at this list.
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 8-inch AMOLED Infinity display
- 6GB RAM
- No Headphone Jack
- Snapdragon 845/Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the markets)
- 64GB internal storage
- USB Type-C
- Optical fingerprint scanner
- Android O operating system
Apple iPhone 9
Rumored Key Features
- 8-inch OLED bezel-less display
- A12 Chip
- 3/4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- iOS 12
- Facial recognition
- Iris scanner
- VR lasers
LG G7
- 7-inch display with 1,440 x 2,880 px resolution
- Android Oreo
- Snapdragon 845 SoC
- 4GB/6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- 13mp primary camera with dual-lens
- 8mp secondary camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- 5-inch OLED Infinity display
- Android O
- Snapdragon 845 chipset
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB memory
- 13mp dual-lens primary camera
- 8mp secondary camera
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Rumoured Key Features
- 6-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution
- Android O OS
- 9 GHz Snapdragon 835 processor
- 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
- 19mp rear-facing dual-lens camera
- 16mp front-facing camera
Sony Xperia XZ 2
Rumoured Key Features
- 6-inch Fully bezel-less display with 4K resolution
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM
- 23mp primary camera
- 13mp secondary camera
- Android O operating system
Nokia 9
- Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 13mp dual-lens Zeiss optics camera
- 13mp front camera
- USB Type-C Port
- Android O
OnePlus 6
- 5-inch Full-HD display
- Snapdragon 845 SoC
- 6GB RAM
- 20mp primary camerra with dual-lens
- 16mp secondary camera
- USB Type-C Port
Google Pixel 3
- 5-inch Full-HD display
- Snapdragon 845 chipset
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- 12mp primary camera (with dual-lens)
- 8mp secondary camera
Xiaomi Mi 7
- 6-inch OLED display
- Snapdragon 845
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- 16mp primary camera
- 8mp secondary camera
