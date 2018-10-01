Week 38, 2018 launch round-up: Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Vivo V9 Pro, Motorola One Power and more

Related Articles
Surprisingly, in the week 38, 2018 launch round-up you have already seen some of the latest handsets from their respective brand that have few of the best features. The discussion not only gets limited to the likes from smartphones only, but there are several other electronic gadgets which too have greatly rendered abuzz in the market, in terms of their refined features.
You have several devices coming with a waterdrop notch screen featuring 91% screen to body ratio. They have better dual camera resolution with better front snapper. The camera is incorporated by AI features, so that you can add a glam to your images. These devices offer clean audio quality through the 3.5mm jack, excellent battery performance, and many more.
Then there is a device called the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) that has a triple rear camera digital camera, which can give you amazing camera experience. Besides, from the category of other electronic gadget you have a couple of security cameras that provide all-round protection in Full High-Definition video.
The users can have the finest experience in a couple of LED TVs as well which cater frameless display with the latest image technology of 4K+ HDR etc. There are some other accessories which have lot offer.
The list that we have shared below speaks more about the spectacular features of these products. You can have a look part by part pertaining to the fullest details that you are looking for.
Realme 2 Pro launched for Rs. 13,990
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Realme C1 launched for Rs. 6999
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Mi Home security Camera 360
Key Specs
- roduct dimensions (LxBxH): 78 x 78 x 118mm
- Product weight: 239g
- Input Power: 5V1A
- Camera Angle: 110°
- Resolution: 1080p
- Focal length: 3.9mm
- Working temperature: -10℃ ~ 50℃
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz
- Storage: MicroSD card (support 16GB -64GB, Class 10 and above storage card)
- Support Devices: Android 4.4 above or IOS 9.0 above
- CMIIT ID: 2018DP2227
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV
- USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, headphones jack
- Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
- 2 x 10W speakers
- Stereo, DTS
Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch Full HD
Key Specs
- 49-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD HDR display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
- Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
- 2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS
Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch 4K HDR
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- 1.8GHz quad-core Amlogic SoC with Mali-T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Mi Port, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, 1 x USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet
- 4.9mm at its thinnest point
- Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 launched in India for Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Camon iAir2+
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh battery
Camon i2
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh battery
Camon i2x
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh battery
Vivo V9 Pro launched in India for Rs. 17,990
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo V11 launched in India for Rs. 22,990
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) launched in India starting at Rs. 23,990
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 10,999
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Power launched in India for Rs. 15,999
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J4+ launched in India for Rs. 10,990
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC (optional)
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6+ launched in India for Rs. 15,990
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery