This Valentines Day, Amazon Sells Latest Smartphones On EMI
The coming Valentines' Day is surely going to be remarkable due to innumerable offers by online retailers on many smartphones and other products. As we now that Amazon has come up with the best EMI offers on some handsets. With these EMI offers, you can easily purchase premium phones with no-cost EMI option either for a year or six months.
Other than that, other offers by Amazon include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on credit and debit card EMI, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, exchange offers, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.
OPPO Reno2 F
The smartphone is available from Rs. 23,990 with 27% off, on Amazon. It comes with a quad rear camera setup, AMOLED display, and 4000mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,129 per month.
Vivo V17 Pro
Get the device from Rs. 27,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and avail extra exchange offers. The highlights of the phone are quad rear cameras, dual front cameras, and 4,100mAh battery capacity with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.
Redmi 8A
The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 8,900 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. You can get an extra up to Rs. 1,500 off as Amazon coupon. It is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC and comes with 5,000mAh battery.
Nokia 7.2
The handset's key features are triple rear cameras, 3500mAh battery, and Snapdragon 660 processor. It is priced at Rs. 15,888. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 748 per month.
Realme XT
It sports 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera and 16MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4000mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.
Realme 5 Pro
The smartphone is priced from Rs. 11,999 with 20% off. It comes with an FHD+ display, Snapdragon SDM712 octa-core processor, and 4035mAh battery. The EMI for the device starts from Rs. 565 per month.
OPPO A9 2020
Buy the handset at Rs. 15,800 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 870 per month. It packs a quad rear camera setup, 16MP AI front camera and a 6.5-inch display.
Vivo U10
The smartphone is available from Rs. 8,990 with 18% off, on Amazon. It comes with 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 423 per month.
OPPO A5 2020
Get the device from Rs. 11,400, and avail a starting EMI on the phone from Rs. 611 per month. The highlights of the phone are quad rear cameras, 6.5-inch display, and 5000mAh battery capacity with reverse charging technology.
OPPO Reno2
The handset's key features include quad rear cameras with 20x zoom and 4000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 36,990. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,741 per month.
OPPO Reno2 Z
It comes with 4000mAh battery backup and 48MP quad rear cameras with zoom. The handset is available at Rs. 25,990 with 21% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 1,223 per month.
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
The smartphone is priced from Rs. 14,738 with no-cost EMI option. It is equipped with a 4000mAh lithium-ion battery and Hisilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor. Buy the handset at an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.
Honor 20i
The handset's key features include AI triple rear cameras, FHD+ dewdrop display, and 3400mAh battery backup. It is priced at Rs. 10,999, with 35% off. Buy the handset at an EMI starting from Rs. 518 per month.
