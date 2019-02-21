TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Vivo V15 Pro launched for Rs. 28,990: Other smartphones that might face the heat
The Vivo V15 Pro might bring compete against these phones.
After the many rumors and leaks, Vivo has announced the Vivo V15 Pro. This smartphone comes with many highlights and is priced at Rs. 28,990. It is the sequel to the Vivo V11 Pro and is the first smartphone to feature a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. Here, we have come up with the other models that might face the heat.
The Vivo V15 Pro also has vibrant AMOLED display, snappy OS and flaunts amazing design. On the other hand, you have the Poco F1 which runs a tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top of it. It also offers robust performance and supports great battery life. Honor View 20 is another tough competitor to V15 Pro. The View 20 is the world's first smartphone with a 48MP Sony sensor which paired together with 3D TOF that generates highly rich and detailed shots. It comes with the world's first 7nm mobile AI chipset with amazing graphics, offering lag-free mobile experience.
Below is the list, where you will find some more handsets and their related features. Take a look-
Poco F1
- a 6.18-inch 1080p display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio
- octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB default memory capacity
- expandable up to another 256GB
- dual rear 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras
- 20-megapixel selfie camera
- Android 8.1(Oreo), topped with an MIUI 9.6 skin which is likely to get upgraded with version 10
- Dual VoLTE and 4G+
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4000 mah battery
Honor View 20
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 8.1
- 6.18-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2244 pixels) PureDisplay with support for HDR10
- an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB RAM, and 64GB default memory capacity
- expandable up to 400GB
- dual rear camera of a 12MP camera and a 13MP depth-sensing camera, supported by dual-tone LED flash
- Android 9(Pie)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3500mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9
- octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 which is coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage
- expandable up to 512 GB
- triple camera set up at the back( 24-megapixel autofocus sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor)
- 24-megapixel selfie fixed focus camera sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Android 8.0(Oreo)
- Fingerprint sensor
- Li-Ion 3300 mah battery
Oppo F11 Pro
- features a 1080 x 2340 pixels 6.5 inches display
- Octa-core Kryo 485 Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity
- 4G VoLTE
- Dual SIM (Nano SIM)
- 48MP main snapper at its rear and an 32MP front-facing selfie shooter
- 4500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery