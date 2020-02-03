List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month

Out of the Galaxy S20 series, two models will be bearing the 5G variants. However, Indian users will have to wait for quite some time to use these 5G variants, until the 5G spectrum is launched.

The Poco X2 will make its way in the market, on February 21st. Expectedly, it will ship with a 90Hz display, offering an outstanding cinematic view.

The Oppo Reno 3 and the 3 Pro have already launched in China. And, the 3 Pro model is finally getting unveiled in India in February itself. It sports a dual-mode 5G, quite a big battery with support of 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. Let's find out the complete specs of the enlisted devices.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Rumoured Key Specs

6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

108MP sensor, a 20MP super wide-angle sensor, a 5MP telephoto, a 12MP dedicated portrait camera

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

Octa-core

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108 MP + 12MP + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5250 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108 MP + 12MP + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5250 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB 12GB RAM

12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Galaxy S20 Plus

Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; One UI 2

128GB 12GB RAM

64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Rumored Key Specs

6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

40 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Sony Xperia 2

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.2-inch screen and a very high resolution of 1,234 x 2,880 pixels and 505 PPI pixel density

a 2.84GHz single-core, 2.42Ghz tri-core and 1.8GHz quad-core

128GB internal storage but can be expanded more by 512GB

a 16MP and two 12MP lenses camera

8MP front camera

3000 mAh Battery

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Rumored Key Specs