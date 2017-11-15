Vivo Winter Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Top offers on V7+, V5s, V5 Plus and other smartphones

Vivo is a smartphone brand that seemed to be overshadowed by its peer competitors. However, the brand has built a reputation for itself by offering great camera and picture quality along with feature loaded user interface on each of its smartphone. Not only does the brand offers smartphones for competitive pricing but it also offers an ergonomic design.

Vivo has released several smartphones in india since its inception and adoption in the country. It has also managed to acquire a decent market share in India, however sales seem to be dipping for the smartphones from this hustler. This is the reason why the brand is willingly offering discounts on some of its recently launched smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Budget smartphones to launch in 2018: Redmi Note 5, Nokia C9, Moto E5 Plus, Lenovo K9 Note and more

If you are a Vivo fan, there is no better time to buy their most popular smartphones. The Chinese phone maker is currently hosting the 'Winter Carnival' sale on Amazon India. Starting from today this sale will continue until November 17.

In this 3-day long sale, you will get attractive discounts, cash back and exchange offers, and zero cost EMI schemes on the purchase of Vivo smartphones. Exclusive to Amazon India, the carnival covers smartphones including the newly launched Vivo V7 Plus, Vivo V5 Plus and the Vivo V5s.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Vivo V7+: Offer: Extra Rs 2000 off on Exchange offer Click Here to Buy This Offers

Key Features

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Vivo V5s: Offer: Extra Rs 3,000 off on Exchange Click Here to Buy This Offers

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo V5 Plus: Offer: Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange Click Here to Buy This Offers

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

secondary 8MP front camera

4G LTE

3160mAh battery with fast charging Vivo Y69: Offer: Extra Rs 2,500 off on Exchange Click Here to Buy This Offers

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (non-removable) battery Vivo Y66: Offer: Extra Rs 2000 off on Exchange Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (non-removable) battery Vivo Y55s: Offer: Extra Rs 1000 off on Exchange Click Here to Buy This Offers

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2730mAh battery Vivo Y53: Offer: Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange Click Here to Buy This Offer

Key Features

5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery