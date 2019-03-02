ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Upcoming Sony smartphones to be launched soon in India

    By
    |

    There is good news for the Indian users who in the coming days will see some of the newly launched smartphones from Sony. These upcoming handsets come with some of the best and rarest features which can attract you for the purchasing. Here is a list of these upcoming top smartphones.

    Upcoming Sony smartphones to be launched soon in India

     

    These few devices come with massively built battery backup that can last for the longest duration, in spite of playing games and doing other multitasking. Their design is another attractive aspect which is sleek unibody with fewer borders, offering more screen which can fit comfortably in your hand. You can easily access everything on the phone with one hand only. These handsets can be downsized to the small display, thus making you operate them much comfortably with one hand only.

    Amongst all, Sony Xperia 1 is the one that you would definitely not like to miss. As this handset comes with the latest advanced technology in terms of display. It flaunts the world's first 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display, offering world-class cinematic viewing experience. It has a pro-quality triple lens camera system which can generate the best quality images in any lighting condition.

    Sony Xperia 10

    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
    • 8MP Exmor R Front Camera
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Dual SIM (Optional)
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 2870mAh Battery

     

    Sony Xperia L3

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB eMMC storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh built-in battery

    Sony Xperia 1

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch 4K HDR Triluminos LCD Display
    • 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus
    • Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Bluetooth
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3300 MAh Battery

    Sony Xperia 10 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
    • 8MP Exmor R Front Camera
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Dual SIM (Optional)
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue