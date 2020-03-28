ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Highly Anticipated Upcoming Motorola Smartphones

    By
    |

    Motorola, the Lenovo-owned brand known for its extensive range of smartphones including innovating options like the Motorola Razr 2019. The brand is known for launching affordable smartphones with stock Android UI and flagship smartphones that supports modularity.

    Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Expected To Be Launched Soon
     

    Here are some of the upcoming Motorola smartphones that are likely to launch in India. These smartphones are likely to offer competitive hardware and are expected to follow the new design trends set by the other OEMs.

    Motorola Edge Plus

    Motorola Edge Plus

    The Motorola Edge Plus is expected to be the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As the name suggests, the smartphone will have a dual curved-display, possibly with a punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

    Motorola P40

    Motorola P40

    The Motorola P40 is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device is likely to offer features like an FHD+ resolution display along with a triple or a quad-camera setup.

    Motorola P40
     

    Motorola P40

    The Motorola P40 is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device is likely to offer features like an FHD+ resolution display along with a triple or a quad-camera setup.

    Motorola Edge

    Motorola Edge

    The Motorola Edge is likely to be a mid-range 5G smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone will offer features like improved gaming experience and is likely to include a bigger battery to cater to the 5G requirements of the device.

    Motorola One 2020

    Motorola One 2020

    The Motorola One 2020 will also be a mid-range smartphone, likely to cost around Rs. 20,000. The Motorola One will have features like an all-screen display, a fast octa-core processor and is likely to offer 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

    Motorola P40 Play

    Motorola P40 Play

    The Motorola P40 Play will be an affordable version of the Motorola P40. Unlike the regular version, the Play moniker will not support 5G and is likely to run on a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with support for features like Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

    Motorola P40 Power

    Motorola P40 Power

    Motorola is known for launching smartphones with big batteries and the Motorola P40 Power is expected to be a yet another smartphone with a massive battery with at least 5,000 mAh capacity. The Motorola P40 Power is likely to support features like fast charging and reverse charging.

    Motorola One Pro

    Motorola One Pro

    The Motorola One Pro will be a slightly better version of the Motorola One 2020. The Motorola One Pro is expected to offer an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an upper mid-range chipset to offer improved gaming and regular usage experience.

    Motorola One Mid

    Motorola One Mid

    As the name suggests, the Motorola One Mid will be a mid-range smartphone and an affordable version of the Motorola One 2020. The smartphone will have a premium design and build quality and will offer most of the modern features at affordable pricing.

    Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

    Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

    The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is expected to be an entry-level smartphone, which is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000. The smartphone is expected to carry a big battery with support for fast charging and reverse charging capabilities.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X