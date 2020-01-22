Just In
Upcoming Samsung Premium Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020
Samsung brings something innovative with each high-end smartphone, for which users get savagely mesmerized. However, earlier the company did little face issues with its Note series phones and first-ever foldable handset. And after addressing the issues and fixing them to the nullified point, the giant conglomerate is back with yet more refreshing models.
We bring you a list of some Samsung premium smartphones that are expected to arrive at the market, sometime in 2020. While we are waiting for the company's next Galaxy S20 series, we can't take our eyes off from its new foldable phone-- the Galaxy Z Flip.
The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is rumored to pack a 3,300 mAh battery and would sport a 12MP main + ultra-wide camera.
The list also includes the Galaxy Note 11 series phones. These phones are believed to feature more advanced S pen, offering more physical controls, and would get shipped with the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Besides, all these enlisted phones are coming with 5G connectivity. For further updates, stay tuned until these phones get officially released.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; One UI 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + Rear Camera
- 40 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; One UI 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 12 MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; One UI 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 12GB RAM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A91
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; One UI
- Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 48 MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 11 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display
- a 13MP + 13MP + 16MP triple rear lenses camera
- Exynos 9 Octa 9825 chipset
- a 256GB internal memory
- up to 1TB expansion
- a 4,500mAh capacity keeps battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 11
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Internal Memory
- Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
- 13 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP Triple Primary Cameras
- 12MP Front Camera
- 4100 mAh Battery
