Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Coming Soon in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Standing in an elite panel to rest of its counterparts, Nokia has been reinventing itself in an impeccable way. Be it from entry-level, mid-range or high-end category, the company has been producing quite a many handsets. The makers have been credited with the first flag-bearer of "bothie-feature" which can be found in some of its devices.

And yet again, the unit has taken the curtains down- only to introduce before you some of its latest inventions. These new devices have been getting good word of mouth across the globe. And as per the recent report, the company is all set to launch them in Indian sub-continent as well. You can see these upcoming smartphones as of an index at the bottom.

The list tops with the Nokia 9 PureView which is the first ever designed premium phone- to feature "Penta lens rear camera". This master class of engineering makes it attractively unique in terms of generating superior quality of images and videos than a few DSLRs.

The other amazing thing in all these mentioned devices is- the use of Android 9(Pie), which makes them highly app-friendly. The OS is clean and fuss-free that will offer smoothest user-experience. There are some more features that you can see in our list.

Nokia 9 PureView Key Specs

5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging Nokia 4.2 Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 3.2 Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 1 Plus Key Specs

5.3-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition

Single / Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Nokia 210 Key Specs

2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display

MediaTek 6261D Processor

4MB RAM

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Up To 20 Days Standby Time

Native Games

Flashlight

1020 MAh Battery