List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month
We have already seen a few major smartphone launches in January. On a positive note, we are surely going to see more launches even in February 2020. Samsung has already announced its introduction of the Galaxy S20 series, on February 11th. And, there are a few more devices in the list that will be arriving in the market.
Out of the Galaxy S20 series, two models will be bearing the 5G variants. However, Indian users will have to wait for quite some time to use these 5G variants, until the 5G spectrum is launched.
The Poco X2 will make its way in the market, on February 21st. Expectedly, it will ship with a 90Hz display, offering an outstanding cinematic view.
The Oppo Reno 3 and the 3 Pro have already launched in China. And, the 3 Pro model is finally getting unveiled in India in February itself. It sports a dual-mode 5G, quite a big battery with support of 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. Let's find out the complete specs of the enlisted devices.
Xiaomi Mi 10
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- 108MP sensor, a 20MP super wide-angle sensor, a 5MP telephoto, a 12MP dedicated portrait camera
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- Octa-core
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108 MP + 12MP + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5250 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108 MP + 12MP + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5250 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 12GB RAM
- 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Galaxy S20 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; One UI 2
- 128GB 12GB RAM
- 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 40 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Sony Xperia 2
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.2-inch screen and a very high resolution of 1,234 x 2,880 pixels and 505 PPI pixel density
- a 2.84GHz single-core, 2.42Ghz tri-core and 1.8GHz quad-core
- 128GB internal storage but can be expanded more by 512GB
- a 16MP and two 12MP lenses camera
- 8MP front camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.5 inch AMOLED display
- 60MP, 13MP, 8MP and 2MP Rear Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 chipset
- 8GB RAM
- a 4025mAh Li-ion battery
