Week 13, 2019 launch round-up: HUAWEI P30 Pro, Galaxy A70, Moto G7 and more
Week 13, 2019 has witnessed some new entries in the form of devices and other electronic accessories. These products have been getting purchased by the consumers on a larger scale, just because of their features which can offer seamless user-friendly experience. Below you'll find a list of some of the best devices and other gadgets.
Some new devices in the list now come with up to or more than 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, offering unmatchable cinematic viewing experience. They sport a triple rear camera set up with highly magnified sensor at the front.
Even their processors are advanced. You can look for a few health fitness trackers from the list. These wares offer better measure calorie burn, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking. Their battery lasts up to 7 days for continuous access to insights and inspiration, varies with use and other factors.
You can also look for a couple of wireless water-resistant earphones which are light in weight and offers comfortable fit to your ears. These gadgets deliver an extremely accurate listening experience with unsurpassed dynamic power and clarity. In the list, you will find a couple other electronic products, which come with a lot of amazing features.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Key Specs
- 8.0-inch (1920 ×1200 pixel) WUXGA TFT display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 4200mAh battery
HUAWEI P30 Lite
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch
Key Specs
- With Cardio Fitness Score. get a better understanding of your fitness level and improvement areas
- Heart Rate tracking, Sleep monitoring and all-day activity tracking with 15+ exercise modes
- 4+ days of battery life
- Connected GPS to track your runs
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Fitbit Inspire HR
Key Specs
- Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Calories Burnt,Autotamatic Exercise Recognition
- 15 Goal Based Exercise Modes like - Running, Biking, Yoga etc
- 24/7 Hear Rate Tracking
- Swimproof - Water resistant upto 50m
- Upto 5 days of battery life
- LED Display
- Water Resistant
Fitbit Inspire fitness trackers
Key Specs
- Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking, Calories Burnt,Autotamatic Exercise Recognition
- 15 Exercise modes like - Running, Biking, Yoga etc
- Swimproof - Water resistant upto 50m
- Upto 5 days of battery life
- Female Health Tracking -Follows cycle, records symptons and more
- LED Display
- Water Resistant
HUAWEI Watch GT Active Edition
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI
- Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO
- 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running
- Optical heart rate sensor
- Up to 14 days battery life
HUAWEI Watch GT Elegant Edition
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch (390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO
- 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running
- Optical heart rate sensor
- Up to 7 days battery life
HUAWEI Freelace wireless water-resistant earphones
Key Specs
- 9.2 mm dynamic driver unit
- 28-degree ergonomic earbuds for a comfortable fit
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Durable control panel made of anodized aluminium alloy
- Multi Function / Power / Volume buttons
- Water resistant (IPX5)
- Total length: 837 mm; Cable length: 788 mm; Weight: 27 g
- 120 mAh battery with 18 hours of playback, 4-hour playback in 5-miunte charge
HUAWEI P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP +8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
HUAWEI P30
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM
- 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3650 MAh Battery
Toreto Bloom SmartWatch
Key Specs
- Supports Android, iOS devices
- Track your BP, heart rate
- Pedometer
- Calorie Count
- Track Calls and Social Media
- Customize the watch screen
- 7 days of battery life
Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera and 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G7
Key Specs
- 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging
HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Lite
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1200×1920) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 13MP auto focus rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional),
- 5100mAh battery
HUAWEI Enjoy 9S
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera +16MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI Enjoy 9e
Key Specs
- 6.09 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 136MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 3020 MAh Battery
ASUS TUF FX505DY
Key Specs
- Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor
- Memory & Storage : 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD RADEON RX560X GDDR5 4GB Graphics | Storage : 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' HDD
- Display : 15.6" (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel with 45% NTSC
- OS : Windows 10 operating system | Weight : 2.20kg laptop
- Hypercool Technology : Anti-Dust Cooling | Powerful Dual Fan Design | Fan Overboost Technology | Patented Trapezoid-cut Lid
- Keyboard : Highlighted WASD keys | RED-Backlit Keyboard | 20 Million Key Presses |1.8mm Key Travel | Overstroke Technology
- Audio : DTS Headphone:X | Authentic 7.1-Channel Surround Sound | Audophile-grade Equalizer Sound Options | Optimized Game/ Movie/ Sports Audio Profile.Key Specs
ASUS TUF FX705DY AMD Ryzen
Key Specs
- 17.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (with 60 Hz Refresh Rate)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS