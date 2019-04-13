Week 15, 2019 launch round-up: HONOR 8A Pro,Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A80, HUAWEI P30 Lite and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 15 2019 launch round-up in the form of a list below comprises some of the best new devices and some gadgets that can provide amazing user-experience. You can look for them in details one after another and purchase accordingly. These handsets are also available on a couple of E-commerce portals at a much better-discounted price category.

These handsets run Android 9(Pie) which is topped by their own upgraded custom software, which provides flawless and impeccable multitasking experience. Some other features possessed by them are- powerful backup that comes with fast charging technology, fast working fingerprint sensor, a new technology built sliding camera that can serve both as a front and rear cameras, and many more.

While you can also go for a few gadgets in the list below. You can go with the latest designed product called, Echo Link- which feature high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa, voice control music selection and playback with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app and many more amazing features. You can even find a couple of other gadgets that too cater some excelling features.

HONOR 8A Pro Key Specs

6-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3020mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A20e Key Specs

5.8-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Echo Link - Stream hi-fi music to your stereo system Key Specs

Upgrade your stereo system with high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa.

Voice control music selection and playback with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app.

Connect Echo Link to your stereo and group with other supported Echo devices to play music throughout your home.

Multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs provide compatibility with your existing stereo equipment.

Casting to multi-room music from a line-in or Bluetooth input is not currently supported. Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras and 8MP rear camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Jabra Move Style Edition wireless Key Specs

Exceptional wireless sound quality

4mm omni-directional microphone and

Take control of your music and calls directly from the headphones. Conveniently placed buttons mean you can control your calls and music at the touch of a button.

Ultra-light, comfortable headband. Making your headphones so comfortable you can wear them all day

Up to 14 hours of battery and 12 days of standby time.

If you run out of battery, or can't connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3.5 mm cable (included as standard) OPPO Reno Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 97% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery HUAWEI P30 Lite Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera +8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging HUAWEI P30 Pro Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery ZTE’s nubia Alpha Key Specs

4.01-inch flexible OLED display from Visionox

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

5MP camera with 82-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

Built-in speaker and microphone

Exercise and health assistant, sleep and run tracking, music playback.

Heart rate sensor

4G with eSIM for voice calling, WiFi and Bluetooth

500mAh battery with 1-2 days of battery with regular use or up to a week of standby time nubia pods specifications Key Specs

Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm AptX

LDS Laser antenna for stable Bluetooth connectivity

45-degree ergonomic design, 6.2g light-weight body

MEMS microphone

55mAh battery offers 6.5 hours of playback, 24 hours with the 410mAh battery on charging case Huawei MateBook E 2019 Key Specs

12 inches Screen

Windows 10 Home

BL-W09: 7th Generation Intel® Core TM m3-7Y30 processor, BL-W19: 7th Generation Intel® Core TM i5-7Y54 processor, GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 615

m3-7Y30 processor, BL-W19: 7th Generation Intel® Core i5-7Y54 processor, GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 615 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB SSD*

4 GB / 8 GB LPDDR3*

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 / 5 GHz 2 x 2 MIMO

33.7 Wh (4430 mAh@7.6 V)* battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery