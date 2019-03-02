TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Upcoming Sony smartphones to be launched soon in India
There is good news for the Indian users who in the coming days will see some of the newly launched smartphones from Sony. These upcoming handsets come with some of the best and rarest features which can attract you for the purchasing. Here is a list of these upcoming top smartphones.
These few devices come with massively built battery backup that can last for the longest duration, in spite of playing games and doing other multitasking. Their design is another attractive aspect which is sleek unibody with fewer borders, offering more screen which can fit comfortably in your hand. You can easily access everything on the phone with one hand only. These handsets can be downsized to the small display, thus making you operate them much comfortably with one hand only.
Amongst all, Sony Xperia 1 is the one that you would definitely not like to miss. As this handset comes with the latest advanced technology in terms of display. It flaunts the world's first 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display, offering world-class cinematic viewing experience. It has a pro-quality triple lens camera system which can generate the best quality images in any lighting condition.
Sony Xperia 10
- 6 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor R Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Fingerprint Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 2870mAh Battery
Sony Xperia L3
- 5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB eMMC storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh built-in battery
Sony Xperia 1
- 6.5 Inch 4K HDR Triluminos LCD Display
- 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor R Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Fingerprint Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 3000mAh Battery