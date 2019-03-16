Week 11, 2019 launch round-up: HUAWEI Nova 4e, HUAWEI Band 3e, Skullcandy Push and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 11 is closing up, with the inclusion of some of the latest entries of devices and other gadgets. These products have been named in the list which you will find at the bottom. From intelligent devices to innovative bands, from smart TVs to wireless earbuds, and many more- all can be seen in details.

Smartphones in the list are sporting to the most triple-rear camera configuration, which for photography seems really excellent. These handsets are rolled out with the latest OS(Pie), which has a lot of new and advanced features that are apps-friendly. Other features like a robust battery with quick charging technology, more attractive displays, and designs, and many more- are the things that you will witness in them.

While in the list, you'll find some Bluetooth earbuds which are sweat proof and enable you to enjoy non-stop music for up to 4 hours on a single charge. You can as well find a couple of Smart TVs which sports Ultra HD certified true color and clarity. Plus, the listing offers a few more other gadgets which are equally important which you would definitely not like to miss.

Toreto TODS Bluetooth Earbuds launched for Rs. 3,999 Key Specs

True Wireless Connection (TWS) allows the connection of the earbuds wirelessly through Bluetooth.

Extremely comfortable and can be worn all-day long without hurting the ears. The buds are available in three different sizes

The attractive case comes with an inbuilt magnetic charger. Once the earbuds are back in the case they automatically start charging.

These recognize ‘touch'. By just touching the earbuds you can easily control the music.

In-built mic allows the management of calls too. Double tap on the earbuds to take or reject calls, to repeat the song, press the left earbud for a little longer and press the right earbud for a little while, if you want to change the song. Double long press of the left earbud takes you back to the previous song.

4 hours of non-stop music in one go with two hours of charge. Can be completely charged three times with the charging case. Standby time of 80 hours. HUAWEI Nova 4e Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera and 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Skullcandy Push truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs. 9999 Key Specs

Activate Assistant to Quickly access your device's built-in assistant using either earbud

Fitfins keep your buds secure in your ear, so they don't fall out

6 hrs of music from fully charged buds and 6 hrs from the charging case gives you a total 12 hrs of playback. Samsung NU6100 4K UHD Smart TV line-up launched at Rs. 41990 Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives HUAWEI Band 3e Key Specs

0.5-inch (88 x 48 pixels) POLED display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

Call and Message notification, Call rejection and mute

6-Axis motion sensor, Running Monitoring Algorithm

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

77mAh battery with up to 21 days of standby, 14 days usage Huawei Band 3 Pro Key Specs

0.95 inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED touch display

Applo 3 microprocessor, 384KB RAM, 1MB ROM, 16MB Flash memory

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later), Built-in GPS

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Detached PPG cardiotachometer

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

100mAh battery with 7 hours of continuous GPS use HUAWEI Watch GT at Rs. 15,990 Key Specs

1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI

ARM M4 SoC with 16MB RAM and 128MB storage

Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO

3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running

IR-based heart rate monitor

420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life BlackBerry Wireless Charger launched in India for Rs. 2,499 Key Specs

Highly suitable for users who travel frequently as it is a compact design and easy to carry and store

The LED charge indicator on the wireless charger helps know the charging status

For USB type C input with 5W output for compatible devices

It is compatible with most of the wireless charging enabled smartphones that support USB type C input slot (Qualcomm Quick Charge 2. 0 supported)