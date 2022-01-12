Vivo V23 Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which One Is Better & Why?

Vivo V23 Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price Factor

Starting with the pricing, the recently launched Vivo V23 carries a starting price of Rs. 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 34,990.

On the other hand, the Nord 2 was launched starting at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 34,999. So, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V23 costs the same as the Nord 2's base 6GB + 128GB model.

The Vivo V23 is launched in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold color options, on the other hand, the Nord 2 is also available in three distinct color variants - Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods. The Nord 2 is selling via Amazon and its official website in India, while the Vivo smartphone will go on sale starting Jan 19 via Flipkart, Vivo's official site, and offline channels.

Vivo V23 Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Display Design

Both devices feature a great design. However, if you are looking for a slim design phone, can consider the Vivo V23. It measures 157.2 x 72.42 x 7.39mm and weighs 179 grams, while the Nord 2 measures 158.9 X 73.2 X 8.25mm and weighs 189 grams. However, the Nord 2 has a punch-hole design, instead of the notch featured on the Vivo V23.

Besides, the Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V23 comes with a slightly large 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with the same 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo V23 Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Performance, Battery

Both the Vivo V23 and the OnePlus Nord 2 are based on the MediaTek chip. However, the Nord 2 has used a more powerful Dimensity 1200 AI processor which is an enhanced version of the standard Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Vivo V23 is powered by the Dimensity 920 chip.



However, the plus point of the Vivo V23 is its Android 12 OS. The Nord 2 also runs OxygenOS and it is confirmed to receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches. For battery, the Vivo V23 packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, while the Nord 2 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Dart Charge.

Vivo V23 Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Camera

Both devices have a triple rear camera system; however, the Vivo V23 has a dual-camera setup at the front. The camera sensors of the Vivo V23 include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the dual-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle lens.

On the other hand, the Nord 2 comprises 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor, and a 2MP additional lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP sensor.

Which One Should You Buy?

Both devices offer high-end features in terms of their pricing. However, the color-changing features, slim design, and dual-selfie camera are the plus points for the Vivo V23, while the Nord 2 has a powerful chipset and fast charging. Both devices can be worth money, so, the choice is totally up to you.