Upcoming Samsung Premium Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020

We bring you a list of some Samsung premium smartphones that are expected to arrive at the market, sometime in 2020. While we are waiting for the company's next Galaxy S20 series, we can't take our eyes off from its new foldable phone-- the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is rumored to pack a 3,300 mAh battery and would sport a 12MP main + ultra-wide camera.

The list also includes the Galaxy Note 11 series phones. These phones are believed to feature more advanced S pen, offering more physical controls, and would get shipped with the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Besides, all these enlisted phones are coming with 5G connectivity. For further updates, stay tuned until these phones get officially released.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; One UI 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + Rear Camera

40 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; One UI 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

12 MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; One UI 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB 12GB RAM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear camera

10MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A91

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; One UI

Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855

128GB 8GB RAM

48 MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 11 Plus

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

a 13MP + 13MP + 16MP triple rear lenses camera

Exynos 9 Octa 9825 chipset

a 256GB internal memory

up to 1TB expansion

a 4,500mAh capacity keeps battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 11

Rumored Key Specs