Week 14, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A20, Xolo Era 5X, Nokia X71, LG K12 plus and more
Week 14, 2019 has been so far an amazing session in terms of newly launched devices and some other gadgets. Today- this Saturday these products become even more special due to 'Ugadi', and these wares can be a good option if you consider them as perfect gifts for your friends and relatives. We have shared a list of some devices and a few electronic products that you can take a look at the bottom.
The devices from the listing sport HD+ Super AMOLED display which offers an outstanding cinematic viewing experience. They come with a really powerful chipset that will offer a much stronger and faster multitasking experience.
These handsets also have some other useful features that can motivate you for their purchasing. From the list, you can look for some premium speakers which come with Dolby processing system that lets you stream music with crisp and clear.
They have HD screen which looks awesome for watching videos or movies. In the list, you'll also find a couple of other electronic products which also have a lot of amazing features.
Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India for Rs. 12,490
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Lenovo K6 Enjoy Edition
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary depth sensor + 8MP telephoto lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Realme U1 3GB RAM launched for Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes 2 goes on sale in India for Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Engineered with breakthrough 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology that combines 5 different materials to minimize wear damage
- This technology will keep the stitching on the soles intact for long-lasting usage.
- The 10-fishbone structure improves balance while offering the needed arch support and reducing the chance of sprains.
- Strong suspension for reduced impact - Uni-body Suspension Balancing patch
- Stronger grip with excellent forward momentum
- Machine-washable making is easy to clean
Xolo Era 5X launched for Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
TECNO CAMON i4 launched starting at Rs. 9,599
Key Specs
- 6.217-inch (1520 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia X71
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2316 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.3:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1:1400 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Amazon Echo Show launched in India for Rs. 22,999
Key Specs
- This bundle contains Echo Show and 9.5W Philips Hue White Ambiance Bulb.
- Premium audio with Dolby processing; vibrant 10.1" HD screen for immersive entertainment; and built-in smart hub for simple smart home setup.
- Watch your favorite movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video or stream latest music videos from Hungama Music.
- Stream your favorite music in crisp stereo sound from Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Saavn, Gaana and TuneIn. See rich album art and your favorite playlists right on the screen.
- Setup and control your smart-home using just your voice. Echo Show has in-built smart home hub so you can setup Philips Hue smart bulbs and Anchor smart plugs without needing a separate hub. Just say "Alexa, discover my devices".
- Stay up to date with trending topics and video news bulletins by NDTV, Times Now, Aaj Tak and more.
- Make video calls to anyone with Skype , the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds launched in India
Key Specs
- Good clarity - experience sound that's like being there thanks to Sennheiser category leading wireless technology
- Fingertip control - Control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both earbuds
- Stay aware - Transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat without having to remove your earbuds
- Extended listening - 4 hours of listening becomes 12 with the compact charging case that gives you two full extra charges
- Handle conditions - Made for every environment with durable, tough, splash resistant materials, (IPX4 rated)
LG K12+ announced
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- MIL-STD 810G Compliance, Google Assistant Button
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery