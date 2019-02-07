Upcoming Rumoured 8GB RAM smartphones to wait for in 2019

Ever since the level of multitasking has increased, our makers have been coming with more RAM configured devices. It is now the makers are gearing up for the launch of some devices which will feature 8GB RAM, in the upcoming year 2019. Housed with such massive RAM configuration, your gaming now becomes a much easier task.

Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. -0 ]To be more specific, we have mentioned these phones in our list below.

These devices can grab your attention due to some other amazing features. In the list, you have OnePlus 7 whose cameras are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps, and sports bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display. You are likely to get even more upgraded features in OnePlus 7T.

The Galaxy Note 10, another phone can record 4K HDR videos with the riches details. It comes with highly improved facial recognition which can build up an accurate 3D picture of yours. Realme 3 Pro comes with advanced level of VOOC charging technology that can charge your device up to a considerate level in short duration of time.

There are few more devices which are also credited with some spectacular attributes.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch IPS LCD display

16MP + 8MP rear camera

a 16MP front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

a massive 4,100mAh Li-Po battery Realme 3 Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels with a pixel density of 409 PPI

an octa-core (2GHz quad-core, Cortex A73 + 2GHz quad-core, Cortex A53) processor

6/8GB RAM

16MP + 5MP rear camera

a 20MP front-facing camera

a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery OnePlus 7 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display with 1,080x2,280 pixel screen resolution with a sharp density of 394 PPI

primary camera setup having 24MP + 12MP + 8MP

an octa-core processor

a 4,150mAh Li-Po battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Rumored Key Specs

6 inch FHD Infinity-O-Display

20MP + 16 MP front Camera

24MP + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

4GB/6GB RAM

5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note10 Rumored Key Specs

A 6.66-inch Super AMOLED display

Android v9.0 (Pie)

13MP + 13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

expanded up to 512GB

Li-ion battery with a capacity of 4,100mAh Asus Zenfone 6Z Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch, and therefore the super AMOLED screen provided by Samsung, the resolution of the screen reached 2560×1440 pixel

triple rear cameras

triple front cameras

a built-in 3800 mAh battery