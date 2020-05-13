Upcoming Rumored Samsung Smartphones Expected To Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to be a budget smartphone with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. Samsung Galaxy A91 is another upcoming rumored Samsung smartphone expected to launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy A91 is going to be a flagship smartphone believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

Adding to the list of upcoming Samsung smartphone launch is the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The exact details of the Samsung Galaxy M01 are unknown yet, but various reports have noted it will be a 6.4-inch smartphone available in three color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is another upcoming and much-rumored Samsung smartphone, expected to launch soon.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and a 32MP selfie camera. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is expected to be an upper mid-budget smartphone and would likely run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy A91

Rumored Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max 2.84GHz + 2.42Ghz + 1.8GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Rumored Key Specs

6.55 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, One UI 2.0

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

13 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01

Rumored Key Specs

5.26 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, One UI 2

Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439

13 MP + 2 MP Rera Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

Rumored Key Specs