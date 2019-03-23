Week 12, 2019 launch round-up: Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy A40, HONOR 10i, Xiaomi Redmi Go and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 12 2019 is concluding towards its end. During this entire week, users have come across some newly launched devices and some other gadgets. These highly feature-packed products can offer the best ever multitasking experience. For more information, you can tune to the list that we have mentioned below. The list also comprises a few older products.

These devices come with Full HD+ Ultra FullView display, pop-up selfie camera, and powerful chipset. These handsets run Pie OS that offers clean and fuss-free operation. Some of them also get protected from Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You can purchase a couple of Kindle products come with an adjustable front light that lets you read comfortably for hours.

You can look for a few iPads from the list which feature a large Retina display. They're thin and light and feature advanced wireless connectivity. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, they can go all day on a single charge. There are some more different gadgets which you can find in our list along with their detailed specs.

Vivo V15 launched in India for Rs. 23990 Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera and 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Amazon launches new Kindle with built-in light for Rs. 7999 Key Specs

Designed to perfectly fit your all-new Kindle (10th Gen - 2019 release only-will not fit Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis).

Opens and closes just like a book to wake your Kindle or put it to sleep.

Thin, lightweight design lets you read comfortably for hours.

Magnetic connection ensures cover stays securely closed.

Premium fabric with microfiber interior protects your screen and keeps it clean.

Choose from four colors-Charcoal Black, Cobalt Blue, Punch Red, Sandstone White. Samsung Galaxy A40 Key Specs

5.9-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery Vivo X27 Pro Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera, 5MP depth sensor, 13MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery Vivo X27 Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 675/710 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 13MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Go Android Go Edition Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery HONOR 10i Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery OPPO AX5s Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Liquid Cool 3.0

4000 MAh Battery Honor 10 Lite 3GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 11,999 Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage,

xpandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery TECNO CAMON iSKY 3 launched in India for Rs. 8,599 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 4.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery