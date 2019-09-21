Just In
Don't Miss
- News ‘Howdy Modi' in PICS: Modi-Trump bonhomie
- Movies Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Rock Steady At First Place; Shakti Out Of TRP Race
- Sports Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool: Joy of six for Klopp's men
- Lifestyle Comfrey: Health Benefits, Side Effects, Prevention And Drug Interaction
- Automobiles Yamaha MT-15 Sales Crosses 15,000 Units Within Six Months Of Its Launch In India
- Finance Still Waiting For Income Tax Refund: You Might Have Gone Wrong Here
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
- Travel How To Spend 3 Days In Goa: A Complete Travel Guide
Week 38, 2019 Launch Roundup: Vivo V17 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, HUAWEI Mate 30, Nokia 7.2, Vivo NEX 3 And
Week 38 is about to end and we have already seen several smartphone launches along with some gadgets and other electronic products. Some of these have been added to the list below. In the list, you can find the Nokia 7.2 whose key specs include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 48MP primary camera, and Bluetooth 5.
The Vivo V17 Pro is another new device whose dual pop-up selfie camera is the most prominent aspect to look at. Besides, it has a 4,100 mAh battery backup, Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.
From the accessory section, you can have the Mercury HS 109 wired Neodymium headphones which are launched for Rs. 300. It comes with a 40mm driver unit and a maximum power of 100mW.
Sony Alpha 7R IV is the latest high-end mirrorless camera in the Alpha 7R series which has found a position in our list. It comes with the world's first 61-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame image sensor, which offers spectacular image quality with high resolution and wider dynamic range.
Other than that, you can look for the Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 which has a magnetic structure and 360-degree rotation technique that let the light spread evenly in your entire room.
It also features 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion, which allows the light to turn on after human motion is detected. There are a couple more feature-rich products in the list which you must look.
Vivo V17 Pro
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 13MP +2MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP wide-angle front-facing camera + 8MP 105° ultra wide sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) battery
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI Mate 30 5G
- 6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery
HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2400 x 1176 pixels) FHD+ flex OLED Display with 18.4:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40MP + 40 MP + 8 MP rear cmaera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery
HUAWEI Watch GT 2
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch / 1.39-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) / ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display
- HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip
- Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- HUAWEI LiteOS
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS supported
- 15 workout modes
- 455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life
HUAWEI FreeBuds 3
Key Specs
- HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1
- 14.2mm dynamic drivers
- Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal
- 190ms low latency for gaming
- Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above
- 30mAh battery
Lenovo K10 Plus
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera for portrait shots
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 4050mAh battery with quick charging
Nokia 7.2
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Sony Alpha 7R IV
Key Specs
- 20.1MP 1.0-type (13.2mm x 8.8mm) 3:2 Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM chip, uses back-illumination technology for increased light-collection efficiency. The standard ISO range is 100-12800, expanded to ISO64 and ISO80 for stills.
- ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-200 mm F2.8-4.5 high-resolution zoom lens, 8.0x Optical Zoom
- Real-time Tracking uses a sophisticated subject recognition algorithm (AI) that draws on colour, pattern (brightness), distance (depth) and face/eye information to automatically recognise and maintain focus on your subject.
- Real-time Eye AF detects and focuses on the eyes of your subjects, even when part of the face is hidden, the face is backlit or the subject is facing downwards.With up to 60 AF calculations per second, the RX100 VII's AF enables powerful continuous shooting, and stunning portrait shots through precise focusing on your subject's eyes - person or animal. For human subjects, activating Real-time Eye AF simply requires a half-press of the shutter button.
- Extra-high frame rate of up to 960fps/1000fps, so even when shooting at 200mm telephoto it's possible to record impressive close-up super slow-motion footage
- The Anti-distortion electronic shutter achieves speeds as fast as 1/32000 sec., while fast data readout from the image sensor reduces distortion for fast-moving subjects.
- The fast, highly accurate autofocus can achieve a remarkable 0.02-sec.24 acquisition speed, the world's fastest, to capture fleeting moments with precision.
- A total of 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points covering approx. 68% of the image area - the most in the world - work in conjunction with 425 contrast-detection AF points and High-density AF Tracking Technology to follow even erratically moving subjects reliably.
- Blackout-free Shooting at up to 20fps,21 complete with AF/AE tracking, so you won't lose track of a moving subject even at telephoto range. Precise, reliable AF/AE tracking is based on high-speed arithmetic processing at up to 60 times per second during continuous shooting.
- 0.39-type electronic XGA viewfinder(OLED), 2,359,296 dots
- 2.95-inch 180-degree tiltable LCD screen
- WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, micro HDMI, Microphone jack (3.5mm Stereo mini jack)
- Built-in flash
- Multi-slot reader for Memory Stick Duo/SD memory card
Noise Shots X-Buds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.
- Water-resistant (IPX5), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- Offers 4 hours of playback, 650mAh battery in the case offers additional 12 hours, so it can last up to 16 hours
Samsung Galaxy M10s
- 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30s
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
HONOR Play 3e
- 5.71-inch (1520×720pixels) HD+ All-View display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) / 2920mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2
Key Specs
- 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion
- Photosensitive + human body dual sensor, will only turn on when the ambient brightness is low and a motion is detected in the coverage area
- 2800k warm yellow light offers ample light in any environment.
- Choose from two brightness modes of 25 lumens and 4 lumens from small toggle switch.
- 360-degree rotating stereo light featuring magnetic structure and strong adhesive, so you can install and move the light with ease.
- Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.
- Works with 3 AA Batteries
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- 22.1g ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery
Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier
Key Specs
- Three filters - PolyPropylene+Activated Carbon (PPC), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Post Activated Carbon (PAC) along with an in-tank UV light
- PPC filter intercepts large and visible particles
- RO filters out heavy metals, scales, and organic matter with a 0.1nm precision
- PAC filter further removes odour and organic substances
- In-tank UV light kills bacteria and viruses with up to 99.99% efficiency.
- 7 liter tank
- Connects to the Mi Home App and and monitors in real time the TDS level as well the filter life of each of the three cartridges. Sends out notifications when a replacement is needed, with a one-click option to buy.
- Allows consumers to see the life of filters on the Mi Home app, buy filters directly from the app and replace filters easily on their own, in less than 30 seconds
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inch Full HD TV
Key Specs
- 40-inch (1920×1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8.5ms response time
- Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 10W Stereo speakers, DTS audio
Mi TV 4X 43-inch and 50-inch
Key Specs
- 43 /50-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms (43″) / 9.5ms (50″) response time, HDR 10
- Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 10W Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Mi TV 4X 65-inch 4K HDR TVs
Key Specs
- 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 9ms response time, HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine, Reality Flow Engine, 88% NTSC Color Gamut
- Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 3 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 10W Stereo speakers with 4 drivers (2 tweeters + 2 woofers), DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with QC 4.0 charging, 18W fast charger
Vivo NEX 3
- 6.89-inch (1080 × 2256 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, 800 nit brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4410mAh (minimum) battery
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,648
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,935
-
13,990
-
5,990
-
19,990
-
11,268
-
18,999
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
12,999
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000