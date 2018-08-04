Week 31, 2018 launch round-up: Moto Z3, Honor Note 10, BlackBerry Evolve, OPPO A3s and more

We have been constantly seeing a different range of devices in this ongoing year. The best thing about these gadgets is that they postulate spectacular features at their respective price point. Striking responses from the consumers have led our manufacturers to instil their great minds to design way more sophisticated gadgets.

When we use the term 'sophisticated', it can be clearly understood that manufacturers are gearing up for the launch of highly feature-packed smartphones and other electronic products in India, though some of these devices launched outside to the subcontinent. These devices are trending because of the level of features they are coming with.

Users have already seen great products in the past weeks. They are going to be more stunned in week 31, 2018. As in this week, users will get the chances to know more about other devices.

Like, we have- Moto Z3 which is coming with 5G mod, Honor Note 10 features "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology" preventing the phone from heating, OPPO A3s is sporting a bigger display with 'Super Full Screen' and there are more handsets that also possess quality specs. Besides, the list also has a couple of tablets, like- The Galaxy Tab S4, which is the first tablet in the family to support Samsung Dex, which lets users switch from the Android interface to a desktop experience.

The aforementioned highlights are just the outlines of some devices. For knowing more about other gadgets, you need to check our list that we have mentioned below.

OPPO A3s Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto Z3 Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP dual (monochrome + RGB) rear cameras and 8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbocharging Infinix Smart 2 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery BlackBerry Evolve and EvolveX Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras

EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Qin AI Phone Key Specs

2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.3GHz dual-core SC9820E ARM Cortex A53 processor with ARM Mali T82 GPU

256MB RAM

512MB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android-based Mocor 5 OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, AAC 1511 box speakers

IR sensor

4G VoLTE

1480mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018) Key Specs

10.5 Inch WUXGA TFT LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

4 Speakers Tuned By AKG

Dolby Atmos

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Wi-Fi/GPS

Bluetooth

400 GB Expandable Memory

7300mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Key Specs

10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB / 256GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Iris Scanner

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

4G LTE (optional)

7,300mAh battery with Fast Charging Mobiistar C1 Lite Key Specs

5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano+nano + microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery Mobiistar C1 Key Specs

5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Mobiistar C2 Key Specs

5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery Mobiistar E1 Selfie Key Specs

5.45-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13 MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Mobiistar X1 Dual Key Specs

5.7-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.75D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13 MP front-facing camera with, LED flash, secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery iBall Aasaan4 Key Specs

2.31 Inch Display

Dual SIM Dual Standby

Digital Rear Camera

Bluetooth

Wireless FM Radio With FM Recording

Mobile Tracker

LED Torch

Auto Call Recording

22 Indian Regional Languages

High Quality Speaker With Loud Sound

32GB Expandable Memory

1800 MAh Battery Honor Note 10 Key Specs

6.95-inch (1080 × 2220 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 18.5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 115% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, CPU and GPU Turbo

6GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera andsecondary 24MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging LG Signature Edition 2018 Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0