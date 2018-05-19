Week 20, 2018 launch round-up: Oneplus 6, Moto 1S, Nokia X6, Realme 1 and more

The passing week was no less that a roller coaster ride. The smartphone market witnessed the launch of some of the most anticipated and exciting products. OnePlus finally unveiled the much anticipated OnePlus 6 smartphone in three variants.

The starting price is Rs. 34,999 and goes up to Rs. 44,999 for the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. On the other hand, the Indian market saw the launch of Realme 1, a smartphone from OPPO's e-commerce brand with insane pricing for the specs it brings to the table.

Next in the list is Moto 1S, Nokia X6 and many more. You can take a look at our list to know about the specs details of these phones and keep yourself updated.

Oneplus 6 Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Motorola Moto 1S Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Asus Zenfone Live L1 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB / 2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition (1GB RAM) / Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0 (2GB / 3GB RAM)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P lens, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Smartisan Nut R1 Key Specs

6.17-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 18:7:9 aspect ratio

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB / 1TB internal storage

Smartisan OS 6 based on Android

Dual SIM

12MP primary camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Vivo X21i Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3245mAh battery with fast charging OPPO Realme 1 Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Kult Impulse Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP Camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery