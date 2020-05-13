ENGLISH

    Upcoming Rumored Samsung Smartphones Expected To Launch

    By
    |

    Samsung is one of the popular gadget brands in India, especially for its smartphones. The company is constantly reinventing its technologies for its smartphones. Some of the upcoming rumored Samsung smartphones expected to launch soon include the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A91, Samsung Galaxy M01, and the Samsung Galaxy M51.

    Upcoming Samsung Smartphpones Expected To
     

    The Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to be a budget smartphone with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. Samsung Galaxy A91 is another upcoming rumored Samsung smartphone expected to launch soon.

    Samsung Galaxy A91 is going to be a flagship smartphone believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

    Adding to the list of upcoming Samsung smartphone launch is the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The exact details of the Samsung Galaxy M01 are unknown yet, but various reports have noted it will be a 6.4-inch smartphone available in three color variants.
    The Samsung Galaxy M51 is another upcoming and much-rumored Samsung smartphone, expected to launch soon.

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and a 32MP selfie camera. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is expected to be an upper mid-budget smartphone and would likely run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    Samsung Galaxy A91

    Samsung Galaxy A91

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max 2.84GHz + 2.42Ghz + 1.8GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.55 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, One UI 2.0
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 13 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M01
     

    Samsung Galaxy M01

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 5.26 inches PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, One UI 2
    • Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439
    • 13 MP + 2 MP Rera Camera
    • 5 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M51

    Samsung Galaxy M51

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, One UI 2.0
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon
    • 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
