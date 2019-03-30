Week 13, 2019 launch round-up: HUAWEI P30 Pro, Galaxy A70, Moto G7 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 13, 2019 has witnessed some new entries in the form of devices and other electronic accessories. These products have been getting purchased by the consumers on a larger scale, just because of their features which can offer seamless user-friendly experience. Below you'll find a list of some of the best devices and other gadgets.

Some new devices in the list now come with up to or more than 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, offering unmatchable cinematic viewing experience. They sport a triple rear camera set up with highly magnified sensor at the front.

Even their processors are advanced. You can look for a few health fitness trackers from the list. These wares offer better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking. Their battery lasts up to 7 days for continuous access to insights and inspiration, varies with use and other factors.

You can also look for a couple of wireless water-resistant earphones which are light in weight and offers comfortable fit to your ears. These gadgets deliver an extremely accurate listening experience with unsurpassed dynamic power and clarity. In the list, you will find a couple other electronic products, which come with a lot of amazing features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced Key Specs

8.0-inch (1920 ×1200 pixel) WUXGA TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional)

4200mAh battery HUAWEI P30 Lite Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch Key Specs

With Cardio Fitness Score. get a better understanding of your fitness level and improvement areas

Heart Rate tracking, Sleep monitoring and all-day activity tracking with 15+ exercise modes

4+ days of battery life

Connected GPS to track your runs

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor Fitbit Inspire HR Key Specs

Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Calories Burnt,Autotamatic Exercise Recognition

15 Goal Based Exercise Modes like - Running, Biking, Yoga etc

24/7 Hear Rate Tracking

Swimproof - Water resistant upto 50m

Upto 5 days of battery life

LED Display

Water Resistant Fitbit Inspire fitness trackers Key Specs

Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Calories Burnt,Autotamatic Exercise Recognition

15 Exercise modes like - Running, Biking, Yoga etc

Swimproof - Water resistant upto 50m

Upto 5 days of battery life

Female Health Tracking -Follows cycle, records symptons and more

LED Display

Water Resistant HUAWEI Watch GT Active Edition Key Specs

1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI

Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO

3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running

Optical heart rate sensor

Up to 14 days battery life HUAWEI Watch GT Elegant Edition Key Specs 1.2-inch (390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO

3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running

Optical heart rate sensor

Up to 7 days battery life HUAWEI Freelace wireless water-resistant earphones Key Specs

9.2 mm dynamic driver unit

28-degree ergonomic earbuds for a comfortable fit

Bluetooth 5.0

Durable control panel made of anodized aluminium alloy

Multi Function / Power / Volume buttons

Water resistant (IPX5)

Total length: 837 mm; Cable length: 788 mm; Weight: 27 g

120 mAh battery with 18 hours of playback, 4-hour playback in 5-miunte charge HUAWEI P30 Pro Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP +8MP rear camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging HUAWEI P30 Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM

40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3650 MAh Battery Toreto Bloom SmartWatch Key Specs

Supports Android, iOS devices

Track your BP, heart rate

Pedometer

Calorie Count

Track Calls and Social Media

Customize the watch screen

7 days of battery life Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera and 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G7 Key Specs

6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Lite Key Specs

8-inch (1200×1920) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

13MP auto focus rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional),

5100mAh battery HUAWEI Enjoy 9S Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera +16MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery HUAWEI Enjoy 9e Key Specs

6.09 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2GHz Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

136MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

3020 MAh Battery ASUS TUF FX505DY Key Specs

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor

Memory & Storage : 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD RADEON RX560X GDDR5 4GB Graphics | Storage : 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' HDD

Display : 15.6" (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel with 45% NTSC

OS : Windows 10 operating system | Weight : 2.20kg laptop

Hypercool Technology : Anti-Dust Cooling | Powerful Dual Fan Design | Fan Overboost Technology | Patented Trapezoid-cut Lid

Keyboard : Highlighted WASD keys | RED-Backlit Keyboard | 20 Million Key Presses |1.8mm Key Travel | Overstroke Technology

Audio : DTS Headphone:X | Authentic 7.1-Channel Surround Sound | Audophile-grade Equalizer Sound Options | Optimized Game/ Movie/ Sports Audio Profile.Key Specs

17.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (with 60 Hz Refresh Rate)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS