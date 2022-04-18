ENGLISH

    Vijay Sales Apple Days: Discount Offers On iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More

    By
    |

    Are you looking forward to buying a new smartphone? There are many options for you to choose from across various price points. If Apple iPhone is your choice, then you can buy these devices at a discount via Vijay Sales alongside other attractions such as no-cost EMI payment option and bank discounts.

     
    Vijay Sales Apple Days: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

    Well, the retailer Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone models, including iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and others. You can take a look at the various discounts available and get your hands on an iPhone of your choice from the models given below.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,35,700 ; MRP: Rs. 1,39,900 (3% off)

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 3% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 1,35,700 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB Storage, Sierra Blue)

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB Storage, Sierra Blue)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,16,300 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available at 3% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 1,16,300 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB Storage, Midnight)
     

    Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB Storage, Midnight)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 81,500 ; MRP: Rs. 89,900 (9% off )

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 81,500 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black)

    Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 57,900 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (12% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at 12% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 57,900 onwards during the sale.

