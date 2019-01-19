Week 3, 2019 launch round-up: LG V40 ThinQ, Honor 10 Lite, Vivo Y91, Amazon Echo Input and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 2019 Lok Sabha — All You Need To Know
- Hero ISL To Resume From Jan 25th; Kerala Blasters To Face ATK
- Owning A Maruti Suzuki Is Now A Special Occasion — Here's How
- Asus ZenFone Max M2 — Detailed Review
- Why Cheat India — Movie Review
- 7 Best SBI Mutual Fund Schemes To Invest Through SIP
- Benefits Of Drinking Black Coffee
- Vikramshila — The Forgotten University In Bhagalpur, Bihar
With the end of week 3 2019 launch round-up scenario, there are few smartphones and gadgets which have greatly impacted on users' mind. The impact is so deep that consumers are found forming a jest about their purchasing.
While some of the impatient users have already acquired them, and since after- they have been praising about the products' features. Having clearly understood the engrossing demands for these wares, we have introduced a listing which comprises all the detailed story related to each product of week 3.
Several devices in the list come with OLED HDR display, IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810G Rating and all the flagship components you could want from a flagship. Various other notable features catered by these handsets are- night mode for excellent level of photography, use of Kirin chipset which delivers greater speed and boost in graphical performance, use of latest Android 9(Pie), and plenty more.
There are other gadgets like Amazon Echo Input which is the cheapest of the Echo range. It has the far-field microphone array, so it can hear you just fine across the room or over other audio in the room. It does pretty much everything that any other Echo device does, including controlling your smart home devices which are designed to work with Alexa. In addition, there are a couple more electronic accessories which also have so many better things to offer.
Amazon Echo Input
Key Specs
- Echo Input brings Alexa to your speaker, and makes it a smart speaker that can stream music hands-free.
- Can hear you from across the room - even when music is playing.
- Stream music hands-free from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Radio City Gold and more on your connected speaker.
- Ask Alexa for your favorite song, artist or request a specific genre or mood - "Alexa, play romantic songs".
- Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills. Set timers, create to-do lists, control compatible smart home devices, play games and more.
- Connect Echo Input to your speaker via 3.5 mm audio cable (included in the box) or over Bluetooth.
- Echo Input has a slim, low-profile design, which fits almost anywhere.
Xiaomi Mi Micro USB Braided Cable launched in India for Rs. 249
Key Specs
- Made with DuPont Kevlar fiber renowned for being ultra-strong and tangle-free
- Extra tough joints to prevent breakage caused via normal wear and tear
- Multi-Layet Protection - High-Strength braided layer on the outside, PTE protection later, Copper plated zinc later, Aluminium foil later and Kevlar Fiber
- Comes with up to 2A charging and up to 480Mpbs data transfer speed
LG V40 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs. 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Honor 10 Lite launched in India starting at Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Amazfit Verge smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 512MB RAM, 4GB eMMC
- Dust and Water Resistant (IP68)
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g, NFC, GPS+GLONASS
- Android-based Amazfit OS, Compatible with Android 4.4 devices or later, iOS 9.0 or later
- 390mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life