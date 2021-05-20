Just In
Upcoming Apple iPhones Worth Waiting For In 2020
After witnessing great sales figure of the iPhone 11 series, Apple is all set to unwrap its iPhone 12 series along with its first-ever 5G models sometime in 2020. At the same time, the Cupertino-giant could release its rumored iPhone SE 2 which could directly compete with Chinese mid-range smartphones.
The iPhone 12, as mentioned in the list, could look like the iPhone 4 with a flat Aluminium edge, sporting an OLED screen. And the display size of the phone might be 6.1-inch.
On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max might sport a 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels, respectively. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro 5G and 12 Pro MAX 5G models will arrive in the market with extremely faster 5G modems.
While Apple is known for its premium smartphone series, it has occasionally proved itself as a reliable brand even when it comes to cheaper phones. The live example of Apple's ambition to manufacture mid-range phones is the ' iPhone SE', which witnessed terrific sales, and at present, it is available for Rs. 17,300 in India. The brand is keen on launching the successor of this model, iPhone SE 2, which could price Rs. 27,990 for its given storage variant.
Despite coming at off the hook price than other premium phones, iPhone SE 2 will get powered by an advanced Bionic A13 chipset and it will ship with the latest iOS 13 out-of-the-box, which together will offer you an ultra-seamless experience.
Apple iPhone 12
- a 4.7-inch OLED (750 x 1,334 pixels) multitouch display with a capacitive touchscreen
- a 2.65GHz hexa-core processor
- a 3GB RAM
- device runs on iOS v13.0 operating system
- a 12MP Rear Camera
- a 5MP front-facing selfie
- 1,960mAh Li-Po battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.67-inch OLED display having a screen resolution of 1,242 x 2,688 pixels along with a pixel density of 444 PPI
- triple 13MP Rear Camera
- front 13MP Camera
- a 2.65GHz dual-core Lightning and a 1.8GHz quad-core Thunder processors
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 6.06-inch OLED display that gets a complete bezel-less style omitting the notch
- a 64GB internal memory
- Apple A13 Bionic chipset and a Hexacore
- triple 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- a 3,346mAh Li-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.1-inch LCD screen bears a pixel density
- a hexa-core
- a 12MP and 12MP rear camera
- a 7MP front Camera
- a 64GB internal memory
- a Li-ion battery that has a capacity of 3,110mAh
Apple iPhone XIR
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 6.1-inch tall IPS LCD display
- 12MP and 5MP rear cameras
- a 7MP front camera
- Apple A12 Bionic chip with 2.49GHz dual-core Vortex and 1.52GHz quad-core Tempest processor
- a Li-ion battery with 3,060mAh capacity
Apple iPhone SE 2
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 4.7-inch OLED (750 x 1,334 pixels) multitouch display with a capacitive touchscreen
- a 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- 64GB of inbuilt storage
- a 2.65GHz hexa-core processor
- Li-Polymer 1960 mAh battery
