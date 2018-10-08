Vivo announces exciting offers on V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Y83 and more this Festive Season

The smartphone manufacturing company, Vivo, announced exciting offers and discounts on some of its products, on October 8th 2018. Keeping festive season in minds, users are going to avail them on Flipkart under "Big Billion day" scheme that will occur from 11th October to 15th October and Amazon, India with a strategy called "The Great Indian Festival" which will be in action from 10th October to 14th October.

These portals come with plenty of offers like no cost EMI option, great exchange offers, screen protection plan, and many more. The consumers are certainly going to get the best deals on purchasing these smartphones. The credit for making some Vivo phones available on these portals goes to Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India. The announcement made by him come as a blessing to the users who are looking to buy best in class handsets at their amazing price option.

Amazon, India has spill the beans in terms of plenty of valuable offers marking its great sale strategy. The deal looks outstanding for the Vivo's latest and stylish Vivo V9 Pro that will launch on 10th October, 2018. It is the very date when Amazon Great Indian Festival will commence. The phone will be available at a special cost of Rs. 17,990. It sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display 2.0 with 19:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen to body ratio.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with 6GB RAM. Not only these, there are other smartphones from Vivo which too can be availed with great discounts, exchange offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI offers. While, the SBI credit/debit card users can get an instant 10% cashback in addition to the current offers. There is also a great news by Vivo which makes it very special for Amazon Prime members. These members get an early access to these offers from October 9th 2018, 12PM onwards.

Even the Flipkart comes with great offers and the users will avail the Vivo devices in the V and Y series. Also, you have the Vivo X21 that features in-display fingerprint technology which can be obtained at much reduced price value.

Certain deals rendered by the portal include- no cost EMI option, better exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and more. You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase.

Let's take a look of certain bids on some devices by Amazon.

Vivo V9 Pro The Vivo V9 Pro as a current MOP stands in the figure of Rs. 19,990, which comes with a revised price option of Rs. 17,990 as an Event MOP. The device is exclusively launch for event. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo NEX An innovative flagship the Vivo NEX with current MOP of Rs. 44,990 can also get availed to you with same price as of Event MOP. It offers extra savings of Rs. 4,000 on exchange, and provides no cost EMI tenure for 3,6 and 9 months. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo Y83 The Vivo Y83 originally priced at Rs. 13,990 can also be availed in same price of Rs. 13,990 from Amazon. It offers extra savings of Rs. 4,000 on exchange, and provides no cost EMI tenure for 3 months. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo V11 Pro This device originally priced at Rs. 25,990 can also be availed in same price of Rs. 25,990 from Amazon. It offers extra savings of Rs. 4,000 on exchange, and provides no cost EMI tenure for 3, 6, 9 and 12 months. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo Y71i You can get this device at a price of Rs. 8,990 with extra savings of Rs. 1,000 on exchange, and provides no cost EMI tenure for 3 and 6 months. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo Y81 3GB It can be purchased with event MOP of Rs. 12,990 which is same as that of current MOP. Subsequently, you also get extra savings of Rs. 2,000 on exchnage, and provides no cost EMI tenure for 3 and 6 months. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo Y83 Pro This device originally priced at Rs. 15,990 can also be availed in same price of Rs. 15,990 from Amazon. It offers extra savings of Rs. 2,000 on exchange, and provides no cost EMI tenure for 3, 6 and 9 months. Buy This offer on Amazon. Vivo V9 The phone which was previously priced at Rs. 18,990 is now priced at Rs. 15,990. You also get Extra INR 1,000 off on all Prepaid orders, and EMI tenure for 3 and 6 months. This offer available on Flipkart. Vivo V9 Youth Previously priced at Rs. 16,990, the device now can be availed at a reduced price of Rs. 13,990. You also get Extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, and EMI tenure for 3 and 6 months. This offer Available on Flipkart. Vivo X21 It is available with the same price point as that of current MOP at Rs. 31,990. On purchasing it, you also get whooping Extra Rs. 6,000 off on exchange, and EMI tenure for 3, 6 and 9 months. This offer available on Flipkart. Vivo V11 Pro It is available with a cost of Rs. 25,990 same as of current MOP. You also get Extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, and EMI tenure for 3, 6, 9 and 12 months. This offer available on Flipkart. Vivo V11 Previously priced at Rs. 22,990, the phone now can be purchased at a reduced price of Rs. 20,990. You also get Extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, and get EMI tenure for 3, 6, 9 and 12 months. This offer available on Flipkart. Vivo Y71i It is available with a cost of Rs. 8,990 same as of current MOP. You also get Extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange, and EMI tenure for 3 and 6 months. This offer available on Flipkart. Vivo Y81(3GB) The phone is priced at Rs. 12,990 which is same as original price. On purchasing it, you also get Extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, and EMI tenure for 3 and 6 months. Buy This offer on Flipkart. Vivo Y83 Pro It is available with the same price point as that of current MOP at Rs. 15,990. On purchasing it, you also get Extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, and EMI tenure for 3, 6 and 9 months. Buy This offer on Flipkart.