Week 11, 2019 launch round-up: HUAWEI Nova 4e, HUAWEI Band 3e, Skullcandy Push and more
Week 11 is closing up, with the inclusion of some of the latest entries of devices and other gadgets. These products have been named in the list which you will find at the bottom. From intelligent devices to innovative bands, from smart TVs to wireless earbuds, and many more- all can be seen in details.
Smartphones in the list are sporting to the most triple-rear camera configuration, which for photography seems really excellent. These handsets are rolled out with the latest OS(Pie), which has a lot of new and advanced features that are apps-friendly. Other features like a robust battery with quick charging technology, more attractive displays, and designs, and many more- are the things that you will witness in them.
While in the list, you'll find some Bluetooth earbuds which are sweat proof and enable you to enjoy non-stop music for up to 4 hours on a single charge. You can as well find a couple of Smart TVs which sports Ultra HD certified true color and clarity. Plus, the listing offers a few more other gadgets which are equally important which you would definitely not like to miss.
Toreto TODS Bluetooth Earbuds launched for Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- True Wireless Connection (TWS) allows the connection of the earbuds wirelessly through Bluetooth.
- Extremely comfortable and can be worn all-day long without hurting the ears. The buds are available in three different sizes
- The attractive case comes with an inbuilt magnetic charger. Once the earbuds are back in the case they automatically start charging.
- These recognize ‘touch'. By just touching the earbuds you can easily control the music.
- In-built mic allows the management of calls too. Double tap on the earbuds to take or reject calls, to repeat the song, press the left earbud for a little longer and press the right earbud for a little while, if you want to change the song. Double long press of the left earbud takes you back to the previous song.
- 4 hours of non-stop music in one go with two hours of charge. Can be completely charged three times with the charging case. Standby time of 80 hours.
HUAWEI Nova 4e
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera and 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Skullcandy Push truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs. 9999
Key Specs
- Activate Assistant to Quickly access your device's built-in assistant using either earbud
- Fitfins keep your buds secure in your ear, so they don't fall out
- 6 hrs of music from fully charged buds and 6 hrs from the charging case gives you a total 12 hrs of playback.
Samsung NU6100 4K UHD Smart TV line-up launched at Rs. 41990
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
HUAWEI Band 3e
Key Specs
- 0.5-inch (88 x 48 pixels) POLED display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- Call and Message notification, Call rejection and mute
- 6-Axis motion sensor, Running Monitoring Algorithm
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 77mAh battery with up to 21 days of standby, 14 days usage
Huawei Band 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED touch display
- Applo 3 microprocessor, 384KB RAM, 1MB ROM, 16MB Flash memory
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later), Built-in GPS
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
- Detached PPG cardiotachometer
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 100mAh battery with 7 hours of continuous GPS use
HUAWEI Watch GT at Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI
- ARM M4 SoC with 16MB RAM and 128MB storage
- Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO
- 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running
- IR-based heart rate monitor
- 420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life
BlackBerry Wireless Charger launched in India for Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- Highly suitable for users who travel frequently as it is a compact design and easy to carry and store
- The LED charge indicator on the wireless charger helps know the charging status
- For USB type C input with 5W output for compatible devices
- It is compatible with most of the wireless charging enabled smartphones that support USB type C input slot (Qualcomm Quick Charge 2. 0 supported)