List Of Highly Anticipated Upcoming Motorola Smartphones

Here are some of the upcoming Motorola smartphones that are likely to launch in India. These smartphones are likely to offer competitive hardware and are expected to follow the new design trends set by the other OEMs.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge Plus is expected to be the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As the name suggests, the smartphone will have a dual curved-display, possibly with a punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

Motorola P40

The Motorola P40 is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device is likely to offer features like an FHD+ resolution display along with a triple or a quad-camera setup.

Motorola P40

The Motorola P40 is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device is likely to offer features like an FHD+ resolution display along with a triple or a quad-camera setup.

Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge is likely to be a mid-range 5G smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone will offer features like improved gaming experience and is likely to include a bigger battery to cater to the 5G requirements of the device.

Motorola One 2020

The Motorola One 2020 will also be a mid-range smartphone, likely to cost around Rs. 20,000. The Motorola One will have features like an all-screen display, a fast octa-core processor and is likely to offer 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Motorola P40 Play

The Motorola P40 Play will be an affordable version of the Motorola P40. Unlike the regular version, the Play moniker will not support 5G and is likely to run on a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with support for features like Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Motorola P40 Power

Motorola is known for launching smartphones with big batteries and the Motorola P40 Power is expected to be a yet another smartphone with a massive battery with at least 5,000 mAh capacity. The Motorola P40 Power is likely to support features like fast charging and reverse charging.

Motorola One Pro

The Motorola One Pro will be a slightly better version of the Motorola One 2020. The Motorola One Pro is expected to offer an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an upper mid-range chipset to offer improved gaming and regular usage experience.

Motorola One Mid

As the name suggests, the Motorola One Mid will be a mid-range smartphone and an affordable version of the Motorola One 2020. The smartphone will have a premium design and build quality and will offer most of the modern features at affordable pricing.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is expected to be an entry-level smartphone, which is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000. The smartphone is expected to carry a big battery with support for fast charging and reverse charging capabilities.