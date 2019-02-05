Upcoming Samsung smartphones expecting to launch in India

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There have been quite a many handsets which are up in a queue which are expected to launch sooner or later in India. Like several other manufacturing units, Samsung too is looking quite opportunistic. These handsets by Samsung are touted to deliver best-in-class features which you might be looking for. Below you can find some of them in the form of a list.
The Galaxy S10 could be the first to adopt Samsung's Infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple-camera, while the Galaxy S10 Lite(a budget model) will offer consumers an affordable option for the first time. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with no glitches.
It sports HD+ resolution which gives a nice visual experience. It is backed by a strong configuration with a healthy battery back up. In the list, you will find the most innovative Galaxy Fold device which can be used in mobile mode. Also, it can be used in a fold-out tablet mode. This unique 2-in-1 aspect makes this handset really amazing. There are a few more handsets which too have a lot to offer.
Samsung Galaxy S10
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.0 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution
- a 6GB RAM
- 12MP+12MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.38 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Octa-core CPU
- 13 + 5MP MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI
- dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
- a 6GB RAM
- Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
- 12MP+12MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED complete bezel-less screen
- an octa-core processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- 6GB RAM
- a 12MP + 12MP + 5MP rear camera
- huge capacity of 3,q00mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Octa-core
- 24 MP + 8MP rear camera
- 24 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Rumored Key Specs
- 7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- Octa-core
- 512 GB internal Memory
- 8 GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery