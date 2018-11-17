Week 45, 2018 launch round-up: Sharp AQUOS R2 Compact, Nokia 106, Vivo Y95 and more

As a part of week 45, 2018 launch round up, you have already seen some latest entries of couple of devices and gadgets along with older ones. Among them, it is the Sharp AQUOS R2 which comes with double notched display- a rare seen feature in any device so far. The device also come along with several other attractive features, and runs on the latest Android version of pie. While, there are some other electronic gadgets which also are in great demands, due to their splendid features.

You have another new entrant by Samsung called as 'Samsung W2019' which is the first folding phone . Both Android 8.1 Oreo and Samsung's Experience UI are pre-installed on the device making for an intelligently efficient user experience that's made even easier with a button dedicated for accessing the Bixby AI assistant. There are some other feature phones which too are in great demand due to budget friendly.

While, you have also seen a gadget like the iBall Slide Elan 3×32 which comes loaded with pre-installed Stub applications of Microsoft (Word/Excel/Powerpoint). You can connect to people in regional languages, and add the desi touch to your chats through its 22 Indian Regional Language Support feature. There are a couple more gadgets which you can consider as well.

Sharp AQUOS R2 Compact Key Specs

5.2-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage (UFS)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture, OIS

8MP front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IPX 5 - IPX8 / IP6X)

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2,500mAh battery with fast charging New Nokia 106 Key Specs

Display: 1.8-inch QQVGA (160 x 128 pixels ) Colour TFT Display

MediaTek 6261D processor, 4MB RAM

Dual band, EGSM 900/1800

FM Radio

Native games

Flashlight

Micro USB for charging, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh battery with up to 21 days standby and 15.7 hours talk time Vivo Y95 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Apple iPad Pro (2018) pre-order starting at Rs. 71900 Key Specs

11 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display

64/256/512/1024GB Storage

A12X Bionic Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M12 Motion Coprocessor

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Four Speakers

12MP Camera With Quad-LED True Tone Flash And OIS

7MP Front Camera

Up To 10 Hours Battery Vivo Z1 Lite Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery iBall Slide Elan 3×32 launched for Rs. 16999 Key Specs

10.1-inch (1280 x 800 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor (Cortex A53) with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Voice Calling function (Earphone or speaker phone)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery JBL PartyBox 200 and PartyBox 300 High Power Audio System Key Specs

JBL Signature Sound: Enjoy an immersive audio experience at home or at a party that only JBL sound can provide.

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly stream high-quality sound from a smartphone or tablet.

Built-in Light Shows: There's a light show for every mood; Meter, Pulse, and Party mode.

Portable with Rechargeable Battery: Plug in to a 12V DC source or use the built-in 10,000mAh battery for 18 hours of playtime

Mic and Guitar Inputs: Plug in a mic or guitar and take the stage.

USB Playback: Pre-program a party or event with a favorite playlist from a USB thumb drive.

True Wireless Stereo & RCA: Connect compatible speakers wirelessly via TWS (True Wireless Stereo) using Bluetooth connection up to two PartyBox speakers or wired via one RCA output to another. Samsung W2019 Key Specs

4.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED dual displays

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,070mAh battery