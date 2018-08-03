Vivo Nex: Extreme innovation and Paramount performance

Vivo has unveiled the most innovative flagship smartphone of the modern times in the Indian market. Vivo Nex is nothing like we have seen before and comes packed with a variety of next generation features and innovations that will set the roadmap for forthcoming smartphone in the coming years. Priced aggressively at Rs. 44,990, Vivo Nex brings forward a truly bezel-less design, world's first elevating camera and futuristic in-display scanning technology to mass market without compromising on practicality and performance.

Vivo Nex will be available by July 21, 2018 on Amazon.in, Vivo's e-store, select partner stores and Vivo retail stores in the offline market. Here we take a look at the exciting features and specifications that make Vivo Nex the most sought after smartphone in the flagship smartphone category. Let's get started.

Concept model to Reality in blink of an eye

Vivo Nex is based on company's 'Apex' concept phone that stole the show at MWC 2018. Apex ditched the infamous 'Notch' and showed the world what a truly edge-to-edge smartphone looks like. The fact that Vivo has managed to devise a working consumer product in such a short span of time is simply mind-blowing. The innovative and forward thinking approach by Vivo has s et the ball rolling in the smartphone industry and we can expect more and more upcoming smartphones to follow the trend. Let's find out how Vivo Nex offers the truly bezel-less design.

Dazzling Design and Ultra FullView Display

Vivo NEX ups the ante in the design department. Every single Nex model has been designed by using nano-precision laser engraving process to carve tens of thousands of dynamic color diffraction units onto the back cover. Thereafter, four optical diffractive surfaces are cut onto each unit, and the nano-scale line arrangement of each surface has been repeated to achieve a premium glass-metal body.

The smartphone comes with an Ultra FullView Display for the best-in-class multimedia viewing experience. Vivo Nex flaunts a 6.59" Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p. Vivo NEX has unprecedentedly slim bezels - 2.16 mm on the top; 5.08 mm on the bottom; and 1.71mm on each side. The company has incorporated COF (Chip on Film) screen en-capsulation technology that further enhances the bezel-less effect, resulting in an industry-leading screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%. Therefore, Vivo Nex with its 19.3:9 aspect ratio screen feels as compact as an ordinary 5.68" phone.

World's first elevating selfie camera and Hidden sensors

Vivo has done something entirely out-of-the box with the Nex's front-facing camera. In order to create the ultimate viewing experience to achieve a bezel-less design, NEX's front camera is hidden be-hind the display. The camera is placed on a spring-backed sliding module that elevates and retracts automatically once you switch the selfie camera. The industry-first pop-up camera feature ensures a seamless notch-free design for ultimate screen-viewing experience.

Besides, Nex also features a hidden proximity sensor placed under the top of the display. The sensor is controlled with an in-dependent IC - to ensure smooth operation and saves space on the front of your phone for a seamless user experience.

In display finger print scanner - another industry first feature by Vivo

Vivo has also incorporated the company's revolutionary 'In-Display Fingerprint' Scanning technology in the Nex to enable Ultra FullView Display experience possible. The fingerprint sensor is hidden underneath the display, giving NEX its sleek, futuristic look. The sensor is placed 1 cm above the chin of the device, which is a very comfortable spot for your thumb to land naturally. Unlike capacitive or ultrasound biometric sensors, the in-display fingerprint sensing technology works on the principles of optics. The moment you touch the designated area on the Nex's AMOLED screen, it emits light to illuminate your finger's footprint. The light photons then reflected and are captured by the sensor rooted below the screen. A slight pressure is also required for the better functioning of the sensor. The fingerprint icon is invisible when the phone is unlocked to ensure a seamless mobile experience.

No compromise hardware and intelligent AI backed features

Vivo Nex is not just about innovation. The smartphone is backed by top-of-the line Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with whopping 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The combination ensures seamless computing, lag free multitasking and immersive gaming performance. With Vivo Nex, you are bound to experience smoother everyday operations like launching, loading and switching even large and complex mobile games. The smartphone is backed by a massive 4,000 mAh battery unit that can easily last more than a day even with heavy usage.

Importantly, Vivo has also injected the Nex with intelligent machine learning algorithms. The smartphone has 'AI Smart Engine' that constantly monitors user's preferences, and intelligently allocates system resources in real-time to enhance power efficiency and performance. It also manages all apps running in the background and prioritizes memory space to commonly used apps. Nex also features AI Game Mode that when enabled, adjusts the CPU to optimize performance according to the game's resources for a smoother gaming experience. The AI Game Mode on the NEX even prevents accidental touch operations, ensuring gamers only make the moves they intended.

Dual-lens AI Camera with 4 Axis OIS

Vivo Nex features a dual-lens rear camera setup that is powered by a new generation Sony IMX363 lens (6P with sapphire crystal surface). The 12MP primary lens uses 'Dual-Pixel focusing' technology and works on 1.4μm super large pixel sensors. Moreover, the whole camera system is based on large f/1.8 large aperture and also comes equipped with 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The NEX also features a fast focusing technology which enables it to focus quickly and capture depth of field data in every pixel.

Besides, Artificial Intelligence also kicks in while using the camera and enhances the overall camera output. Vivo Nex has AI Scene Recognition algorithm that learns from a large database of almost one million photos to detect different scenarios and adjust settings such as saturation, sharpness and brightness to achieve the best results. Other highlight camera features include- AI Face Beauty, AI HDR, Pro mode, Panaroma, Time-lapse, Slow motion, 4K video recording, Studio lights for selfies, and a suite of carefully crafted filters.