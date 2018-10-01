Week 38, 2018 launch round-up: Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Vivo V9 Pro, Motorola One Power and more

Surprisingly, in the week 38, 2018 launch round-up you have already seen some of the latest handsets from their respective brand that have few of the best features. The discussion not only gets limited to the likes from smartphones only, but there are several other electronic gadgets which too have greatly rendered abuzz in the market, in terms of their refined features.

You have several devices coming with a waterdrop notch screen featuring 91% screen to body ratio. They have better dual camera resolution with better front snapper. The camera is incorporated by AI features, so that you can add a glam to your images. These devices offer clean audio quality through the 3.5mm jack, excellent battery performance, and many more.

Then there is a device called the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) that has a triple rear camera digital camera, which can give you amazing camera experience. Besides, from the category of other electronic gadget you have a couple of security cameras that provide all-round protection in Full High-Definition video.

The users can have the finest experience in a couple of LED TVs as well which cater frameless display with the latest image technology of 4K+ HDR etc. There are some other accessories which have lot offer.

The list that we have shared below speaks more about the spectacular features of these products. You can have a look part by part pertaining to the fullest details that you are looking for.

Realme 2 Pro launched for Rs. 13,990 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Realme C1 launched for Rs. 6999 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery Mi Home security Camera 360 Key Specs roduct dimensions (LxBxH): 78 x 78 x 118mm

Product weight: 239g

Input Power: 5V1A

Camera Angle: 110°

Resolution: 1080p

Focal length: 3.9mm

Working temperature: -10℃ ~ 50℃

Connectivity: Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

Storage: MicroSD card (support 16GB -64GB, Class 10 and above storage card)

Support Devices: Android 4.4 above or IOS 9.0 above

CMIIT ID: 2018DP2227 Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV

USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, headphones jack

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W speakers

Stereo, DTS Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch Full HD Key Specs

49-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD HDR display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-450 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W speaker, Stereo, DTS Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch 4K HDR Key Specs

55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

1.8GHz quad-core Amlogic SoC with Mali-T830 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall interface based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Mi Port, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, 1 x USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet

4.9mm at its thinnest point

Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Xiaomi Mi Band 3 launched in India for Rs. 1,999 Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby Camon iAir2+ Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh battery Camon i2 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh battery Camon i2x Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh battery Vivo V9 Pro launched in India for Rs. 17,990 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo V11 launched in India for Rs. 22,990 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) launched in India starting at Rs. 23,990 Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 10,999 Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola One Power launched in India for Rs. 15,999 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J4+ launched in India for Rs. 10,990 Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC (optional)

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6+ launched in India for Rs. 15,990 Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery