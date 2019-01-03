Highly anticipated Samsung smartphones to watch out for in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- UP: Bulandshahr Main Suspect Yogesh Raj Arrested By Police
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Live Updates From Day 1
- New Car Launches In India In January 2019 — Here Is The List Of Upcoming Cars This Month!
- Flipkart Honor Days Jan 3rd to 5th: Avail Discounts On Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S And More
- Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Ranbir Is A Very Important Part Of Alia's Life!
- Here's Why You Will Love Your Stay At Honnemardu
- List Of Amavasya Dates 2019
Samsung devices are always an attention seeker in terms of features they acquire. These devices are unconventional in terms of looks and design. Especially, its premium phones which not only excel in design wise but also lead with some particular features, when compared with few iPhones.
The company is following the same concept with some upgrades in the upcoming year, 2019 as well. You are required to take a look at some of these forthcoming handsets in our index below.
In the list, you have Galaxy S10 which is the first Android device to support ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that will bounce sound waves off the microscopic ridges of a fingerprint to authenticate users. The Galaxy Note 10, another phone can record 4K HDR videos with the riches details.
It comes with highly improved facial recognition which can build up an accurate 3D picture of yours. There are some more high-end devices which also are expected to come with rarely ever seen features.
Apart from some premium phones, the company is also going to launch some mid range devices which house some better aspects. You can find couple of these phones in our list as well.
Samsung Galaxy S10
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch screen models
- A dual, triple or quad-lens rear camera
- 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses
- A dual-lens front-facing camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.46-inch screen advertised
- Qualcomm hasn't announced a Snapdragon 855
- 8GB of RAM
- 512GB of internal storage
- 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J9 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.0 inch (1440x 2560 Pixels) Display
- Octa-core 2.2 GHz Processor
- Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset
- 4/6 GB of RAM
- 13 MP + 13 MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Oreo)
- 8.0MP+13 MP (f/1.7) of front camera
- 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J9
Rumored Key Specs
- It has a 5.7 Inch Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display display.
- Android 8.1 Oreo.
- The Phone is powered by a Octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM .
- The device comes with a 16 MP Front camera and 16 + 5 MP Dual Rear camera with a Flash.
- It comes with 64GB of built-in storage which can further be expanded using a microSD, Up to 256 GB.
- Connectivity includes Dual SIM, 4G LTE.
- The Device has a non-removable Li-ion 3500 mAh batteryRumored Key Specs
- It has a 5.7 Inch Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display display.
- Android 8.1 Oreo.
- The Phone is powered by a Octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM .
- The device comes with a 16 MP Front camera and 16 + 5 MP Dual Rear camera with a Flash.
- It comes with 64GB of built-in storage which can further be expanded using a microSD, Up to 256 GB.
- Connectivity includes Dual SIM, 4G LTE.
- The Device has a non-removable Li-ion 3500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6-inch qHD power efficient Super AMOLED display
- 16MP plus 5MP primary cameras
- 64GB internal storage and it can be
- expanded up to 256GB which is appreciated
- 3,500 mAh Li-on battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.78 inch screen size Curved OLED Display
- Dual lens Camera
- 4/6GB RAM
- 64/128 GB internal Memory
- 512 GB Memory Card Slot
- 24 MP and 16 MP Rear camera
- 4500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.7 inch screen
- Snapdragon 625
- Android Oreo or Pie
- 4GB RAM
- 6GB RAM
- Upto 256 GB internal memory
- 16MP and 13MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J5 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.8 inch screen
- Latest Android OS
- Snapdragon 660 Adreno 512
- 3/4GB RAM
- 32/64 GB internal memory
- 16MP + 20MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP front camera
- Fast 3500 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10 Star
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.9 inch Screen Display
- 64 GB internal memory
- 16MP front camera
- 48 MP+ 16+8MP+10MP rear camera
- Android Pie
- Non removable 4300 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy on9
Rumored Key Specs
- 6-5inch FHD+ Super AMOLED
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 650
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camer
- 4G
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8s
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging