Week 15, 2019 launch round-up: HONOR 8A Pro,Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A80, HUAWEI P30 Lite and more
Week 15 2019 launch round-up in the form of a list below comprises some of the best new devices and some gadgets that can provide amazing user-experience. You can look for them in details one after another and purchase accordingly. These handsets are also available on a couple of E-commerce portals at a much better-discounted price category.
These handsets run Android 9(Pie) which is topped by their own upgraded custom software, which provides flawless and impeccable multitasking experience. Some other features possessed by them are- powerful backup that comes with fast charging technology, fast working fingerprint sensor, a new technology built sliding camera that can serve both as a front and rear cameras, and many more.
While you can also go for a few gadgets in the list below. You can go with the latest designed product called, Echo Link- which feature high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa, voice control music selection and playback with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app and many more amazing features. You can even find a couple of other gadgets that too cater some excelling features.
HONOR 8A Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A20e
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V TFT display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Echo Link - Stream hi-fi music to your stereo system
Key Specs
- Upgrade your stereo system with high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa.
- Voice control music selection and playback with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app.
- Connect Echo Link to your stereo and group with other supported Echo devices to play music throughout your home.
- Multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs provide compatibility with your existing stereo equipment.
- Casting to multi-room music from a line-in or Bluetooth input is not currently supported.
Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras and 8MP rear camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
Jabra Move Style Edition wireless
Key Specs
- Exceptional wireless sound quality
- 4mm omni-directional microphone and
- Take control of your music and calls directly from the headphones. Conveniently placed buttons mean you can control your calls and music at the touch of a button.
- Ultra-light, comfortable headband. Making your headphones so comfortable you can wear them all day
- Up to 14 hours of battery and 12 days of standby time.
- If you run out of battery, or can't connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3.5 mm cable (included as standard)
OPPO Reno
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 97% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI P30 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera +8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
HUAWEI P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
ZTE’s nubia Alpha
Key Specs
- 4.01-inch flexible OLED display from Visionox
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- 5MP camera with 82-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- Built-in speaker and microphone
- Exercise and health assistant, sleep and run tracking, music playback.
- Heart rate sensor
- 4G with eSIM for voice calling, WiFi and Bluetooth
- 500mAh battery with 1-2 days of battery with regular use or up to a week of standby time
nubia pods specifications
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm AptX
- LDS Laser antenna for stable Bluetooth connectivity
- 45-degree ergonomic design, 6.2g light-weight body
- MEMS microphone
- 55mAh battery offers 6.5 hours of playback, 24 hours with the 410mAh battery on charging case
Huawei MateBook E 2019
Key Specs
- 12 inches Screen
- Windows 10 Home
- BL-W09: 7th Generation Intel® CoreTM m3-7Y30 processor, BL-W19: 7th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5-7Y54 processor, GPU: Intel® HD Graphics 615
- 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB SSD*
- 4 GB / 8 GB LPDDR3*
- IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 / 5 GHz 2 x 2 MIMO
- 33.7 Wh (4430 mAh@7.6 V)* battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery