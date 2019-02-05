Upcoming Samsung smartphones expecting to launch in India

There have been quite a many handsets which are up in a queue which are expected to launch sooner or later in India. Like several other manufacturing units, Samsung too is looking quite opportunistic. These handsets by Samsung are touted to deliver best-in-class features which you might be looking for. Below you can find some of them in the form of a list.

The Galaxy S10 could be the first to adopt Samsung's Infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple-camera, while the Galaxy S10 Lite(a budget model) will offer consumers an affordable option for the first time. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with no glitches.

It sports HD+ resolution which gives a nice visual experience. It is backed by a strong configuration with a healthy battery back up. In the list, you will find the most innovative Galaxy Fold device which can be used in mobile mode. Also, it can be used in a fold-out tablet mode. This unique 2-in-1 aspect makes this handset really amazing. There are a few more handsets which too have a lot to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.0 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution

a 6GB RAM

12MP+12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Rumored Key Specs

6.38 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core CPU

13 + 5MP MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Rumored Key Specs a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI

dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

a 6GB RAM

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

12MP+12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Rumored Key Specs a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED complete bezel-less screen

an octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

6GB RAM

a 12MP + 12MP + 5MP rear camera

huge capacity of 3,q00mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50 Rumored Key Specs

6.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core

24 MP + 8MP rear camera

24 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Rumored Key Specs

7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core

512 GB internal Memory

8 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery