TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- In Balakot Hit, JeM Lost A Training Camp, Seminary And Two Rooms That Accommodated Terrorists
- India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Preview — Hosts Eye Series Win In Mohali
- Localisation Norms Tightened Ahead Of FAME II Implementation
- One Out Of Three Women In India Receives Sexual & Offensive Calls Or SMS — Truecaller
- Business Arvind Fashions Shares Hit Upper Circuit On First Day Of Listing
- Aishwarya, SRK & Priyanka At Akash Ambani's Wedding!
- 8-Year-Old Girl Has A 3-Pound Hairball In Stomach!
- Pack Your Bags And Head To Abohar: We Give You Reasons Why
Week 10, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, HUAWEI Y7 (2019), Vivo Y91i and more
Week 10 2019 has been a blessing for all smartphones and gadgets lovers. We have shared a list of these wares below. You can check and pick the ideal ones. These products look highly updated in regards to features. From smart watches to cameras, smart bands to TVs, handsets and more- all are worth to consider for.
Some of the devices come along with up to 48MP rear camera which clearly matches the photography level of a DSLR. They are fitted with quite a massive battery with the support of quick charging or VOOC charging technology.
Even the SoC being incorporated over them won't disappoint you- as these processors can offer a smoother user-friendly experience. Amongst gadgets, you can pick a few headsets- which can be charged using the Micro-USB port on the headset. These headsets also have been included with an LED indicator, which shows the status of whether charging or pairing on in use.
The list has a few connectors as well. These connectors can connect up to 4 different gadgets simultaneously to the Type-C port of laptop using 4 ports. The transfer speed of such connectors is 10 times faster than that to USB 2.0. There are some more different gadgets that you can find in the attachment below.
HUAWEI P smart+ 2019
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera and 16MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI Y7 (2019)
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with up to 512GB microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
boAt Rockerz 480 headset launched for Rs. 1899
Key Specs
- Impedance: 32Ω±15%Ω
- Speaker Power: 10mW (at:1000Hz)
- Battery: 300mAh
- Playback Time: 10 hours
- Charging Time: 2.5 hours (maximum)
- Talk time: - 8 hours
- Weight: 187g
Ottomate Smart Fan with Bluetooth launched at Rs. 3999
Key Specs
- Ottomate Smart Modes- Otto Mode, Breeze Mode, Turbo Mode.
- One Touch Control- Ottomate Mobile App.
- More Air Delivery, Higher RPM & 14 Pole Powerful Motor.
- Premium & Distinctive Looks.
Vivo Y91i launched in India starting at Rs. 7,990
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Honor Magic 2 3D
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary and 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera and 2MP + 2MP f / 2.4 aperture cameras
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual SIM
- IPX2 water-protection
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Portronics Mport 4C1 4-in-1 multimedia hub launched priced at Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Mport 4C1 is a USB 3.0 Type C Multimedia Adapter that is able to do Power Delivery also along with data transfer.
- Connect simultaneously up to 4 different gadgets to your Type C Laptop.
- It has your back covered with the launch of a versatile TYPE C multi-port hub called Mport 4C1 which is a 4-in-1 Type-C to TypeC/MiscroUSB/HDMI/VGA connector.
- Mport 4C1 - guarantees fast and stable data transfers. The speed of transfer of Type C is 5Gbps, which is 10 times more as compared to USB 2.0 which is around 480mbps.
- Mport 4C1 is one easy plug & play device that fits all type of laptops with Type C ports irrespective whether the operating system is Windows or MacOS. For any issues contact_us on: [ 9555 245245 ] from 10AM-7PM Monday to Saturday.
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+
- S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera nad 12MP and 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- S10 - 3,400mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare
- S10+ - 4,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery
Meizu Note 9
- 6.2-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness,
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme 7.2
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typ)/3900mAh (min) battery with fast charging
OPPO F11 launched in India for Rs. 19,990
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
OPPO F11 Pro launched in India for Rs. 24,990
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched in India for Rs. 9,999
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-core SC9853I Unisoc processor with ARM Mali-T820 MP2
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
Huawei Y6 2019
- 6.09 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 3020 MAh Battery
boAt Stone 650 rugged wireless speaker launched in India at Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- Go wireless with Bluetooth v42 - carry the scene with the utmost of ease, because the boAt stone 650 is loud and absolutely adaptive to any environment it is brought into
- Dynamic HD sound - soak in the tension and alleviate the stress with the 2 inch x 2 drivers pumping out 10w's of enrapturing sound amplified by the smooth grooving subwoofer stroll in the forest of nirvana
- Sleek and exquisite ipx 5 design - this is style made easy with a dotted diamond shaped mesh and smooth silicon coated finish on the sides and ipx 5 water resistance for protection carry your style with you
- 7 Hours of audio nirvana - set the stone 650 up on its mount and watch as it charges its way through the day with its 1800mAh battery backup it holds more battery life than your phone, so what's there to worry about
- Integrated easy access control - navigate your boAt stone 650 to the shores of nirvana with ultimate ease via the no nonsense multifunction button control system
- Aux and SD card wire compatible - tap into convenience with the aux port or SD card slot if the signal is poor it's also an essential battery saver for this speaker it's your style, so let it flow
Realme 3 launched in India starting at Rs. 8,999
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery