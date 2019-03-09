Week 10, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, HUAWEI Y7 (2019), Vivo Y91i and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 10 2019 has been a blessing for all smartphones and gadgets lovers. We have shared a list of these wares below. You can check and pick the ideal ones. These products look highly updated in regards to features. From smart watches to cameras, smart bands to TVs, handsets and more- all are worth to consider for.

Some of the devices come along with up to 48MP rear camera which clearly matches the photography level of a DSLR. They are fitted with quite a massive battery with the support of quick charging or VOOC charging technology.

Even the SoC being incorporated over them won't disappoint you- as these processors can offer a smoother user-friendly experience. Amongst gadgets, you can pick a few headsets- which can be charged using the Micro-USB port on the headset. These headsets also have been included with an LED indicator, which shows the status of whether charging or pairing on in use.

The list has a few connectors as well. These connectors can connect up to 4 different gadgets simultaneously to the Type-C port of laptop using 4 ports. The transfer speed of such connectors is 10 times faster than that to USB 2.0. There are some more different gadgets that you can find in the attachment below.

HUAWEI P smart+ 2019 Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera and 16MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery HUAWEI Y7 (2019) Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with up to 512GB microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery boAt Rockerz 480 headset launched for Rs. 1899 Key Specs

Impedance: 32Ω±15%Ω

Speaker Power: 10mW (at:1000Hz)

Battery: 300mAh

Playback Time: 10 hours

Charging Time: 2.5 hours (maximum)

Talk time: - 8 hours

Weight: 187g Ottomate Smart Fan with Bluetooth launched at Rs. 3999 Key Specs

Ottomate Smart Modes- Otto Mode, Breeze Mode, Turbo Mode.

One Touch Control- Ottomate Mobile App.

More Air Delivery, Higher RPM & 14 Pole Powerful Motor.

Premium & Distinctive Looks. Vivo Y91i launched in India starting at Rs. 7,990 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Honor Magic 2 3D Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary and 16MP rear camera

16MP front camera and 2MP + 2MP f / 2.4 aperture cameras

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM

IPX2 water-protection

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby Portronics Mport 4C1 4-in-1 multimedia hub launched priced at Rs. 2,999 Key Specs

Mport 4C1 is a USB 3.0 Type C Multimedia Adapter that is able to do Power Delivery also along with data transfer.

Connect simultaneously up to 4 different gadgets to your Type C Laptop.

It has your back covered with the launch of a versatile TYPE C multi-port hub called Mport 4C1 which is a 4-in-1 Type-C to TypeC/MiscroUSB/HDMI/VGA connector.

Mport 4C1 - guarantees fast and stable data transfers. The speed of transfer of Type C is 5Gbps, which is 10 times more as compared to USB 2.0 which is around 480mbps.

Mport 4C1 is one easy plug & play device that fits all type of laptops with Type C ports irrespective whether the operating system is Windows or MacOS. For any issues contact_us on: [ 9555 245245 ] from 10AM-7PM Monday to Saturday. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ Key Specs

S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera nad 12MP and 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

S10 - 3,400mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare

S10+ - 4,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery Meizu Note 9 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness,

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme 7.2

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typ)/3900mAh (min) battery with fast charging OPPO F11 launched in India for Rs. 19,990 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 OPPO F11 Pro launched in India for Rs. 24,990 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India for Rs. 9,999 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-core SC9853I Unisoc processor with ARM Mali-T820 MP2

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging Huawei Y6 2019 Key Specs

6.09 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

3020 MAh Battery boAt Stone 650 rugged wireless speaker launched in India at Rs. 1,899 Key Specs

Go wireless with Bluetooth v42 - carry the scene with the utmost of ease, because the boAt stone 650 is loud and absolutely adaptive to any environment it is brought into

Dynamic HD sound - soak in the tension and alleviate the stress with the 2 inch x 2 drivers pumping out 10w's of enrapturing sound amplified by the smooth grooving subwoofer stroll in the forest of nirvana

Sleek and exquisite ipx 5 design - this is style made easy with a dotted diamond shaped mesh and smooth silicon coated finish on the sides and ipx 5 water resistance for protection carry your style with you

7 Hours of audio nirvana - set the stone 650 up on its mount and watch as it charges its way through the day with its 1800mAh battery backup it holds more battery life than your phone, so what's there to worry about

Integrated easy access control - navigate your boAt stone 650 to the shores of nirvana with ultimate ease via the no nonsense multifunction button control system

Aux and SD card wire compatible - tap into convenience with the aux port or SD card slot if the signal is poor it's also an essential battery saver for this speaker it's your style, so let it flow Realme 3 launched in India starting at Rs. 8,999 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery