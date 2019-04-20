Week 16, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, HONOR 20i, Zenfone Live L2 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 16 2019 is about to conclude and this week so far has turned to be mind-blowing due to some newly launched devices and other gadgets. We have shared a list of these wares at the bottom. You can check for each ware in details and decide which matches your choice the best.

Some of the devices in the list come with triple camera setup which has plenty of different camera modes which can make your photography as stunning as a DSLR. These phones are powered by the latest processor which greatly boosts the performance. Even their graphics are robust that makes gaming a much easier task.

Other features such as longer battery-life with fast charging support, latest OS and many more- can also tempt you for their purchasing. While on the list, you will also find some gadgets whose features are worth noticeable.

These electronic products or DSLRs are Panasonic LUMIX S1 and Panasonic LUMIX S1R. These wares offer the outstanding viewfinder, amazing RAW and JPEG image quality, powerful high-resolution mode, unique build quality, control layout, incredible subject-tracking autofocus, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy A60 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging ASUS Zenfone Live L2 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505/Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery HONOR 20i Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Pie (Go Edition) Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery