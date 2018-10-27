Week 42, 2018 launch round-up: Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Galaxy A6s, Meizu Note 8 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the week 42, 2018 you have seen couple of devices and other electronic gadgets. These wares come with extremely promising features. You are already aware of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 that comes with massive 10GB RAM, making your multitasking an easy go.
Other renowned devices from Samsung are Samsung Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9s which are credited with quad cameras at rear. You have also seen a camera called Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX800 which can capture 4K movie footage with "with full pixel readout and no pixel binning". Likewise, there are some more products which too have so many great things to offer.
Some other interesting features of week 42's devices are support of wireless charging(QI based) technology, Android 9(Pie) OS with custom MIUI 10 skin, fast working facial recognition technology, in-display fingerprint sensor that works really fast, and more.
You also have Google Chromecast 3 which offers additionally supports 60fps video streaming at full-HD (1080p) resolution. There are couple more gadgets including phones which you can see in our list below.
Micromax Spark Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched for Rs. 3499
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 launched in India for Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 18.2 Megapixels 1/2.3 type (7.82mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor, ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-720mm4 zoom lens
- 4K video recording with full pixel readout
- Fast Intelligent AF and Eye AF to instantly capture the moment
- 2.95-inch 921,600 dots TFT LCD Tiltable 180 degree screen
- Optical SteadyShot for stable, reliable telephoto shooting
- BIONZ XTM image-processing system work together to reduce noise at high ISO settings like ISO6400 (expanded)
- Geo-tag your images via Bluetooth
- XGA OLED TruFinder
- 0.09 Sec Fast intelligent AF speed
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, USB2.0, Micro HDMI
- NP-BX1 battery
Meizu Note 8 announced
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS 7
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging
Infinix HOT S3X launched in India for Rs. 9,999
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9s with quad rear cameras announced
- 6-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9s
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB, 128 GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 announced
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging
Nokia 8110 4G VoLTE phone launched in India for Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- Drip protection (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro launched in India for Rs. 14,490 and Rs. 17,490
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Dragon Trail Pro glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- Eluga Z1: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, Eluga Z1 Pro: 4GB RAM and 64GB,
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Google Chromecast 3 launched in India for Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- Open the apps you already know-no new logins or downloads required
- Easy to control the TV from anywhere in your home
- Keep using your device without interrupting what's playing on your big screen
- Type: Selector Box
- Power Requirement: 5V
OPPO R15x announced
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery