Vivo Winter Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Top offers on V7+, V5s, V5 Plus and other smartphones

Vivo is a smartphone brand that seemed to be overshadowed by its peer competitors. However, the brand has built a reputation for itself by offering great camera and picture quality along with feature loaded user interface on each of its smartphone. Not only does the brand offers smartphones for competitive pricing but it also offers an ergonomic design.
Vivo has released several smartphones in india since its inception and adoption in the country. It has also managed to acquire a decent market share in India, however sales seem to be dipping for the smartphones from this hustler. This is the reason why the brand is willingly offering discounts on some of its recently launched smartphones.
If you are a Vivo fan, there is no better time to buy their most popular smartphones. The Chinese phone maker is currently hosting the 'Winter Carnival' sale on Amazon India. Starting from today this sale will continue until November 17.
In this 3-day long sale, you will get attractive discounts, cash back and exchange offers, and zero cost EMI schemes on the purchase of Vivo smartphones. Exclusive to Amazon India, the carnival covers smartphones including the newly launched Vivo V7 Plus, Vivo V5 Plus and the Vivo V5s.
Vivo V7+: Offer: Extra Rs 2000 off on Exchange offer
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Vivo V5s: Offer: Extra Rs 3,000 off on Exchange
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5 Plus: Offer: Extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- secondary 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y69: Offer: Extra Rs 2,500 off on Exchange
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Vivo Y66: Offer: Extra Rs 2000 off on Exchange
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Vivo Y55s: Offer: Extra Rs 1000 off on Exchange
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2730mAh battery
Vivo Y53: Offer: Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange
Key Features
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery