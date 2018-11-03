Week 43, 2018 launch round-up: OnePlus 6T, Honor Magic 2, Apple iPad Pro, Lenovo Z5 Pro and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Karnataka Bypolls 2018 — Here Are All The Updates
- Flipkart Diwali Special Discount — Best Offers On 6GB RAM Smartphones
- EXCLUSIVE: Tata Harrier Seven-Seater Variant Spotted
- 2.0 Trailer — 7 Best Things We Loved About The Rajini Starrer
- Graeme Smith Feels That Virat Kohli Can Keep Test cricket Alive
- Waterfalls In Himachal Pradesh That Can Transport You To A Blissful World
- Lose Up To 15 kg With One Teaspoon Of This Spice
- What Happens to Inoperative Bank Accounts?
Lenovo has recently launched its advanced version called the Z5 Pro. The device comes with some more interesting features like 4 cameras- two on the front and two on the back, Snapdragon 710 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor and so much more. This is also the first Lenovo phone to pack Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 710 chipset.
The smartphone has been launched in two variants- the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the top end model of the phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Whereas, under the price range of Rs. 30K- there are several other smartphones which also come with lot of amazing features.
Going with the list that we have shared below, you can go for the Vivo V11 Pro which features a notch that is called as a Halo Full View Display. With bigger and immersive screen, the display looks an ideal platform for any multitask.
The best thing about the phone is its selfie camera module, that comes with AI features. It is due to such features that images look perfect, in whatever shape you would like to have. You also have the Oppo F9 Pro that features VOOC fast charging technology, allowing the smartphone to charge in just five minutes to deliver two hours of talk time. There are couple more devices which you can also prefer from our list.
Honor Water Play
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1200 x 1920 pixels) WXGA display with 60% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 5.1
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 5100mAh (typical) / 4980mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OPPO F9 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
Lava Z81
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y93
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
Lenovo Z5 Pro
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 10
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP IR Camera for Face unlock
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3350mAh battery
Honor Magic 2
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary and 16MP super
- 16MP front camera with f/ 2.0 aperture, 2MP + 2MP aperture cameras
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nubia X
- 6.26-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) 19:9 FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 5.1-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass secondary display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1)internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with nubia UI 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Apple’s new MacBook Air
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch (2560×1600 pixels) IPS LED-backlit display, 227 PPI, 16:10 aspect ratio
- 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB L3 cache, Intel UHD Graphics 617
- 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, 128GB / 256GB PCIe-based onboard SSD
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps)
- Backlit keyboard, Force Touch trackpad
- 720p FaceTime HD camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
- Stereo speakers with high dynamic range, Three microphones, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Built-in 50.3-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
iFFALCON 40F2A and 49F2A
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
Apple’s new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro
New 11-inch iPad Pro
Key Specs
- 11 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display
- 64/256/512/1024GB Storage
- A12X Bionic Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M12 Motion Coprocessor
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Four Speakers
- 12MP Camera With Quad-LED True Tone Flash And OIS
- 7MP Front Camera
- Up To 10 Hours Battery
Key Specs
- 12.9 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display
- 64/256/512/1024GB Storage
- A12X Bionic Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M12 Motion Coprocessor
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Four Speakers
- 12MP Camera With Quad-LED True Tone Flash And OIS
- 7MP Front Camera
- Up To 10 Hours Battery
OnePlus 6T
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Daily Water-resistance
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition
- 5-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Panasonic P85 NXT
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Asus VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430)
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- NVIDIA Geforce for High Graphics Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
Asus VivoBook S14 (S430)
Key Specs
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 3 cell Battery