Week 40, 2018 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Google Pixel 3, Nokia 3.1 Plus and more

As a part of week 40, 2018 launch round-up, you have so many devices that come with amazing features. Also, the week 40 has witnessed couple of new-entries like Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL which are based on Android 9(Pie), offering more robust AI software features. In addition, there are some other electronic products which also let your expectation match with the reality depending on their great attributes.
Some of the refined features of the two latest series by Google include- a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions, Photo booth feature that will take shots of smiling subjects, and lot more. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is another breathtaking series by Blackberry that offers an iconic keyboard experience.
It also comes with soft textured back that gives a better grip. Also, real-time threat monitoring with pre-installed DTEK by BlackBerry provides you proactive security. Its Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 gives you a 50% charge in just 36 minutes. There are couple more smartphones which too offer some of the best features.
While, there is a Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) from Samsung that comes with 2-in-1 with built-in pen. It has a great screen size, an energy-efficient processor, 360-degree hinge, and more.
You have Insta360 ONE X 5.7K 360° action camera which comes with advanced image stabilization and new TimeShift feature, which add amazing touch to your personalized images. There are couple more gadgets which you can consider for their purchasing.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) 2-in-1 with built-in pen announced
Key Specs
- a 12.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) touchscreen display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. At the core, the Chromebook Plus (V2) gets an Intel Celeron 3865Y processor
- 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage
- Intel HD 615 graphics
- 13-megapixel rear camera sensor
- a 1-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling
- USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are 1.5Wx2 stereo speakers, the battery is sized at 39Wh, while the weight of the computer is 2.93 pounds or about 1.33kg
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) announced
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP+ 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Honor 8C announced
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 8110 4G VoLTE phone launched in India for Rs. 5,999
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 Plus launched in India for Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Razer Phone 2 announced
Key Specs
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO K1 announced
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Google Pixel Slate announced
Key Specs
- 12.3-inch (3000×2000 pixels) 293 PPI LCD display with Google Pixelbook Pen support, 400 nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Intel Celeron Processor / 8th Gen Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 Processor
- 4GB RAM with 32GB SSD
- 8GB RAM with 64GB SSD / 128GB SSD
- 16GB RAM with 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- 8MP Autofocus rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual front-firing speakers for better surround sound, 2 mics for improved noise cancellation
- 48Wh battery
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL announced
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery
GOME C7 and C7 Note launched in India starting at Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- powered by a 1.5 quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16 GB inbuilt memory
- expandable further upto 64GB
- runs on Android 8.1 out of the box
- a 13MP rear camera
- a 5MP front-shooter for selfies
- 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS
- 35000mAh battery is on board
Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 launched for Rs. 7,999
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
BlackBerry KEY2 LE launched in India for Rs. 29,990
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0