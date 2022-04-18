Just In
Vijay Sales Apple Days: Discount Offers On iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More
Are you looking forward to buying a new smartphone? There are many options for you to choose from across various price points. If Apple iPhone is your choice, then you can buy these devices at a discount via Vijay Sales alongside other attractions such as no-cost EMI payment option and bank discounts.
Well, the retailer Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone models, including iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and others. You can take a look at the various discounts available and get your hands on an iPhone of your choice from the models given below.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,35,700 ; MRP: Rs. 1,39,900 (3% off)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 3% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 1,35,700 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB Storage, Sierra Blue)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,16,300 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available at 3% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 1,16,300 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB Storage, Midnight)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 81,500 ; MRP: Rs. 89,900 (9% off )
Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 81,500 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB Storage, Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 57,900 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (12% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 12% discount during Vijay Sales. You can get this iphone for Rs. 57,900 onwards during the sale.
