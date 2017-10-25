2018 will bring you these incredible smartphones

The year 2017 has given the world some amazing smartphones. We have witnessed the trend of bezel-less handsets sporting impressive dual-lens camera setups and it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Next year we are going to see some noticeable development in the mobile phone segment with better cameras and overall performance.

Having said that, the smartphone enthusiasts around the globe can keep their finger crossed for some high-end flagship handsets from the top leaders in the industry. Today we are going to give you a list of elite smartphones that you can count on. So sit back and take a look at this list.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumored Key Features 8-inch AMOLED Infinity display

6GB RAM

No Headphone Jack

Snapdragon 845/Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the markets)

64GB internal storage

USB Type-C

Optical fingerprint scanner

Android O operating system Apple iPhone 9 Rumored Key Features

8-inch OLED bezel-less display

A12 Chip

3/4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

iOS 12

Facial recognition

Iris scanner

VR lasers LG G7 Rumoured Key Features 7-inch display with 1,440 x 2,880 px resolution

Android Oreo

Snapdragon 845 SoC

4GB/6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

13mp primary camera with dual-lens

8mp secondary camera Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumoured Key Features 5-inch OLED Infinity display

Android O

Snapdragon 845 chipset

6GB RAM

64GB memory

13mp dual-lens primary camera

8mp secondary camera Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Rumoured Key Features 6-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution

Android O OS

9 GHz Snapdragon 835 processor

4GB/6GB/8GB RAM

19mp rear-facing dual-lens camera

16mp front-facing camera Sony Xperia XZ 2 Rumoured Key Features 6-inch Fully bezel-less display with 4K resolution

Snapdragon 835 processor

4GB/6GB RAM

23mp primary camera

13mp secondary camera

Android O operating system Nokia 9 Rumoured Key Features Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

13mp dual-lens Zeiss optics camera

13mp front camera

USB Type-C Port

Android O OnePlus 6 Rumoured Key Features 5-inch Full-HD display

Snapdragon 845 SoC

6GB RAM

20mp primary camerra with dual-lens

16mp secondary camera

USB Type-C Port Google Pixel 3 Rumoured Key Features 5-inch Full-HD display

Snapdragon 845 chipset

6GB RAM

64GB storage

12mp primary camera (with dual-lens)

8mp secondary camera Xiaomi Mi 7 Rumoured Key Features 6-inch OLED display

Snapdragon 845

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

16mp primary camera

8mp secondary camera