Week 2, 2019 launch round-up: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xolo Era 5X, LG Q9, OPPO R15 Pro and more

The upcoming festival of 'Pongal', 'Makarsakranti', 'Lohri', or give it any name region wise- looks to be even more festive, when you are planning to buy some latest handsets or gadgets, either for yourself or for gifting purpose. Throughout the period since 2019 has kicked off, there have been plenty new entries in terms of devices and even other electronic products, coming from different price category.

While, a bigger section of users are already enjoying the features postulated by these products, and it won't be surprising to add these wares have been strongly rooted deep down the hearts of consumers.

Indeed, such affection has been playing its greater part in even driving several other users to purchase the products. The entire story as of a launch round-up of week 2- have been mentioned in our highly anticipated index at the bottom. For better idea, have a look-

From the nutshells of few handsets, you can get to see use of 4-in-1 "intelligent algorithm," which refers to pixel binning in low lighting conditions. You are sure to get amazingly clear shots in low light areas. These handsets' camera are AI based which offers plenty of fascinating modes. Thus, you can comfortably and happily capture the best festive moments.

There are few more amazing features which you can find in these handsets. The list has some trackers which not only measure your overall fitness program, but also guide you for fitness goals, social media and phone call alerts. Even they are water resistant, and with their help you can track every activity data on your handset.

Besides, you also can look for some TVs- whose biggest highlight is 20W stereo speakers for high quality sound output. They come with 4K UHD display with 10-bit color depth and HDR10 support, offering breathtaking display. In the list, you will find a couple of Bluetooth speakers, soundbars etc. which also have features to consider for.

Portronics Yogg Plus water-resistant fitness tracker launched Key Specs

Remote Camera

17g. Approx weight

Feather Touch screen

Black color

Charging by USB

BT 4.0V Bluetooth Version Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India starting at Rs. 8,499 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1498 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR Rogue GE8300

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3020mAh battery Digitek DBE-001 and DBE-002 Bluetooth stereo launched at Rs. 895 Key Specs

A2dp/avrcr high quality stereo sound frequency transmission and long-distance control protocol

Stand-by time - 180 hours

5 hours talking time and 4 hours for playing music

Secure and comfortable fit during workouts Intex T-200 Key Specs 7.4V/2200mAh rechargeable battery

Bluetooth connectivity

USB port, TF card

built-in FM tuner

AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV

connect the wired mic as per their choice

Speaker comes MIC volume and Echo level control Intex TW XH – 15000 FMB speaker Key Specs

capable of delivering 80W + 80W output with crystal clear dynamic super sound

It comes with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth

USB & AUX

dual cordless MICS

dual wired MIC Socket with MIC control & Echo Level Control.

The Intex T-200 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 announced Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Huawei Y9 2019 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch specifications Key Specs

43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal memory

PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android TV

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 ARC), 3 x USB, 1 x S/PDIF1 x 3.5mm jack, 1 x Ethernet

MPEG1/2/4，REAL，H.265，H.264

2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch Key Specs

55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response, HDR

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal memory

PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android TV

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (with 1 ARC), AV, 2 x USB, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x S/PDIF Out

Supports HDR 10,MPEG1/2/4，VP8/VP9/VC1，H.265，H.264，H.263

2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Key Specs

Speaker units: Two 65-mm (2.5-inch) bass units + two 36-mm (0.75-inch voice coil) dome treble units + four 70×55-mm passive radiators

Bluetooth 4.2 supports A2DP music playback

External audio input interface: 3.5 mm stereo AUX input, fiber optic input, coaxial input, red and white audio input

Input power: > 14W X 2 @1 kHz， THD < 1%

Frequency response range: 50 Hz - 25000 Hz ( -10 dB), Nominal impedance: 6 ohms

Wall mounting option with screws in the box Xolo Era 5X announced Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Lenovo announced List of laptops Newly launched Laptops List:

The Yoga A940 starts The Lenovo Yoga S940 all-in-one desktop The 15-inch Lenovo Yoga C730 The Yoga Mouse starts The ThinkPad X1 Carbon The ThinkPad X1 Yoga The ThinkVision P44W The Legion Y44w monitors OPPO R15 Pro launched in India for Rs. 25990 Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging Xolo Era 4X Key Specs

5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Face unlock (only in 2GB RAM version)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Alcatel 1X (2019) Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 1C (2019) Key Specs

5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display

1.3GHz SC7731E Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Camera

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2

2000 MAh Battery Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Key Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U (Intel Core i7)

Graphics adapter: AMD Radeon RX 540 - 2048 MB, GDDR5

Memory: 16384 MB , DDR4

Display: 15 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 147 PPI, Capacitive, native pen support, IPS, 350nits, glossy: yes

Storage: 256 GB NVMe, 256 GB

Connections: 2 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: microSD, 1 USB-C

Networking: Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.1

Size: height x width x depth (in mm): 17.1 x 347.2 x 239 ( = 0.67 x 13.67 x 9.41 in)

Battery: 3530 mAh Lithium-Ion, 4-cell

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Camera: Webcam: HD 720p Samsung Notebook Flash announced Key Specs

13.3" FHD LED Display / 13.3" FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare

Windows 10 Home

Intel® Pentium® Silver Processor N5000

128GB memory

4GB ram LG Q9 Key Specs

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Display

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB Internal Memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Honor Play 8A announced Key Specs

6-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (Typical) / 2920mAh (Minimum) battery Asus announced laptops List of Asus laptops launched last week

VivoBook 14 VivoBook 15 VivoBook 17 Chromebook C434