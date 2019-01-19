Upcoming Motorola smartphones to be launched in 2019

Motorola smartphones launched in the last year, were greatly admired by a section of users. Be it design wise, built with compactness, stronger battery backup, and couple more interesting specs- these handsets looked truly engrossing. This has certainly raised expectation. As such users are eagerly waiting for the new and upcoming devices to be launched in the current year of 2019.

These upcoming devices can come with up to 5000 mah battery that support fast charging technology, and their powerful processor looks much better for gaming revolution-PUBG. The highly anticipated device called- 'Moto P40', can come with a greater 48MP high resolution camera at the rear that will offer DSLR like images. Even its processor works swiftly, making your entire activity smoother. There are more devices which individually can offer some exceptional attributes.

Overall, these handsets will surely not let your expectation down once they are launched. Users can get to see their press releases in the upcoming days, and there might be a chance that these devices can even sport some unseen features.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

6.24-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G7 Rumored Key Specifications

6.24-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G7 Play Rumored Key Specifications

5.7-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (Typical) / 2,820mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G7 Power Rumored Key Specifications

6.2-inch (?) (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Motorola Moto X5 Rumored Key Specifications

5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One

Octa-core

32/64 GB, 4 GB RAM

12 MP and 8MP rear camera

16MP and 8MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery Motorola Moto Z4 + Rumored Key Specifications

A 6-inch Super AMOLED display that has been provided with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection

dual rear cameras having 16MP + 8MP

16MP front camera

3,500mAh Battery Motorola Moto Z4 Play Rumored Key Specifications

a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, which exhibits a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

Kryo 385 quad-core processors with 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz of clock speed

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

a 6GB RAM

a 64GB inbuilt storage

expanded up to 2TB via a memory card

a 16MP primary camera

a 16MP front camera

powered by a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Motorola Moto P40 Rumored Key Specifications

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

Octa-core

64/128 GB internal Memory

6 GB RAM

48 MP + 5MP rear camera

12MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery Motorola Moto C2 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels

powered by a 1.4Ghz Cortex A53 Quad-core processor

a 3GB RAM

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

a powerful 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery