Upcoming 8GB RAM Smartphones Highly Expected To Launch In India Soon

These days, such a large chunk of RAM has become quite a common feature. But what's notable is that even laptops do not feature such a sizeable memory capacity.

Do keep in mind that this is not a future proof solution but it can be useful when it comes to carrying out intense activities such as playing graphics intense games.

Having said that there are many smartphones in the Indian market with 8GB RAM, here we have curated a list of such devices available in India right now. Take a look at them from here.

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 arrives with an octa-core Kirin 990 5G processor, Android 10 OS, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space. The device features a 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear along with other features.

LG V60 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ features a 6.8-inch P-OLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, 128GB of storage space, a 5000mAh battery, and more.

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 has been launched with a 6.53-inch display, 8GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery, 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup at its rear and other notable features.

Honor 30s

Honor 30s arrives with a 6.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD display, an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro bestows a 6.58-inch OLED display, a HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, a 4200mAh battery, a 512GB of storage space, and 8GB RAM.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the most advanced offering in the P40 series. It features a 6.58-inch display, Android 10 OS, an octa-core processor, a 32MP selfie camera sensor and more.

Vivo Apex 2020

Vivo Apex 2020 makes use of a 6.45-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support, and more.

Vivo Nex 3S

Vivo Nex 3S has been launched with a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM and a 4500mAh battery.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G is a smartphone featuring a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon765G SoC, 256GB storage space, and a 4200mAh battery.

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate Xs adorns an 8-inch foldable screen and FullView display. The other notable aspects of the smartphone include a Kirin 990 5G SoC, a 4500mAh battery and other aspects.

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate X features an octa-core Kirin 980 SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 9 Pie and a 4500mAh battery along with other specifications.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is the recent flagship smartphone from the company featuring a 5260mAh battery, standard connectivity aspects, a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and more.