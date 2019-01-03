Highly anticipated Samsung smartphones to watch out for in 2019

Samsung devices are always an attention seeker in terms of features they acquire. These devices are unconventional in terms of looks and design. Especially, its premium phones which not only excel in design wise but also lead with some particular features, when compared with few iPhones.

The company is following the same concept with some upgrades in the upcoming year, 2019 as well. You are required to take a look at some of these forthcoming handsets in our index below.

In the list, you have Galaxy S10 which is the first Android device to support ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that will bounce sound waves off the microscopic ridges of a fingerprint to authenticate users. The Galaxy Note 10, another phone can record 4K HDR videos with the riches details.

It comes with highly improved facial recognition which can build up an accurate 3D picture of yours. There are some more high-end devices which also are expected to come with rarely ever seen features.

Apart from some premium phones, the company is also going to launch some mid range devices which house some better aspects. You can find couple of these phones in our list as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumored Key Specs

5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch screen models

A dual, triple or quad-lens rear camera

12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

A dual-lens front-facing camera Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumored Key Specs a 6.46-inch screen advertised

Qualcomm hasn't announced a Snapdragon 855

8GB of RAM

512GB of internal storage

6,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J9 Plus Rumored Key Specs

6.0 inch (1440x 2560 Pixels) Display

Octa-core 2.2 GHz Processor

Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset

4/6 GB of RAM

13 MP + 13 MP camera

Android 9.0 (Oreo)

8.0MP+13 MP (f/1.7) of front camera

4,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J9 Rumored Key Specs

It has a 5.7 Inch Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display display.

Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Phone is powered by a Octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM .

The device comes with a 16 MP Front camera and 16 + 5 MP Dual Rear camera with a Flash.

It comes with 64GB of built-in storage which can further be expanded using a microSD, Up to 256 GB.

Connectivity includes Dual SIM, 4G LTE.

The Device has a non-removable Li-ion 3500 mAh batteryRumored Key Specs

It has a 5.7 Inch Super AMOLED 2.5D curved display display.

Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Phone is powered by a Octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM .

The device comes with a 16 MP Front camera and 16 + 5 MP Dual Rear camera with a Flash.

It comes with 64GB of built-in storage which can further be expanded using a microSD, Up to 256 GB.

Connectivity includes Dual SIM, 4G LTE.

The Device has a non-removable Li-ion 3500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J8 Rumored Key Specs

a 6-inch qHD power efficient Super AMOLED display

16MP plus 5MP primary cameras

64GB internal storage and it can be

expanded up to 256GB which is appreciated

3,500 mAh Li-on battery Samsung Galaxy A7 2019 Rumored Key Specs

5.78 inch screen size Curved OLED Display

Dual lens Camera

4/6GB RAM

64/128 GB internal Memory

512 GB Memory Card Slot

24 MP and 16 MP Rear camera

4500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus 2019 Rumored Key Specs

5.7 inch screen

Snapdragon 625

Android Oreo or Pie

4GB RAM

6GB RAM

Upto 256 GB internal memory

16MP and 13MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

3500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J5 Plus Rumored Key Specs

5.8 inch screen

Latest Android OS

Snapdragon 660 Adreno 512

3/4GB RAM

32/64 GB internal memory

16MP + 20MP Rear Camera

16 MP front camera

Fast 3500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Star Rumored Key Specs

6.9 inch Screen Display

64 GB internal memory

16MP front camera

48 MP+ 16+8MP+10MP rear camera

Android Pie

Non removable 4300 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy on9 Rumored Key Specs 6-5inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Octa-Core Snapdragon 650

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camer

4G

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A8s Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM

128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 10MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging