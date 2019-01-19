Week 3, 2019 launch round-up: LG V40 ThinQ, Honor 10 Lite, Vivo Y91, Amazon Echo Input and more

With the end of week 3 2019 launch round-up scenario, there are few smartphones and gadgets which have greatly impacted on users' mind. The impact is so deep that consumers are found forming a jest about their purchasing.

While some of the impatient users have already acquired them, and since after- they have been praising about the products' features. Having clearly understood the engrossing demands for these wares, we have introduced a listing which comprises all the detailed story related to each product of week 3.

Several devices in the list come with OLED HDR display, IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810G Rating and all the flagship components you could want from a flagship. Various other notable features catered by these handsets are- night mode for excellent level of photography, use of Kirin chipset which delivers greater speed and boost in graphical performance, use of latest Android 9(Pie), and plenty more.

There are other gadgets like Amazon Echo Input which is the cheapest of the Echo range. It has the far-field microphone array, so it can hear you just fine across the room or over other audio in the room. It does pretty much everything that any other Echo device does, including controlling your smart home devices which are designed to work with Alexa. In addition, there are a couple more electronic accessories which also have so many better things to offer.

Amazon Echo Input Key Specs

Echo Input brings Alexa to your speaker, and makes it a smart speaker that can stream music hands-free.

Can hear you from across the room - even when music is playing.

Stream music hands-free from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Radio City Gold and more on your connected speaker.

Ask Alexa for your favorite song, artist or request a specific genre or mood - "Alexa, play romantic songs".

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills. Set timers, create to-do lists, control compatible smart home devices, play games and more.

Connect Echo Input to your speaker via 3.5 mm audio cable (included in the box) or over Bluetooth.

Echo Input has a slim, low-profile design, which fits almost anywhere. Xiaomi Mi Micro USB Braided Cable launched in India for Rs. 249 Key Specs

Made with DuPont Kevlar fiber renowned for being ultra-strong and tangle-free

Extra tough joints to prevent breakage caused via normal wear and tear

Multi-Layet Protection - High-Strength braided layer on the outside, PTE protection later, Copper plated zinc later, Aluminium foil later and Kevlar Fiber

Comes with up to 2A charging and up to 480Mpbs data transfer speed LG V40 ThinQ Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs. 10,990 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Honor 10 Lite launched in India starting at Rs. 13,999 Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Amazfit Verge smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 11,999 Key Specs

1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.2GHz dual-core processor

512MB RAM, 4GB eMMC

Dust and Water Resistant (IP68)

Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g, NFC, GPS+GLONASS

Android-based Amazfit OS, Compatible with Android 4.4 devices or later, iOS 9.0 or later

390mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life