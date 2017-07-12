Unihertz Jelly Pro: A Lilliput that is rich in features [in-pictures]

Back in May, Unihertz announced a new smartphone called Jelly Pro. The company claims the new device to be the smallest 4G smartphone launched ever.

At a point in time when the smartphones are growing bigger in size, the Jelly Pro is definitely a less obstructive and easy to carry offering. The Shanghai-based Unihertz has come up with a small device that will easily fit in your pocket. It won't be wrong if we say that it is a tiny Android smartphone. The device boasts of a 2.45-inch display and its overall length is just 3.6 inches.

Just by reading this much, you shouldn't come to a conclusion that the Jelly Pro is a gimmick. We say so as the Lilliput in the smartphone arena can do a lot more than you can image. It is perfectly usable as well.

Dual SIM slots You read it right! The Jelly Pro features two GSM SIM card slots. This will be a perfect offering for those who travel frequently and don't prefer to carry the big phones. Android Nougat out of the box You can definitely surprise people around you as they realize that you have an Android Nougat based smartphone at the size of a feature phone. The device simply has that design factor that will make people look at it (trying to figure out what exactly the device is). Feels sturdy Despite being made of plastic, the Jelly Pro feels quite sturdy and you can get a good grip of the device when it is held. Also, the back panel is removable and so is the battery. Packs in all necessary ports Like any other smartphone in the market, this one from Unihertz too has front and rear cameras with a flash at the rear. There is a power button, a volume rocker and a micro USB port on the right edge and a 3.5mm audio hack at the top. At the front, there are three capacitive buttons for navigation below screen. Has a camera too The device comes with an 8MP rear camera with flash and a 2MP selfie snapper too. However, the device can't be compared with the other smartphones having such camera sensors on board. The results are too grainy and washed out. Smooth performance The device is not meant for the entertainment purposes or media consumption. It has a 1.1GHz quad-core processor and 1GB or 2GB that makes it smooth to navigate through the UI and switching between apps. One day of battery life The 950mAh battery under the hood of the Jelly Pro can last over a day without fail but not three days as it is stated by the company. Insane pricing The Unihertz Jelly Pro is priced affordably at $79 for the base variant with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and $95 for the Pro variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage as the Kickstarter project. Once it is launched to the general public, we can expect a $30 increase in the pricing of both the variants. We need to reasonable with our expectation At such a small dimension, the Jelly Pro is easy to carry and pocket-friendly too. But we cannot expect the device to perform well in the display, camera, speaker and performance levels as it is not meant to handle such jobs like a pro.