Week 20, 2018 launch round-up: Oneplus 6, Moto 1S, Nokia X6, Realme 1 and more

The passing week was no less that a roller coaster ride. The smartphone market witnessed the launch of some of the most anticipated and exciting products. OnePlus finally unveiled the much anticipated OnePlus 6 smartphone in three variants.
The starting price is Rs. 34,999 and goes up to Rs. 44,999 for the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. On the other hand, the Indian market saw the launch of Realme 1, a smartphone from OPPO's e-commerce brand with insane pricing for the specs it brings to the table.
Next in the list is Moto 1S, Nokia X6 and many more. You can take a look at our list to know about the specs details of these phones and keep yourself updated.
Moreover, all these phones make for very good options if you want to buy a new smartphone. Take a look and find the best option for yourself!
Oneplus 6
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Motorola Moto 1S
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Asus Zenfone Live L1
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB / 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition (1GB RAM) / Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0 (2GB / 3GB RAM)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P lens, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Smartisan Nut R1
Key Specs
- 6.17-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 18:7:9 aspect ratio
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 1TB internal storage
- Smartisan OS 6 based on Android
- Dual SIM
- 12MP primary camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Vivo X21i
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3245mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO Realme 1
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Kult Impulse
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery