Week 2, 2019 launch round-up: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xolo Era 5X, LG Q9, OPPO R15 Pro and more

The upcoming festival of 'Pongal', 'Makarsakranti', 'Lohri', or give it any name region wise- looks to be even more festive, when you are planning to buy some latest handsets or gadgets, either for yourself or for gifting purpose. Throughout the period since 2019 has kicked off, there have been plenty new entries in terms of devices and even other electronic products, coming from different price category.
While, a bigger section of users are already enjoying the features postulated by these products, and it won't be surprising to add these wares have been strongly rooted deep down the hearts of consumers.
Indeed, such affection has been playing its greater part in even driving several other users to purchase the products. The entire story as of a launch round-up of week 2- have been mentioned in our highly anticipated index at the bottom. For better idea, have a look-
From the nutshells of few handsets, you can get to see use of 4-in-1 "intelligent algorithm," which refers to pixel binning in low lighting conditions. You are sure to get amazingly clear shots in low light areas. These handsets' camera are AI based which offers plenty of fascinating modes. Thus, you can comfortably and happily capture the best festive moments.
There are few more amazing features which you can find in these handsets. The list has some trackers which not only measure your overall fitness program, but also guide you for fitness goals, social media and phone call alerts. Even they are water resistant, and with their help you can track every activity data on your handset.
Besides, you also can look for some TVs- whose biggest highlight is 20W stereo speakers for high quality sound output. They come with 4K UHD display with 10-bit color depth and HDR10 support, offering breathtaking display. In the list, you will find a couple of Bluetooth speakers, soundbars etc. which also have features to consider for.
Portronics Yogg Plus water-resistant fitness tracker launched
Key Specs
- Remote Camera
- 17g. Approx weight
- Feather Touch screen
- Black color
- Charging by USB
- BT 4.0V Bluetooth Version
Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India starting at Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1498 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR Rogue GE8300
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 3020mAh battery
Digitek DBE-001 and DBE-002 Bluetooth stereo launched at Rs. 895
Key Specs
- A2dp/avrcr high quality stereo sound frequency transmission and long-distance control protocol
- Stand-by time - 180 hours
- 5 hours talking time and 4 hours for playing music
- Secure and comfortable fit during workouts
Intex T-200
Key Specs
- 7.4V/2200mAh rechargeable battery
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB port, TF card
- built-in FM tuner
- AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV
- connect the wired mic as per their choice
- Speaker comes MIC volume and Echo level control
Intex TW XH – 15000 FMB speaker
Key Specs
- capable of delivering 80W + 80W output with crystal clear dynamic super sound
- It comes with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth
- USB & AUX
- dual cordless MICS
- dual wired MIC Socket with MIC control & Echo Level Control.
- The Intex T-200
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 announced
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Huawei Y9 2019
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch specifications
Key Specs
- 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal memory
- PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android TV
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 ARC), 3 x USB, 1 x S/PDIF1 x 3.5mm jack, 1 x Ethernet
- MPEG1/2/4，REAL，H.265，H.264
- 2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response, HDR
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal memory
- PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android TV
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (with 1 ARC), AV, 2 x USB, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x S/PDIF Out
- Supports HDR 10,MPEG1/2/4，VP8/VP9/VC1，H.265，H.264，H.263
- 2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS
Xiaomi Mi Soundbar
Key Specs
- Speaker units: Two 65-mm (2.5-inch) bass units + two 36-mm (0.75-inch voice coil) dome treble units + four 70×55-mm passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 supports A2DP music playback
- External audio input interface: 3.5 mm stereo AUX input, fiber optic input, coaxial input, red and white audio input
- Input power: > 14W X 2 @1 kHz， THD < 1%
- Frequency response range: 50 Hz - 25000 Hz ( -10 dB), Nominal impedance: 6 ohms
- Wall mounting option with screws in the box
Xolo Era 5X announced
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo announced List of laptops
Newly launched Laptops List:
- The Yoga A940 starts
- The Lenovo Yoga S940 all-in-one desktop
- The 15-inch Lenovo Yoga C730
- The Yoga Mouse starts
- The ThinkPad X1 Carbon
- The ThinkPad X1 Yoga
- The ThinkVision P44W
- The Legion Y44w monitors
OPPO R15 Pro launched in India for Rs. 25990
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging
Xolo Era 4X
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Face unlock (only in 2GB RAM version)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Alcatel 1X (2019)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739ww processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 1C (2019)
Key Specs
- 5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.3GHz SC7731E Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2
- 2000 MAh Battery
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Key Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U (Intel Core i7)
- Graphics adapter: AMD Radeon RX 540 - 2048 MB, GDDR5
- Memory: 16384 MB , DDR4
- Display: 15 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 147 PPI, Capacitive, native pen support, IPS, 350nits, glossy: yes
- Storage: 256 GB NVMe, 256 GB
- Connections: 2 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: microSD, 1 USB-C
- Networking: Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.1
- Size: height x width x depth (in mm): 17.1 x 347.2 x 239 ( = 0.67 x 13.67 x 9.41 in)
- Battery: 3530 mAh Lithium-Ion, 4-cell
- Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
- Camera: Webcam: HD 720p
Samsung Notebook Flash announced
Key Specs
- 13.3" FHD LED Display / 13.3" FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel® Pentium® Silver Processor N5000
- 128GB memory
- 4GB ram
LG Q9
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Display
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB Internal Memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor Play 8A announced
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (Typical) / 2920mAh (Minimum) battery
Asus announced laptops
List of Asus laptops launched last week
- VivoBook 14
- VivoBook 15
- VivoBook 17
- Chromebook C434