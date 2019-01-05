Week 1, 2019 launch round-up: Xolo Era 4X, Huawei Y9 2019, ASUS Chromebook C20, C403, C21 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The first closing week of January 2019 has witnessed some devices and gadgets. These products are laden with features which can leave you amazed. While some users have already purchased them, and are enjoying with great goodness. As a launch roundup, we have shared a list of these wares which have been successfully acquired the market and are in great demands.
The devices in the list come with front-facing camera sensors which also work with the Face Unlock feature to enable facial recognition. Other highlights include a bigger display screen with a notch, dual rear and front cameras, advanced SoC, powerful battery backups, amazing GPU Turbo, Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, and many more.
You can have some laptops in the form of ASUS Chromebook coming in different models. These laptops can open/edit MS Office files using free embedded QuickOffice editor or Google Docs and can download Microsoft Office Online (an online version of Microsoft Office) for free. These laptops are powered by Rockchip 3288-C Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor which can offer breathtaking multitasking.
There are a few more gadgets which too have so many better things to offer. You can know everything in details by visiting our mentioned index below.
Xolo Era 4X launched starting at Rs. 4,444
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
ASUS Chromebook C204
Key Specs
- 11.6 inch laptop made for elementary school students, while the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is the follow-up to last year's 2-in-1 convertible
- 4GB of RAM
- 32GB of onboard storage
- HD webcam
- a 50Wh battery
ASUS Chromebook C403
Key Specs
- 14 inch HD display provides ample workspace for longer and more complicated projects
- a dual-core CPU from Intel, and features 4GB of RAM
- 32GB of onboard storage for working on assignments offline
Chromebook Flip C214
Key Specs
- a 2-in-1 convertible
- Powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron
- up to 8GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage that can be
- expanded via microSD
- USB-C ports for convenient charging
Asus CT100 Chromebook tablet
Key Specs
A 9.7-inch QXGA display supports stylus input with a built-in slot. This device is powered by a Google-optimized OP1 hexa-core processor - configured with two Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and charging via USB-C, as well as a microSD card reader and headphone jack. There is also a 2-megapixel front-facer and 5MP "world-facing" on the rear.
Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask launched in India
Key Specs
- Uses advanced 4-layer filtration to help you breathe easy by protecting against seasonal haze, dust, storms, cold and flu pathogens, allergic pollen, grease, smoke, exhaust and contaminants
- Skin-friendly fabric and 3D design with curved 3D lines offer a smooth and comfrotable fit
- Large vortex breathing valve quickly discharges warm air and vapour while blocking out pollutants. The constant air refreshing design reduces eyeglass fogging
- Simple design can be folded to one-third of its size for safe pocket storage
- Can be used for 15 hours, which might vary depending on the use
1MORE Triple driver Bluetooth Earphone launched in India
Key Specs
- OPTIMIZED FOR iOS - A high resolution Bluetooth chip with AAC transmission is optimized for your iOS device by providing better sounding wireless audio at similar bit rates. Enjoy higher resolution and a higher decoding rate with less storage.
- THREE DRIVERS - Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver deliver an extremely accurate listening experience with unsurpassed dynamic power. An aerospace-grade metal composite diaphragm provides sizzling highs, clear midrange, and deep bass.
- HI-RES LDAC BLUETOOTH CODEC - Bluetooth v4.2 and LDAC transmission technology provides a meticulous sounding wireless listening experience that does not affect sound quality. LDAC enables 990 kbps of transmission speed which is 3 times higher than ordinary Bluetooth.
- ENVIRONMENTAL NOISE CANCELLATION (ENC) - An integrated microphone coupled with ENC technology filters out background noises up to 15 dB allowing you to talk even in loud environments.
- FAST CHARGE - Experience long battery life with 7 hours of talk or music play, with just 1 hour of full charging. Fast Charge enables 3 hours of use with only 10 minutes of charge time. Never skip a bea
New Nokia 106 launched in India for Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- Display: 1.8-inch QQVGA (160 x 128 pixels ) Colour TFT Display
- MediaTek 6261D processor, 4MB RAM
- Dual band, EGSM 900/1800
- Dimensions 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm weight 70.2 g (including battery)
- FM Radio
- Native games
- Flashlight
- Micro USB for charging, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh battery with up to 21 days standby and 15.7 hours talk time
Huawei Y9 2019
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker launched in India starting at Rs. 13990
Key Specs
- Better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate & more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days (varies with use and other factors)
- Choose from 15+ exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal, and get real-time stats during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better
- Automatically record time spent in Light, Deep and REM sleep stages and see activity trends, health insights and personalized guidance in one place with Fitbit Today
- Swim proof and water resistant to 50M so you can track swims and wear in the shower. Also connect to smartphone GPS for real-time pace and distance during outdoor runs and rides
- Stay connected to your day with everyday apps for weather and more and get call, text and smartphone app notifications on your wrist
Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 announced
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with up to 512GB microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Portronics SoundDrum Bluetooth speaker with FM Radio launched
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices
- AUX Port and USB Port for music playback
- Powerful 10W In-built speakers with amplifiers
- Wireless FM with in-built antenna to provide you music on the go.
- Water Resistant (IPX6) against splashes and light rain.
- Built-in microphone for hands-free mobile voice calls
- 1800mAh battery for 7 hours of music playback