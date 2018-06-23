Week 25, 2018 launch round-up: OPPO Find X, Vivo Y81, Meizu M6, Panasonic P90 and more

Related Articles
We all would agree that the Smartphones have become a basic necessity for the users all around the globe. These pocket size devices packs enough power to keep a user entertained.
From watching movies to making calls or even surfing the internet the smartphones takes care of most of the needs of the users. The market today offers a number of options for the users too choose from.
The smartphone manufacturers today are embedding their devices with interesting features like dual-rear camera, edge-to-edge display and others. Every week we compile list of recently released smartphones that are available in the market for the users. This week also we have compiled a list of new smartphones that were released recently, the list includes OPPO Find X, Panasonic P90 and more.
Vivo Y81
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Comio C1 Pro
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixels) sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) always-on Garmin Chroma Display with chemically strengthened glass
- Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, Compatible with Android and iPhone
- Store up to 500 songs to your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening
- Syncs music from select streaming services for offline listening
- Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more
- Uses wrist-based heart rate to offer performance monitoring features, including evaluating your current training status
- 5 ATM water resistant
- Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 5 hours in GPS mode with music
FUJIFILM X-A5 mirror-less digital camera
Key Specs
- 24MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
- XZ01 Processor
- 4K Movie recording
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Slow-Motion movie recording
- HDMI Output
Panasonic P90
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
OPPO Find X
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC fast charging
Jabra Elite 45e water
Key Specs
- Brand : Jabra
- Model : 100-98900000-02
- Model Year : 2018
- Item Weight : 95.3 g
- Product Dimensions : 12.4 x 5.5 x 18.7 cm
- Batteries: 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
- Item model number : 100-98900000-02
- Batteries Included : Yes
- Batteries Required : Yes
Lephone Dazen 6A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 0.3MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels), anti-reflective, daylight viewable, 10 point multi touch capacitive touchscreen supporting glove and rain mode
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 (APQ8009) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- Dimensions: 75 x 154 x 13.1~17.5mm; Weight: 240g
- 3 Microphones (x2 front, x1 rear), speaker (up to 90 dB)
- 1D/2D Barcode Reader,
- 4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS / aGPS
- 3200mAh removable battery with up to 12 hours of continuous data access
Meizu M6
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera with 4-color RGBW flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3070mAh battery