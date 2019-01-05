Week 1, 2019 launch round-up: Xolo Era 4X, Huawei Y9 2019, ASUS Chromebook C20, C403, C21 and more

The first closing week of January 2019 has witnessed some devices and gadgets. These products are laden with features which can leave you amazed. While some users have already purchased them, and are enjoying with great goodness. As a launch roundup, we have shared a list of these wares which have been successfully acquired the market and are in great demands.

The devices in the list come with front-facing camera sensors which also work with the Face Unlock feature to enable facial recognition. Other highlights include a bigger display screen with a notch, dual rear and front cameras, advanced SoC, powerful battery backups, amazing GPU Turbo, Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, and many more.

You can have some laptops in the form of ASUS Chromebook coming in different models. These laptops can open/edit MS Office files using free embedded QuickOffice editor or Google Docs and can download Microsoft Office Online (an online version of Microsoft Office) for free. These laptops are powered by Rockchip 3288-C Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor which can offer breathtaking multitasking.

There are a few more gadgets which too have so many better things to offer. You can know everything in details by visiting our mentioned index below.

Xolo Era 4X launched starting at Rs. 4,444 Key Specs

5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery ASUS Chromebook C204 Key Specs

11.6 inch laptop made for elementary school students, while the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is the follow-up to last year's 2-in-1 convertible

4GB of RAM

32GB of onboard storage

HD webcam

a 50Wh battery ASUS Chromebook C403 Key Specs

14 inch HD display provides ample workspace for longer and more complicated projects

a dual-core CPU from Intel, and features 4GB of RAM

32GB of onboard storage for working on assignments offline Chromebook Flip C214 Key Specs

a 2-in-1 convertible

Powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron

up to 8GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage that can be

expanded via microSD

USB-C ports for convenient charging Asus CT100 Chromebook tablet Key Specs A 9.7-inch QXGA display supports stylus input with a built-in slot. This device is powered by a Google-optimized OP1 hexa-core processor - configured with two Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and charging via USB-C, as well as a microSD card reader and headphone jack. There is also a 2-megapixel front-facer and 5MP "world-facing" on the rear. Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask launched in India Key Specs

Uses advanced 4-layer filtration to help you breathe easy by protecting against seasonal haze, dust, storms, cold and flu pathogens, allergic pollen, grease, smoke, exhaust and contaminants

Skin-friendly fabric and 3D design with curved 3D lines offer a smooth and comfrotable fit

Large vortex breathing valve quickly discharges warm air and vapour while blocking out pollutants. The constant air refreshing design reduces eyeglass fogging

Simple design can be folded to one-third of its size for safe pocket storage

Can be used for 15 hours, which might vary depending on the use 1MORE Triple driver Bluetooth Earphone launched in India Key Specs

OPTIMIZED FOR iOS - A high resolution Bluetooth chip with AAC transmission is optimized for your iOS device by providing better sounding wireless audio at similar bit rates. Enjoy higher resolution and a higher decoding rate with less storage.

THREE DRIVERS - Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver deliver an extremely accurate listening experience with unsurpassed dynamic power. An aerospace-grade metal composite diaphragm provides sizzling highs, clear midrange, and deep bass.

HI-RES LDAC BLUETOOTH CODEC - Bluetooth v4.2 and LDAC transmission technology provides a meticulous sounding wireless listening experience that does not affect sound quality. LDAC enables 990 kbps of transmission speed which is 3 times higher than ordinary Bluetooth.

ENVIRONMENTAL NOISE CANCELLATION (ENC) - An integrated microphone coupled with ENC technology filters out background noises up to 15 dB allowing you to talk even in loud environments.

FAST CHARGE - Experience long battery life with 7 hours of talk or music play, with just 1 hour of full charging. Fast Charge enables 3 hours of use with only 10 minutes of charge time. Never skip a bea New Nokia 106 launched in India for Rs. 1,299 Key Specs Display: 1.8-inch QQVGA (160 x 128 pixels ) Colour TFT Display

MediaTek 6261D processor, 4MB RAM

Dual band, EGSM 900/1800

Dimensions 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm weight 70.2 g (including battery)

FM Radio

Native games

Flashlight

Micro USB for charging, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh battery with up to 21 days standby and 15.7 hours talk time Huawei Y9 2019 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker launched in India starting at Rs. 13990 Key Specs

Better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate & more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days (varies with use and other factors)

Choose from 15+ exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal, and get real-time stats during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better

Automatically record time spent in Light, Deep and REM sleep stages and see activity trends, health insights and personalized guidance in one place with Fitbit Today

Swim proof and water resistant to 50M so you can track swims and wear in the shower. Also connect to smartphone GPS for real-time pace and distance during outdoor runs and rides

Stay connected to your day with everyday apps for weather and more and get call, text and smartphone app notifications on your wrist Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 announced Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with up to 512GB microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Portronics SoundDrum Bluetooth speaker with FM Radio launched Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices

AUX Port and USB Port for music playback

Powerful 10W In-built speakers with amplifiers

Wireless FM with in-built antenna to provide you music on the go.

Water Resistant (IPX6) against splashes and light rain.

Built-in microphone for hands-free mobile voice calls

1800mAh battery for 7 hours of music playback