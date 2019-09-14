Week 37, 2019 Launch Roundup: iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro MAX, Realme XT, Oppo A9 2020 And More

To be illustrative, the iPhone 11 comes with a new dual-camera system. Its 12MP wide rear sensor provides 100% Focus Pixels for up to three times faster autofocus in low light.

While the another 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, allows you to capture four times more scene. And, it gets powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset. The brand's other two models namely iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max have also been included in the list.

You can have Realme Buds Wireless earphones which are available at Rs. 1,799 across Realme store and Amazon. Other features include Bluetooth 5, 11.2mm bass boost drivers, and 3-button inline control. You can find a couple of laptops from Asus which feature 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and support up to 8GB RAM and up to 512 SSD.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Realme XT

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme Buds Wireless

Key Specs

Bestechnic BES2300 audio chip, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

11.2mm drivers, Multi-layers composite diaphragm, Japan Daikoku Voice Coil

Metal/silicon gel Nickel titanium Shape Memory Alloy

Built-in microphone

Splash-resistant (IPX4)

110mAh battery offers up to 12hours of playback, fast charging via micro USB

Realme 10000mAh power bank

Key Specs

10000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery

Dual output USB Type-A and USB Type-C

18W two-way fast charging via USB Type-C

12 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more

12.5mm thick, Weight: 230 grams

Power bank is charged in 3.28 hours with 18W charger and in 5.36 hours with 10W charger

Amazfit GTR

Key Specs

7mm - 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) / 42mm - 1.2-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, AF Coating

Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above

BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor,6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Capacitive Sensor, Ambient Light Brightness Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS + GLONASS

Water-resistant and dust-resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)

47mm - 410mAh LiPo battery

42mm -195mAh LiPo battery

OPPO A5 (2020)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Oppo A9 2020

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness,Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Key Specs

6.4 Inch HD+ Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Apple Watch Series 5

Key Specs

1.78 inches LTPO OLED capacitive touchscreen

watchOS 6.0

Non-removable Li-Ion battery

Apple New iPad 10.2

Key Specs

10.2-inch (2160 x 1620pixels) Retina display with 500 nits brightness, 264 PPI

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and M10 motion co-processor

32GB/128GB variants

iOS 13

8MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter

1.2MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash

Dual microphones for calls, Stereo speakers

4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2

Touch ID, Stereo speakers

32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery

Alcatel 3T 10

Key Specs

10-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display

1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8765B processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) OS

Single SIM

2MP rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 UX362

Key Specs

13.3-inch 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) touchscreen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 178° wide-view technology

Up to Intel Core i7-8565U clocked at 1.8GHz quad-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.0GHz) and 8MB cache, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD

Connectivity and ports: Dual-band 2×2 802.11ac Gigabit WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio combo jack, 1 x DC in

HD infrared webcam / FHD world-facing camera (optional)

Full-size backlit keyboard

Harman Kardon audio

50Wh 3-cell battery

Windows 10 Home

Asus Zenbook 14 UX434

Key Specs

14-inch 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) NanoEdge display with optional touchscreen, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 178° wide-view technology

ScreenPad(secondary touchpad) 5.65-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display

Up to Intel Core i7-8565U clocked at 1.8GHz quad-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.6GHz)

8MB cache, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 / NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU

Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 1TB PCIe x4 SSD

Windows 10 Home

Asus Zenbook 15 UX534

Key Specs