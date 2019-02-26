TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Coming Soon in India
Standing in an elite panel to rest of its counterparts, Nokia has been reinventing itself in an impeccable way. Be it from entry-level, mid-range or high-end category, the company has been producing quite a many handsets. The makers have been credited with the first flag-bearer of "bothie-feature" which can be found in some of its devices.
And yet again, the unit has taken the curtains down- only to introduce before you some of its latest inventions. These new devices have been getting good word of mouth across the globe. And as per the recent report, the company is all set to launch them in Indian sub-continent as well. You can see these upcoming smartphones as of an index at the bottom.
The list tops with the Nokia 9 PureView which is the first ever designed premium phone- to feature "Penta lens rear camera". This master class of engineering makes it attractively unique in terms of generating superior quality of images and videos than a few DSLRs.
The other amazing thing in all these mentioned devices is- the use of Android 9(Pie), which makes them highly app-friendly. The OS is clean and fuss-free that will offer smoothest user-experience. There are some more features that you can see in our list.
Nokia 9 PureView
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging
Nokia 4.2
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 3.2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition
- Single / Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 210
Key Specs
- 2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display
- MediaTek 6261D Processor
- 4MB RAM
- Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
- Series 30+ OS
- Up To 20 Days Standby Time
- Native Games
- Flashlight
- 1020 MAh Battery