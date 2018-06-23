ENGLISH

Week 25, 2018 launch round-up: OPPO Find X, Vivo Y81, Meizu M6, Panasonic P90 and more

    We all would agree that the Smartphones have become a basic necessity for the users all around the globe. These pocket size devices packs enough power to keep a user entertained.

    Week 25, 2018 launch roundup: OPPO Find X, Vivo Y81, Meizu M6 and more

    From watching movies to making calls or even surfing the internet the smartphones takes care of most of the needs of the users. The market today offers a number of options for the users too choose from.

    The smartphone manufacturers today are embedding their devices with interesting features like dual-rear camera, edge-to-edge display and others. Every week we compile list of recently released smartphones that are available in the market for the users. This week also we have compiled a list of new smartphones that were released recently, the list includes OPPO Find X, Panasonic P90 and more.

    Vivo Y81

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Comio C1 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 1.5GB RAM
    • 16GB Internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

     

    Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS

    Key Specs

    • 1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixels) sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) always-on Garmin Chroma Display with chemically strengthened glass
    • Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, Compatible with Android and iPhone
    • Store up to 500 songs to your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening
    • Syncs music from select streaming services for offline listening
    • Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more
    • Uses wrist-based heart rate to offer performance monitoring features, including evaluating your current training status
    • 5 ATM water resistant
    • Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 5 hours in GPS mode with music

    FUJIFILM X-A5 mirror-less digital camera

    Key Specs

    • 24MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
    • XZ01 Processor
    • 4K Movie recording
    • Bluetooth
    • Wi-Fi
    • Slow-Motion movie recording
    • HDMI Output

     

    Panasonic P90

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2400mAh battery

    OPPO Find X

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 20MP rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC fast charging

    Jabra Elite 45e water

    Key Specs

    • Brand : Jabra
    • Model : 100-98900000-02
    • Model Year : 2018
    • Item Weight : 95.3 g
    • Product Dimensions : 12.4 x 5.5 x 18.7 cm
    • Batteries: 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
    • Item model number : 100-98900000-02
    • Batteries Included : Yes
    • Batteries Required : Yes

    Lephone Dazen 6A

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 0.3MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Panasonic Toughbook FZ-T1

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels), anti-reflective, daylight viewable, 10 point multi touch capacitive touchscreen supporting glove and rain mode
    • 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 (APQ8009) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • Dimensions: 75 x 154 x 13.1~17.5mm; Weight: 240g
    • 3 Microphones (x2 front, x1 rear), speaker (up to 90 dB)
    • 1D/2D Barcode Reader,
    • 4G LTE (Optional), WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS / aGPS
    • 3200mAh removable battery with up to 12 hours of continuous data access

    Meizu M6

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera with 4-color RGBW flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3070mAh battery

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
