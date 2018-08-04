Week 31, 2018 launch round-up: Moto Z3, Honor Note 10, BlackBerry Evolve, OPPO A3s and more

Related Articles
We have been constantly seeing a different range of devices in this ongoing year. The best thing about these gadgets is that they postulate spectacular features at their respective price point. Striking responses from the consumers have led our manufacturers to instil their great minds to design way more sophisticated gadgets.
When we use the term 'sophisticated', it can be clearly understood that manufacturers are gearing up for the launch of highly feature-packed smartphones and other electronic products in India, though some of these devices launched outside to the subcontinent. These devices are trending because of the level of features they are coming with.
Users have already seen great products in the past weeks. They are going to be more stunned in week 31, 2018. As in this week, users will get the chances to know more about other devices.
Like, we have- Moto Z3 which is coming with 5G mod, Honor Note 10 features "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology" preventing the phone from heating, OPPO A3s is sporting a bigger display with 'Super Full Screen' and there are more handsets that also possess quality specs. Besides, the list also has a couple of tablets, like- The Galaxy Tab S4, which is the first tablet in the family to support Samsung Dex, which lets users switch from the Android interface to a desktop experience.
The aforementioned highlights are just the outlines of some devices. For knowing more about other gadgets, you need to check our list that we have mentioned below.
OPPO A3s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Motorola Moto Z3
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP dual (monochrome + RGB) rear cameras and 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging
Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
BlackBerry Evolve and EvolveX
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras
- EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Qin AI Phone
Key Specs
- 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.3GHz dual-core SC9820E ARM Cortex A53 processor with ARM Mali T82 GPU
- 256MB RAM
- 512MB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android-based Mocor 5 OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 3.5mm audio jack, AAC 1511 box speakers
- IR sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 1480mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018)
Key Specs
- 10.5 Inch WUXGA TFT LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 4 Speakers Tuned By AKG
- Dolby Atmos
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Wi-Fi/GPS
- Bluetooth
- 400 GB Expandable Memory
- 7300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB / 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Iris Scanner
- 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- 4G LTE (optional)
- 7,300mAh battery with Fast Charging
Mobiistar C1 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano+nano + microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery
Mobiistar C1
Key Specs
- 5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Mobiistar C2
Key Specs
- 5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Mobiistar E1 Selfie
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13 MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Mobiistar X1 Dual
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13 MP front-facing camera with, LED flash, secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
iBall Aasaan4
Key Specs
- 2.31 Inch Display
- Dual SIM Dual Standby
- Digital Rear Camera
- Bluetooth
- Wireless FM Radio With FM Recording
- Mobile Tracker
- LED Torch
- Auto Call Recording
- 22 Indian Regional Languages
- High Quality Speaker With Loud Sound
- 32GB Expandable Memory
- 1800 MAh Battery
Honor Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1080 × 2220 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 18.5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 115% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, CPU and GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB
- 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera andsecondary 24MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging
LG Signature Edition 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0