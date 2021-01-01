Just In
Vijay Sales Offers and Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone SE And More
As we have stepped into a new year with fresh hopes after the uncertain times, Vijay Sales has announced a special Apple Days sale for four days. Well, the sale's duration is from December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021. Notably, the sale will be effective across the 103 retail outlets of Vijay Sales and its e-commerce website as well.
What's interesting is that the retailer has announced discounts and offers on a slew of iPhones including the latest ones during this sale. This includes the latest ones such as iPhone SE and iPhone 12 series. Also, there are attractive discounts on Apple AirPods and Apple Watch models. If you are looking forward to enjoy discounts on Apple products, then check out the Vijay Sales offers below.
6% Off On Apple iPhone SE
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
- Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
- 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- NFC With Reader Mode
- GPS With GLONASS
- 18W Battery
9% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
9% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
3% Off On Apple iPhone 12
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
4% Off On Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
4% Off On Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
5% Off On Apple iPhone 11
Buy This Offer On VijayaSales
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
