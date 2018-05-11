Week 19, 2018 launch round-up: Xiaomi Redmi S2 ,Apple Watch 3, Huawei Y3 (2018) and more

Related Articles
There are numerous launches in the tech industry almost every week. The last week was no different as we encountered a slew of devices being announced in the global market. Also, there were notable launches in the Indian market too. Apart from smartphones, there were other devices as well. We saw the launch of the Apple Watch 3 with Airtel and Reliance Jio bundled offer as well.
The smartphones launches in India include the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Also, there are other launches such as the Sonic Talkband and Optoma 4K projectors. Even the Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space was launched in the country. Intex launched the Staari 10 smartphone, which is touted to be an unbreakable one.
If you wanted to get an update on all the launches those happened in the past one week, you can take a look at the list of launches we have curated below. This list will keep you updated even if you have missed out on the daily updates.
Xiaomi Redmi S2
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and, secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Apple Watch 3
- Faster dual-core processor
- GPU with 2x graphics performance
- Display is brighter at 1000 nits
- built-in GPS
- Water resistant up to 50 meters
- Can count laps, track average lap pace and auto-detect stroke type to accurately measure active calorie burn
- New ceramic variant along with aluminum, ceramic and stainless steel
- Powered by Watch OS 4
- W2 chipset for Bluetooth and WiFi
- 40 million songs via Apple music.
Huawei Y3 (2018)
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2280mAh battery
Vivo X21i
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6B RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3170mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Smartron tband
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (128×64 pixels) OLED touch display
- MT2523/MT2511 processor
- Bluetooth 4.1, Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 8.3+ or above
- Call, Text and Application Notifications with DnD, Upto 10 Customizable Alarms, Sedentary Reminders, and Wrist Detection
- Activity tracking, Sleep Monitoring, 24/7 HRM, Resting Heart Rate, HRV, ECG, BP, Stress, Fatigue, Weather, Steps, Calorie Burn, Distance, Exercise BPM and Pace
- Sensors: 3-Axis Accelerometer, ECG, Optical heart rate monitor (PPG)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 100mAH battery with 2 to 4 days of battery life
Intex Staari 10
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Nokia 6 2018 / Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.34-inch Touchscreen Color LCD display with up to 1,000 nits brightness
- Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (4.3 and later)
- Water resistant to 50 meters
- Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, SpO2 sensor, Vibration motor
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC (in special editions)
- Fitbit OS 2.0
- 15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise
- Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night
- Dynamic On-screen Workouts - Start personalized workouts on your wrist & get coached through every move
- Connected GPS - See pace & distance during runs or rides by connecting to your phone's GPS.
- Enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running
- Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels
- Female Health Tracking - Turn on female health tracking to log periods, track your cycle & gauge ovulation (Coming soon)
- Inbuilt storage lets you store 300 songs on device (2.5 GB of storage)
- 145mAh battery with 4+ days of battery life with normal use
Honor 10
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
SHARP AQUOS R2
- 6-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 100 Hz refresh rate
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB storage (UFS)
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 16.3MP video camera with 135-degree ultra-wide-angle lens
- 16.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3130 mAh battery with fast charging
iBall CompBook Merit G9
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) multi-touch IPS display
- Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor,up to 2.4GHz
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB of internal storage
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD card slot, Slot to add HDD/SSD
- Built-in Keyboard with trackpad
- Windows 10 OS
- Dual-Band WiFi
- 5000mAh (38Wh) Li-Polymer battery
360 N7
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR 4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with 360 OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera with with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5030mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Turbo flash charging
Alcatel A3 10 (2018)
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4600mAh battery
Asus TUF Gaming FX504
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) LED Backlit TN Anti-glare Display, 120Hz, 3ms, 94% NTSC
- Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) processor, 2.2 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.1 GHz, 4GB GDDR5 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics
- Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM
- 256GB SATA M.2 SSD and 1TB SATA 5400rmp 2.5″ HDD, SD Card Reader
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 1 x Type A USB2.0
- 2 x USB 3.0 port(s) Type A
- 1 x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert
- 1 x HDMI, Support HDMI 1.4
- 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack, Array microphone
- 3 Cells 48 Whrs Battery
Asus TUF Gaming ROG G703
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS-level panel, 144Hz, 3ms, 72% NTSC
- Intel Core i9-8950HK (8th Gen) processor
- 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.8 GHz, 8GB GDDR5 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080 Graphics
- Up to 64GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA M.2 NVMe PCIe and 1 / 2TB SATA 5400rmp 2.5″ HDD, SD Card Reader
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-C) / Thunderbolt 3, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 x mDP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x RJ-45 Jack
- 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack, 2 x 2W speakers + 2 x 4.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology, Array microphone, ESS 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC
Panasonic P95
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery