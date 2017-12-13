Upto 60% off on High Capacity Power Banks for your smartphones and tablets

As technology advances, we rely more and more on our mobile devices. From ordering food to booking a cab, our phones are packed with various applications.
Some of us also like to play games on our phones. All of this makes our smartphone's battery drain faster than usual and most of the time our smartphones fail to last even a day.
SEE ALSO: Year end sale: Get up to 60% off on home theatre systems and speakers
It can be quite frustrating especially when you have to make an emergency call or you are waiting for someone's call. This is why getting a power bank is so important. Power banks are pretty handy devices which help us to recharge our smartphones and tablets. Essentially, the power bank stores energy from the power socket and later it transfers it to the handset when required.
You can get many power banks from the market in different sizes and shapes. Moreover, they all have some specific features. Well, if you are interested to invest in one high capacity power bank, now is the right time. Up to 60% discount is being offered on a range of power banks.
52% off on Intex IT-PB11K 11000 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 11000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 280 g
55% off on Syska Power Boost 100 10000 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 10000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: USB connector
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 285 g
38% off on Flipkart SmartBuy 12500 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 12500 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 322 g
71% off on Ipro IP1042 10400 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 10400 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 350 g
66% off on Rock ITP-105 10000 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 10000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 270 g
56% off on Lenovo PA 10400 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 10400 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 250 g
75% off on Ipro iP40 13000 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 13000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 450 g
36% off on Lionix 4 Port Big Display 18000 mAh Power Bank (Black, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 18000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
36% off on Lionix Ultra Shine PowerBank 15000 mAh Power Bank (White, Red, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 15000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
- Weighs 250 g
65% off on Lapguard LG515-11K 11000 mAh Power Bank (White, Blue, Lithium-ion)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 11000 mAh
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Charging Cable Included
35% off on iBall PLM-10003 Li-Polymer 2 Port USB-Higher Safety Light Weight-White 10000 mAh Power Bank (White, Lithium Polymer)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Capacity: 10000 mAh
- Lithium Polymer Battery
- Micro Connector
- Power Source: USB
- Charging Cable Included