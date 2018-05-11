Week 19, 2018 launch round-up: Xiaomi Redmi S2 ,Apple Watch 3, Huawei Y3 (2018) and more

There are numerous launches in the tech industry almost every week. The last week was no different as we encountered a slew of devices being announced in the global market. Also, there were notable launches in the Indian market too. Apart from smartphones, there were other devices as well. We saw the launch of the Apple Watch 3 with Airtel and Reliance Jio bundled offer as well.

The smartphones launches in India include the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Also, there are other launches such as the Sonic Talkband and Optoma 4K projectors. Even the Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space was launched in the country. Intex launched the Staari 10 smartphone, which is touted to be an unbreakable one.

If you wanted to get an update on all the launches those happened in the past one week, you can take a look at the list of launches we have curated below. This list will keep you updated even if you have missed out on the daily updates.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and, secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Apple Watch 3 Key Specs Faster dual-core processor

GPU with 2x graphics performance

Display is brighter at 1000 nits

built-in GPS

Water resistant up to 50 meters

Can count laps, track average lap pace and auto-detect stroke type to accurately measure active calorie burn

New ceramic variant along with aluminum, ceramic and stainless steel

Powered by Watch OS 4

W2 chipset for Bluetooth and WiFi

40 million songs via Apple music. Huawei Y3 (2018) Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2280mAh battery Vivo X21i Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6B RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3170mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Smartron tband Key Specs

0.96-inch (128×64 pixels) OLED touch display

MT2523/MT2511 processor

Bluetooth 4.1, Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 8.3+ or above

Call, Text and Application Notifications with DnD, Upto 10 Customizable Alarms, Sedentary Reminders, and Wrist Detection

Activity tracking, Sleep Monitoring, 24/7 HRM, Resting Heart Rate, HRV, ECG, BP, Stress, Fatigue, Weather, Steps, Calorie Burn, Distance, Exercise BPM and Pace

Sensors: 3-Axis Accelerometer, ECG, Optical heart rate monitor (PPG)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

100mAH battery with 2 to 4 days of battery life Intex Staari 10 Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Nokia 6 2018 / Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch Key Specs

1.34-inch Touchscreen Color LCD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness

Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (4.3 and later)

Water resistant to 50 meters

Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, SpO2 sensor, Vibration motor

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC (in special editions)

Fitbit OS 2.0

15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise

Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night

Dynamic On-screen Workouts - Start personalized workouts on your wrist & get coached through every move

Connected GPS - See pace & distance during runs or rides by connecting to your phone's GPS.

Enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running

Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels

Female Health Tracking - Turn on female health tracking to log periods, track your cycle & gauge ovulation (Coming soon)

Inbuilt storage lets you store 300 songs on device (2.5 GB of storage)

145mAh battery with 4+ days of battery life with normal use Honor 10 Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging SHARP AQUOS R2 Key Specs

6-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 100 Hz refresh rate

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage (UFS)

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 16.3MP video camera with 135-degree ultra-wide-angle lens

16.3MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3130 mAh battery with fast charging iBall CompBook Merit G9 Key Specs

11.6-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) multi-touch IPS display

Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor,up to 2.4GHz

2GB DDR3 RAM

32GB of internal storage

expandable up to 128GB with microSD card slot, Slot to add HDD/SSD

Built-in Keyboard with trackpad

Windows 10 OS

Dual-Band WiFi

5000mAh (38Wh) Li-Polymer battery 360 N7 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR 4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with 360 OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera with with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5030mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Turbo flash charging Alcatel A3 10 (2018) Key Specs

10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display

1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4600mAh battery Asus TUF Gaming FX504 Key Specs

15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) LED Backlit TN Anti-glare Display, 120Hz, 3ms, 94% NTSC

Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) processor, 2.2 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.1 GHz, 4GB GDDR5 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics

Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM

256GB SATA M.2 SSD and 1TB SATA 5400rmp 2.5″ HDD, SD Card Reader

Windows 10 Home

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2

Bluetooth 4.0

1 x Type A USB2.0

2 x USB 3.0 port(s) Type A

1 x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert

1 x HDMI, Support HDMI 1.4

3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack, Array microphone

3 Cells 48 Whrs Battery Asus TUF Gaming ROG G703 Key Specs

17.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS-level panel, 144Hz, 3ms, 72% NTSC

Intel Core i9-8950HK (8th Gen) processor

2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.8 GHz, 8GB GDDR5 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080 Graphics

Up to 64GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA M.2 NVMe PCIe and 1 / 2TB SATA 5400rmp 2.5″ HDD, SD Card Reader

Windows 10 Home

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2

Bluetooth 5.0

1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-C) / Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 x mDP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x RJ-45 Jack

3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack, 2 x 2W speakers + 2 x 4.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology, Array microphone, ESS 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC Panasonic P95 Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery