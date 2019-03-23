TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Week 12, 2019 launch round-up: Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy A40, HONOR 10i, Xiaomi Redmi Go and more
Week 12 2019 is concluding towards its end. During this entire week, users have come across some newly launched devices and some other gadgets. These highly feature-packed products can offer the best ever multitasking experience. For more information, you can tune to the list that we have mentioned below. The list also comprises a few older products.
These devices come with Full HD+ Ultra FullView display, pop-up selfie camera, and powerful chipset. These handsets run Pie OS that offers clean and fuss-free operation. Some of them also get protected from Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You can purchase a couple of Kindle products come with an adjustable front light that lets you read comfortably for hours.
You can look for a few iPads from the list which feature a large Retina display. They're thin and light and feature advanced wireless connectivity. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, they can go all day on a single charge. There are some more different gadgets which you can find in our list along with their detailed specs.
Vivo V15 launched in India for Rs. 23990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera and 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Amazon launches new Kindle with built-in light for Rs. 7999
Key Specs
- Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle (10th Gen - 2019 release only-will not fit Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis).
- Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.
- Thin, lightweight design lets you read comfortably for hours.
- Magnetic connection ensures cover stays securely closed.
- Premium fabric with microfiber interior protects your screen and keeps it clean.
- Choose from four colors-Charcoal Black, Cobalt Blue, Punch Red, Sandstone White.
Samsung Galaxy A40
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
Vivo X27 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera, 5MP depth sensor, 13MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo X27
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 675/710 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 13MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Go Android Go Edition
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
HONOR 10i
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO AX5s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Liquid Cool 3.0
- 4000 MAh Battery
Honor 10 Lite 3GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage,
- xpandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
TECNO CAMON iSKY 3 launched in India for Rs. 8,599
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 4.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery