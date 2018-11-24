Week 46, 2018 launch round-up: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Week 46 has witnessed few of the best devices and other gadgets, lately. As a week's launch round up, we have introduced an index of these phones below. These phones come with some of the best features which can't be overlooked. Moreover, the other good news is these devices and accessories are available on some portals under great discounts and other exciting offers. Thus, you can save your money.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest entry in our list which has dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones. It features four cameras, two in front and two at the back. At the front are a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, coupled with a 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities.
The Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world's first phone to sport four rear cameras. Such camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using. These cameras are also backed by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software. So, give your images whatever shape you want to. There are couple more handsets which also cater few key features.
While there are some gadgets which too have lots to offer. MevoFit Slim and Slim+ HR fitness trackers are the ones that have so many things. These fitness trackers come with premium & slim design, classy curved glass.
The Mevofit Slim comes with IP67 water resistant and sports a 0.87 inches OLED customizable touchscreen display. These are available in multiple colors to match the user's style and comes with customizable clock faces. It comes with a seven-day battery life. There are some different gadgets which also have features to worth for.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Panasonic Seekit Loop and Seekit Edge Bi-Directional
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0, Tracking range of up to 100 feet
- Seekit app is compatible with both Android and iOS
- Water-resistant (IP65)
- Dimensions (Loop): 41 x 32 x 5mm; Weight: 5.4g, Dimensions (Edge): 45 x 3mm; Weight: 7.7g
- Battery Life - Loop - CR1632 coin cell offers up to 12 months of battery life, Edge- CR2016coin cell offers up to 18 months of battery life
Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
RHA TrueConnect truly wireless
Key Specs
- Secure, comfortable fit; ideal for active use
- Full device and digital assistant control via touch and mic
- 6mm dynamic driver, 20-20,000 Hz frequency range
- IPX5 for sweat / splash resistance
- Weight (earbuds): 13g
- Supplied with Comply TrueGrip Plus (1xS, 1xM, 1xL) and RHA TrueConnect tips (2xS, 3xM, 2xL)
- 25-hour battery life
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) launched in India starting at Rs. 36,990
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (Optional)
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
MevoFit Slim and Slim+ HR fitness trackers
Key Specs
- MevoFit Drive Fitness Band tracks your Steps, Distance, Running, Calories Burned and Active Minutes. Smart Watch Band with Manual Sleep Tracker, Sedentary Alert, Camera Click Shortcut & Anti-Lost (Find My Phone), Reminders.
- Fitness Tracker | Activity Tracker with OLED Touch Screen Display with Gesture Control - Large Wireless Waterproof Fitness Tracker Monitor.
- Call, SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter, Gmail, Skype, & other Notifications on the Fitness Band.
- MevoFit Drive is a Fitness Tracker with USB dongle - kindly plugin the device in your LAPTOP'S/COMPUTER'S USB PORT for charging as soon as you get it. The battery might be drained drastically so we recommended to charge the band for atleast 15 mins before using it. Further, long press on the device screen to switch it on. Works on all popular phone brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG, etc.
OnePlus Explorer Backpack
Key Specs
- Color: Slate Black
- Morandi Green
- Weight: Slate Black: 860 g
- Morandi Green: 840 g
- Dimensions:Width: 340 mm
- Depth: 130 mm
- Height: 465 mm
- Material:Slate Black:
- Exterior fabric: 100% Nylon(CORDURA)
- Lining fabric: 100% Polyester
- Morandi Green:
- Exterior fabric: 100% Polyester
- Lining fabric: 100% Polyester