Week 25, 2018 launch round-up: OPPO Find X, Vivo Y81, Meizu M6, Panasonic P90 and more

We all would agree that the Smartphones have become a basic necessity for the users all around the globe. These pocket size devices packs enough power to keep a user entertained.

From watching movies to making calls or even surfing the internet the smartphones takes care of most of the needs of the users. The market today offers a number of options for the users too choose from.

The smartphone manufacturers today are embedding their devices with interesting features like dual-rear camera, edge-to-edge display and others. Every week we compile list of recently released smartphones that are available in the market for the users. This week also we have compiled a list of new smartphones that were released recently, the list includes OPPO Find X, Panasonic P90 and more.

Vivo Y81 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Comio C1 Pro Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1.5GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS

Dual SIM

8MP Camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Key Specs

1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixels) sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) always-on Garmin Chroma Display with chemically strengthened glass

Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, Compatible with Android and iPhone

Store up to 500 songs to your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening

Syncs music from select streaming services for offline listening

Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more

Uses wrist-based heart rate to offer performance monitoring features, including evaluating your current training status

5 ATM water resistant

Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 5 hours in GPS mode with music FUJIFILM X-A5 mirror-less digital camera Key Specs 24MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

XZ01 Processor

4K Movie recording

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Slow-Motion movie recording

HDMI Output Panasonic P90 Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery OPPO Find X Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC fast charging Jabra Elite 45e water Key Specs

Brand : Jabra

Model : 100-98900000-02

Model Year : 2018

Item Weight : 95.3 g

Product Dimensions : 12.4 x 5.5 x 18.7 cm

Batteries: 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number : 100-98900000-02

Batteries Included : Yes

Batteries Required : Yes Lephone Dazen 6A Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 0.3MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1 Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels), anti-reflective, daylight viewable, 10 point multi touch capacitive touchscreen supporting glove and rain mode

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 (APQ8009) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

Dimensions: 75 x 154 x 13.1~17.5mm; Weight: 240g

3 Microphones (x2 front, x1 rear), speaker (up to 90 dB)

1D/2D Barcode Reader,

4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS / aGPS

3200mAh removable battery with up to 12 hours of continuous data access Meizu M6 Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.0

13MP rear camera with 4-color RGBW flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

4G VoLTE

3070mAh battery