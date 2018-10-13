Week 40, 2018 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Google Pixel 3, Nokia 3.1 Plus and more

As a part of week 40, 2018 launch round-up, you have so many devices that come with amazing features. Also, the week 40 has witnessed couple of new-entries like Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL which are based on Android 9(Pie), offering more robust AI software features. In addition, there are some other electronic products which also let your expectation match with the reality depending on their great attributes.

Some of the refined features of the two latest series by Google include- a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions, Photo booth feature that will take shots of smiling subjects, and lot more. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is another breathtaking series by Blackberry that offers an iconic keyboard experience.

It also comes with soft textured back that gives a better grip. Also, real-time threat monitoring with pre-installed DTEK by BlackBerry provides you proactive security. Its Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 gives you a 50% charge in just 36 minutes. There are couple more smartphones which too offer some of the best features.

While, there is a Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) from Samsung that comes with 2-in-1 with built-in pen. It has a great screen size, an energy-efficient processor, 360-degree hinge, and more.

You have Insta360 ONE X 5.7K 360° action camera which comes with advanced image stabilization and new TimeShift feature, which add amazing touch to your personalized images. There are couple more gadgets which you can consider for their purchasing.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) 2-in-1 with built-in pen announced Key Specs

a 12.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) touchscreen display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. At the core, the Chromebook Plus (V2) gets an Intel Celeron 3865Y processor

4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage

Intel HD 615 graphics

13-megapixel rear camera sensor

a 1-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling

USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are 1.5Wx2 stereo speakers, the battery is sized at 39Wh, while the weight of the computer is 2.93 pounds or about 1.33kg Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) announced Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP+ 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Honor 8C announced Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 8110 4G VoLTE phone launched in India for Rs. 5,999 Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage

expandable memory up with microSD

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Nokia 3.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 11,499 Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Razer Phone 2 announced Key Specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO K1 announced Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Google Pixel Slate announced Key Specs

12.3-inch (3000×2000 pixels) 293 PPI LCD display with Google Pixelbook Pen support, 400 nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

Intel Celeron Processor / 8th Gen Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 Processor

4GB RAM with 32GB SSD

8GB RAM with 64GB SSD / 128GB SSD

16GB RAM with 256GB SSD

Chrome OS

8MP Autofocus rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual front-firing speakers for better surround sound, 2 mics for improved noise cancellation

48Wh battery Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL announced Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera

4G VoLTE

Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery GOME C7 and C7 Note launched in India starting at Rs. 5,999 Key Specs

a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio

powered by a 1.5 quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16 GB inbuilt memory

expandable further upto 64GB

runs on Android 8.1 out of the box

a 13MP rear camera

a 5MP front-shooter for selfies

4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS

35000mAh battery is on board Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 launched for Rs. 7,999 Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery BlackBerry KEY2 LE launched in India for Rs. 29,990 Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0