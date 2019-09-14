Just In
Week 37, 2019 Launch Roundup: iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro MAX, Realme XT, Oppo A9 2020 And More
Week 37, has witnessed the launch of several smartphones and other electronic products. The week saw the biggest launch in the form of the Apple iPhone 11. From the accessories section, we came across a few power banks, backed with up to 10,000 mAh battery modules. Let's unwrap more what we have seen so far.
To be illustrative, the iPhone 11 comes with a new dual-camera system. Its 12MP wide rear sensor provides 100% Focus Pixels for up to three times faster autofocus in low light.
While the another 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, allows you to capture four times more scene. And, it gets powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset. The brand's other two models namely iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max have also been included in the list.
You can have Realme Buds Wireless earphones which are available at Rs. 1,799 across Realme store and Amazon. Other features include Bluetooth 5, 11.2mm bass boost drivers, and 3-button inline control. You can find a couple of laptops from Asus which feature 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and support up to 8GB RAM and up to 512 SSD.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 11
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Realme XT
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme Buds Wireless
Key Specs
- Bestechnic BES2300 audio chip, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 11.2mm drivers, Multi-layers composite diaphragm, Japan Daikoku Voice Coil
- Metal/silicon gel Nickel titanium Shape Memory Alloy
- Built-in microphone
- Splash-resistant (IPX4)
- 110mAh battery offers up to 12hours of playback, fast charging via micro USB
Realme 10000mAh power bank
Key Specs
- 10000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery
- Dual output USB Type-A and USB Type-C
- 18W two-way fast charging via USB Type-C
- 12 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more
- 12.5mm thick, Weight: 230 grams
- Power bank is charged in 3.28 hours with 18W charger and in 5.36 hours with 10W charger
Amazfit GTR
Key Specs
- 7mm - 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) / 42mm - 1.2-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, AF Coating
- Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above
- BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor,6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Capacitive Sensor, Ambient Light Brightness Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS + GLONASS
- Water-resistant and dust-resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)
- 47mm - 410mAh LiPo battery
- 42mm -195mAh LiPo battery
OPPO A5 (2020)
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo A9 2020
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple Watch Series 5
Key Specs
- 1.78 inches LTPO OLED capacitive touchscreen
- watchOS 6.0
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Apple New iPad 10.2
Key Specs
- 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620pixels) Retina display with 500 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and M10 motion co-processor
- 32GB/128GB variants
- iOS 13
- 8MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter
- 1.2MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash
- Dual microphones for calls, Stereo speakers
- 4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID, Stereo speakers
- 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
Alcatel 3T 10
Key Specs
- 10-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display
- 1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8765B processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Single SIM
- 2MP rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 UX362
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) touchscreen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 178° wide-view technology
- Up to Intel Core i7-8565U clocked at 1.8GHz quad-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.0GHz) and 8MB cache, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM
- Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
- Connectivity and ports: Dual-band 2×2 802.11ac Gigabit WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x DC in
- HD infrared webcam / FHD world-facing camera (optional)
- Full-size backlit keyboard
- Harman Kardon audio
- 50Wh 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home
Asus Zenbook 14 UX434
Key Specs
- 14-inch 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) NanoEdge display with optional touchscreen, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 178° wide-view technology
- ScreenPad(secondary touchpad) 5.65-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display
- Up to Intel Core i7-8565U clocked at 1.8GHz quad-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.6GHz)
- 8MB cache, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 / NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU
- Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM
- Up to 1TB PCIe x4 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Asus Zenbook 15 UX534
Key Specs
- Up to 15.6-inch 16:9 LED-backlit UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) NanoEdge display, four-sided frameless NanoEdge design, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 178° wide-view technology
- ScreenPad(secondary touchpad) 5.65-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display
- Up to Intel Core i7-8565U clocked at 1.8GHz quad-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.6GHz) and 8MB cache, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU / Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM
- Up to 1TB PCIe x4 SSD
- 3D IR HD infrared camera
- Full-size backlit keyboard
- Harman Kardon audio
- 71Wh 8-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home
