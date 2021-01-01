Vijay Sales Offers and Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone SE And More

What's interesting is that the retailer has announced discounts and offers on a slew of iPhones including the latest ones during this sale. This includes the latest ones such as iPhone SE and iPhone 12 series. Also, there are attractive discounts on Apple AirPods and Apple Watch models. If you are looking forward to enjoy discounts on Apple products, then check out the Vijay Sales offers below.

6% Off On Apple iPhone SE

Key Specs

4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

9% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

9% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

3% Off On Apple iPhone 12

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

4% Off On Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

4% Off On Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

5% Off On Apple iPhone 11

Key Specs