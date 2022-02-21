Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Can Indian Model Beat Chinese Counterpart? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has launched the Vivo V23e 5G in India which can be a good competitor for smartphones like the Realme 8s and the Lava Agni. The latter is the first Indian brand's phone with 5G connectivity which was launched back in November last year. Here, we've compared the features and pricing of both the Vivo V23e 5G and the Lava Agni 5G.

Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Price Factor

The Vivo V23e is launched with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Lava Agni 5G is also available in the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model; however, it is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is selling a single Fiery Blue color option, while the Vivo V23e is offered in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold color options.

Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Display Design

In terms of design, the Vivo smartphone has a water-drop notch, while the Lava Agni features a punch-hole cutout at the front panel housing the selfie camera sensor. The Vivo V23e weighs very light, weighing around 172 grams, while the Lava Agni is a bit bulky, weighs 204 grams. Besides, the Vivo phone offers a premium look, featuring an Ultra-Slim Glass design.

Coming to the display, the Lava Agni 5G has a 6.78-inches display which is touted to be the largest in this segment and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Vivo V23e flaunts a smaller 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. So, if you want a higher refresh rate along with a large panel, can consider the Lava Agni, while you'll get an AMOLED panel on the Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Processor & Battery

Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which delivers a smooth gaming experience. However, the Vivo phone runs Android 11 OS, while the Lava Agni ships with Android 11 OS. For battery, you'll get a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging tech on the Lava Agni 5G, while the Vivo V23e 5G comes with a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.

Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Camera Specs

The newly launched Vivo V23e has a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, while the Lava Agni 5G has a quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies and videos, the Vivo device offers a 44MP camera with support for autofocus lens, in contrast, the Lava Agni comes with a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Can Indian Model Beat Chinese Counterpart?

Looking at features, we can say the Vivo V23e lags behind the Lava Agni in terms of display, rear cameras, and battery. If you want an AMOLED panel with a lightweight device and a better selfie camera, you should consider the Vivo V23e 5G. Also, the Vivo V23e costs a bit expensive compared to the Lava Agni.

