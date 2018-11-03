Week 43, 2018 launch round-up: OnePlus 6T, Honor Magic 2, Apple iPad Pro, Lenovo Z5 Pro and more

Lenovo has recently launched its advanced version called the Z5 Pro. The device comes with some more interesting features like 4 cameras- two on the front and two on the back, Snapdragon 710 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor and so much more. This is also the first Lenovo phone to pack Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 710 chipset.

The smartphone has been launched in two variants- the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the top end model of the phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Whereas, under the price range of Rs. 30K- there are several other smartphones which also come with lot of amazing features.

Going with the list that we have shared below, you can go for the Vivo V11 Pro which features a notch that is called as a Halo Full View Display. With bigger and immersive screen, the display looks an ideal platform for any multitask.

The best thing about the phone is its selfie camera module, that comes with AI features. It is due to such features that images look perfect, in whatever shape you would like to have. You also have the Oppo F9 Pro that features VOOC fast charging technology, allowing the smartphone to charge in just five minutes to deliver two hours of talk time. There are couple more devices which you can also prefer from our list.

Honor Water Play Key Specs

8-inch (1200 x 1920 pixels) WXGA display with 60% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 5.1

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE (Optional)

5100mAh (typical) / 4980mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging OPPO F9 Pro Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Lava Z81 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo Y93 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery Lenovo Z5 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 10

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP IR Camera for Face unlock

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3350mAh battery Honor Magic 2 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary and 16MP super

16MP front camera with f/ 2.0 aperture, 2MP + 2MP aperture cameras

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Nubia X Key Specs

6.26-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) 19:9 FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.1-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass secondary display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1)internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with nubia UI 6.0

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery Apple’s new MacBook Air Key Specs

13.3-inch (2560×1600 pixels) IPS LED-backlit display, 227 PPI, 16:10 aspect ratio

1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 4MB L3 cache, Intel UHD Graphics 617

8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, 128GB / 256GB PCIe-based onboard SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps)

Backlit keyboard, Force Touch trackpad

720p FaceTime HD camera

Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2

Stereo speakers with high dynamic range, Three microphones, 3.5mm headphone jack

Built-in 50.3-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery iFFALCON 40F2A and 49F2A Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Apple’s new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro New 11-inch iPad Pro

Key Specs

11 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display

64/256/512/1024GB Storage

A12X Bionic Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M12 Motion Coprocessor

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Four Speakers

12MP Camera With Quad-LED True Tone Flash And OIS

7MP Front Camera

Up To 10 Hours Battery New 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Key Specs

12.9 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display

64/256/512/1024GB Storage

A12X Bionic Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M12 Motion Coprocessor

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Four Speakers

12MP Camera With Quad-LED True Tone Flash And OIS

7MP Front Camera

Up To 10 Hours Battery OnePlus 6T Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Daily Water-resistance

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition Key Specs

5-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Panasonic P85 NXT Key Specs

5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Asus VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430) Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA Geforce for High Graphics Performance

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive Asus VivoBook S14 (S430) Key Specs

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

3 cell Battery