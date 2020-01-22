ENGLISH

    Upcoming Samsung Premium Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020

    By
    |

    Samsung brings something innovative with each high-end smartphone, for which users get savagely mesmerized. However, earlier the company did little face issues with its Note series phones and first-ever foldable handset. And after addressing the issues and fixing them to the nullified point, the giant conglomerate is back with yet more refreshing models.

    Upcoming Samsung Premium Smartphones Expected In 2020
     

    We bring you a list of some Samsung premium smartphones that are expected to arrive at the market, sometime in 2020. While we are waiting for the company's next Galaxy S20 series, we can't take our eyes off from its new foldable phone-- the Galaxy Z Flip.

    The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is rumored to pack a 3,300 mAh battery and would sport a 12MP main + ultra-wide camera.

    The list also includes the Galaxy Note 11 series phones. These phones are believed to feature more advanced S pen, offering more physical controls, and would get shipped with the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    Besides, all these enlisted phones are coming with 5G connectivity. For further updates, stay tuned until these phones get officially released.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10.0; One UI 2
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
    • 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + Rear Camera
    • 40 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10.0; One UI 2
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 12 MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10.0; One UI 2
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 128GB 12GB RAM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A91

    Samsung Galaxy A91

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10.0; One UI
    • Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855
    • 128GB 8GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 11 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 11 Plus

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display
    • a 13MP + 13MP + 16MP triple rear lenses camera
    • Exynos 9 Octa 9825 chipset
    • a 256GB internal memory
    • up to 1TB expansion
    • a 4,500mAh capacity keeps battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 11

    Samsung Galaxy Note 11

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 256 GB Internal Memory
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
    • 13 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP Triple Primary Cameras
    • 12MP Front Camera
    • 4100 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
