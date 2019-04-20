TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- CJI Gogoi Rubbishes Sexual Harassment Allegation, calls It “Conspiracy” To Destabilise Judiciary
- IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR — Highlights
- Skoda India Launches EasyBuy Program For Top Model
- REVEALED! Details About Ranbir's Role In Brahmastra
- WhatsApp Android Beta Spotted With New Emoji Style For Status Updates
- Booked A Jet Airways Flight? Here's What You Need To Do After It's Shutdown
- Tara And Ananya In Glittery Dresses
- Rourkela: A Weekend Getaway
Week 16, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, HONOR 20i, Zenfone Live L2 and more
Week 16 2019 is about to conclude and this week so far has turned to be mind-blowing due to some newly launched devices and other gadgets. We have shared a list of these wares at the bottom. You can check for each ware in details and decide which matches your choice the best.
Some of the devices in the list come with triple camera setup which has plenty of different camera modes which can make your photography as stunning as a DSLR. These phones are powered by the latest processor which greatly boosts the performance. Even their graphics are robust that makes gaming a much easier task.
Other features such as longer battery-life with fast charging support, latest OS and many more- can also tempt you for their purchasing. While on the list, you will also find some gadgets whose features are worth noticeable.
These electronic products or DSLRs are Panasonic LUMIX S1 and Panasonic LUMIX S1R. These wares offer the outstanding viewfinder, amazing RAW and JPEG image quality, powerful high-resolution mode, unique build quality, control layout, incredible subject-tracking autofocus, and many more.
Samsung Galaxy A60
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
ASUS Zenfone Live L2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505/Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
HONOR 20i
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Pie (Go Edition)
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery