Week 38, 2019 Launch Roundup: Vivo V17 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, HUAWEI Mate 30, Nokia 7.2, Vivo NEX 3 And

The Vivo V17 Pro is another new device whose dual pop-up selfie camera is the most prominent aspect to look at. Besides, it has a 4,100 mAh battery backup, Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

From the accessory section, you can have the Mercury HS 109 wired Neodymium headphones which are launched for Rs. 300. It comes with a 40mm driver unit and a maximum power of 100mW.

Sony Alpha 7R IV is the latest high-end mirrorless camera in the Alpha 7R series which has found a position in our list. It comes with the world's first 61-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame image sensor, which offers spectacular image quality with high resolution and wider dynamic range.

Other than that, you can look for the Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 which has a magnetic structure and 360-degree rotation technique that let the light spread evenly in your entire room.

It also features 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion, which allows the light to turn on after human motion is detected. There are a couple more feature-rich products in the list which you must look.

Vivo V17 Pro

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 13MP +2MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture

32MP wide-angle front-facing camera + 8MP 105° ultra wide sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) battery

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

HUAWEI Mate 30 5G

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh battery

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2400 x 1176 pixels) FHD+ flex OLED Display with 18.4:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40MP + 40 MP + 8 MP rear cmaera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery

HUAWEI Watch GT 2

Key Specs

1.2-inch / 1.39-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) / ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display

HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip

Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

HUAWEI LiteOS

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS supported

15 workout modes

455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3

Key Specs

HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1

14.2mm dynamic drivers

Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal

190ms low latency for gaming

Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above

30mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Plus

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera for portrait shots

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

4050mAh battery with quick charging

Nokia 7.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Sony Alpha 7R IV

Key Specs

20.1MP 1.0-type (13.2mm x 8.8mm) 3:2 Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM chip, uses back-illumination technology for increased light-collection efficiency. The standard ISO range is 100-12800, expanded to ISO64 and ISO80 for stills.

ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-200 mm F2.8-4.5 high-resolution zoom lens, 8.0x Optical Zoom

Real-time Tracking uses a sophisticated subject recognition algorithm (AI) that draws on colour, pattern (brightness), distance (depth) and face/eye information to automatically recognise and maintain focus on your subject.

Real-time Eye AF detects and focuses on the eyes of your subjects, even when part of the face is hidden, the face is backlit or the subject is facing downwards.With up to 60 AF calculations per second, the RX100 VII's AF enables powerful continuous shooting, and stunning portrait shots through precise focusing on your subject's eyes - person or animal. For human subjects, activating Real-time Eye AF simply requires a half-press of the shutter button.

Extra-high frame rate of up to 960fps/1000fps, so even when shooting at 200mm telephoto it's possible to record impressive close-up super slow-motion footage

The Anti-distortion electronic shutter achieves speeds as fast as 1/32000 sec., while fast data readout from the image sensor reduces distortion for fast-moving subjects.

The fast, highly accurate autofocus can achieve a remarkable 0.02-sec.24 acquisition speed, the world's fastest, to capture fleeting moments with precision.

A total of 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points covering approx. 68% of the image area - the most in the world - work in conjunction with 425 contrast-detection AF points and High-density AF Tracking Technology to follow even erratically moving subjects reliably.

Blackout-free Shooting at up to 20fps,21 complete with AF/AE tracking, so you won't lose track of a moving subject even at telephoto range. Precise, reliable AF/AE tracking is based on high-speed arithmetic processing at up to 60 times per second during continuous shooting.

0.39-type electronic XGA viewfinder(OLED), 2,359,296 dots

2.95-inch 180-degree tiltable LCD screen

WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, micro HDMI, Microphone jack (3.5mm Stereo mini jack)

Built-in flash

Multi-slot reader for Memory Stick Duo/SD memory card

Noise Shots X-Buds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Water-resistant (IPX5), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Offers 4 hours of playback, 650mAh battery in the case offers additional 12 hours, so it can last up to 16 hours

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

HONOR Play 3e

Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520×720pixels) HD+ All-View display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) / 2920mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2

Key Specs

120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion

Photosensitive + human body dual sensor, will only turn on when the ambient brightness is low and a motion is detected in the coverage area

2800k warm yellow light offers ample light in any environment.

Choose from two brightness modes of 25 lumens and 4 lumens from small toggle switch.

360-degree rotating stereo light featuring magnetic structure and strong adhesive, so you can install and move the light with ease.

Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.

Works with 3 AA Batteries

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4

Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

135mAh Li Ion polymer battery

Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier

Key Specs

Three filters - PolyPropylene+Activated Carbon (PPC), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Post Activated Carbon (PAC) along with an in-tank UV light

PPC filter intercepts large and visible particles

RO filters out heavy metals, scales, and organic matter with a 0.1nm precision

PAC filter further removes odour and organic substances

In-tank UV light kills bacteria and viruses with up to 99.99% efficiency.

7 liter tank

Connects to the Mi Home App and and monitors in real time the TDS level as well the filter life of each of the three cartridges. Sends out notifications when a replacement is needed, with a one-click option to buy.

Allows consumers to see the life of filters on the Mi Home app, buy filters directly from the app and replace filters easily on their own, in less than 30 seconds

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inch Full HD TV

Key Specs

40-inch (1920×1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8.5ms response time

Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 10W Stereo speakers, DTS audio

Mi TV 4X 43-inch and 50-inch

Key Specs

43 /50-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms (43″) / 9.5ms (50″) response time, HDR 10

Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 10W Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio

Mi TV 4X 65-inch 4K HDR TVs

Key Specs

65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 9ms response time, HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine, Reality Flow Engine, 88% NTSC Color Gamut

Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

PatchWall 2.0 with Android TV 9.0

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 3 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 10W Stereo speakers with 4 drivers (2 tweeters + 2 woofers), DTS audio, Dolby Audio

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with QC 4.0 charging, 18W fast charger

Vivo NEX 3

Key Specs