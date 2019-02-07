Upcoming Rumoured 8GB RAM smartphones to wait for in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ever since the level of multitasking has increased, our makers have been coming with more RAM configured devices. It is now the makers are gearing up for the launch of some devices which will feature 8GB RAM, in the upcoming year 2019. Housed with such massive RAM configuration, your gaming now becomes a much easier task.
Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. -0 ]To be more specific, we have mentioned these phones in our list below.
These devices can grab your attention due to some other amazing features. In the list, you have OnePlus 7 whose cameras are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps, and sports bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display. You are likely to get even more upgraded features in OnePlus 7T.
The Galaxy Note 10, another phone can record 4K HDR videos with the riches details. It comes with highly improved facial recognition which can build up an accurate 3D picture of yours. Realme 3 Pro comes with advanced level of VOOC charging technology that can charge your device up to a considerate level in short duration of time.
There are few more devices which are also credited with some spectacular attributes.
Xiaomi Poco F2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
- 16MP + 8MP rear camera
- a 16MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- a massive 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
Realme 3 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels with a pixel density of 409 PPI
- an octa-core (2GHz quad-core, Cortex A73 + 2GHz quad-core, Cortex A53) processor
- 6/8GB RAM
- 16MP + 5MP rear camera
- a 20MP front-facing camera
- a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery
OnePlus 7
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display with 1,080x2,280 pixel screen resolution with a sharp density of 394 PPI
- primary camera setup having 24MP + 12MP + 8MP
- an octa-core processor
- a 4,150mAh Li-Po battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD Infinity-O-Display
- 20MP + 16 MP front Camera
- 24MP + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- 4GB/6GB RAM
- 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note10
Rumored Key Specs
- A 6.66-inch Super AMOLED display
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP + 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- expanded up to 512GB
- Li-ion battery with a capacity of 4,100mAh
Asus Zenfone 6Z
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch, and therefore the super AMOLED screen provided by Samsung, the resolution of the screen reached 2560×1440 pixel
- triple rear cameras
- triple front cameras
- a built-in 3800 mAh battery