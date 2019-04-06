Week 14, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A20, Xolo Era 5X, Nokia X71, LG K12 plus and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 14, 2019 has been so far an amazing session in terms of newly launched devices and some other gadgets. Today- this Saturday these products become even more special due to 'Ugadi', and these wares can be a good option if you consider them as perfect gifts for your friends and relatives. We have shared a list of some devices and a few electronic products that you can take a look at the bottom.

The devices from the listing sport HD+ Super AMOLED display which offers an outstanding cinematic viewing experience. They come with a really powerful chipset that will offer a much stronger and faster multitasking experience.

These handsets also have some other useful features that can motivate you for their purchasing. From the list, you can look for some premium speakers which come with Dolby processing system that lets you stream music with crisp and clear.

They have HD screen which looks awesome for watching videos or movies. In the list, you'll also find a couple of other electronic products which also have a lot of amazing features.

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India for Rs. 12,490 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Lenovo K6 Enjoy Edition Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary depth sensor + 8MP telephoto lens

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Realme U1 3GB RAM launched for Rs. 10,999 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes 2 goes on sale in India for Rs. 2,999 Key Specs

Engineered with breakthrough 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology that combines 5 different materials to minimize wear damage

This technology will keep the stitching on the soles intact for long-lasting usage.

The 10-fishbone structure improves balance while offering the needed arch support and reducing the chance of sprains.

Strong suspension for reduced impact - Uni-body Suspension Balancing patch

Stronger grip with excellent forward momentum

Machine-washable making is easy to clean Xolo Era 5X launched for Rs. 7,499 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery TECNO CAMON i4 launched starting at Rs. 9,599 Key Specs

6.217-inch (1520 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Nokia X71 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2316 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.3:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1:1400 contrast ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging Amazon Echo Show launched in India for Rs. 22,999 Key Specs

This bundle contains Echo Show and 9.5W Philips Hue White Ambiance Bulb.

Premium audio with Dolby processing; vibrant 10.1" HD screen for immersive entertainment; and built-in smart hub for simple smart home setup.

Watch your favorite movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video or stream latest music videos from Hungama Music.

Stream your favorite music in crisp stereo sound from Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Saavn, Gaana and TuneIn. See rich album art and your favorite playlists right on the screen.

Setup and control your smart-home using just your voice. Echo Show has in-built smart home hub so you can setup Philips Hue smart bulbs and Anchor smart plugs without needing a separate hub. Just say "Alexa, discover my devices".

Stay up to date with trending topics and video news bulletins by NDTV, Times Now, Aaj Tak and more.

Make video calls to anyone with Skype , the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds launched in India Key Specs

Good clarity - experience sound that's like being there thanks to Sennheiser category leading wireless technology

Fingertip control - Control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both earbuds

Stay aware - Transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat without having to remove your earbuds

Extended listening - 4 hours of listening becomes 12 with the compact charging case that gives you two full extra charges

Handle conditions - Made for every environment with durable, tough, splash resistant materials, (IPX4 rated) LG K12+ announced Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

MIL-STD 810G Compliance, Google Assistant Button

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery