Week 46, 2018 launch round-up: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and more

The Week 46 has witnessed few of the best devices and other gadgets, lately. As a week's launch round up, we have introduced an index of these phones below. These phones come with some of the best features which can't be overlooked. Moreover, the other good news is these devices and accessories are available on some portals under great discounts and other exciting offers. Thus, you can save your money.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest entry in our list which has dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones. It features four cameras, two in front and two at the back. At the front are a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, coupled with a 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world's first phone to sport four rear cameras. Such camera configuration offers you 4X fun while using. These cameras are also backed by Samsung's own Artificial Intelligence(AI) camera software. So, give your images whatever shape you want to. There are couple more handsets which also cater few key features.

While there are some gadgets which too have lots to offer. MevoFit Slim and Slim+ HR fitness trackers are the ones that have so many things. These fitness trackers come with premium & slim design, classy curved glass.

The Mevofit Slim comes with IP67 water resistant and sports a 0.87 inches OLED customizable touchscreen display. These are available in multiple colors to match the user's style and comes with customizable clock faces. It comes with a seven-day battery life. There are some different gadgets which also have features to worth for.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Panasonic Seekit Loop and Seekit Edge Bi-Directional Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0, Tracking range of up to 100 feet

Seekit app is compatible with both Android and iOS

Water-resistant (IP65)

Dimensions (Loop): 41 x 32 x 5mm; Weight: 5.4g, Dimensions (Edge): 45 x 3mm; Weight: 7.7g

Battery Life - Loop - CR1632 coin cell offers up to 12 months of battery life, Edge- CR2016coin cell offers up to 18 months of battery life Honor 10 Lite Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery RHA TrueConnect truly wireless Key Specs

Secure, comfortable fit; ideal for active use

Full device and digital assistant control via touch and mic

6mm dynamic driver, 20-20,000 Hz frequency range

IPX5 for sweat / splash resistance

Weight (earbuds): 13g

Supplied with Comply TrueGrip Plus (1xS, 1xM, 1xL) and RHA TrueConnect tips (2xS, 3xM, 2xL)

25-hour battery life Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) launched in India starting at Rs. 36,990 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (Optional)

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging MevoFit Slim and Slim+ HR fitness trackers Key Specs

MevoFit Drive Fitness Band tracks your Steps, Distance, Running, Calories Burned and Active Minutes. Smart Watch Band with Manual Sleep Tracker, Sedentary Alert, Camera Click Shortcut & Anti-Lost (Find My Phone), Reminders.

Fitness Tracker | Activity Tracker with OLED Touch Screen Display with Gesture Control - Large Wireless Waterproof Fitness Tracker Monitor.

Call, SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter, Gmail, Skype, & other Notifications on the Fitness Band.

MevoFit Drive is a Fitness Tracker with USB dongle - kindly plugin the device in your LAPTOP'S/COMPUTER'S USB PORT for charging as soon as you get it. The battery might be drained drastically so we recommended to charge the band for atleast 15 mins before using it. Further, long press on the device screen to switch it on. Works on all popular phone brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG, etc. OnePlus Explorer Backpack Key Specs

Color: Slate Black

Morandi Green

Weight: Slate Black: 860 g

Morandi Green: 840 g

Dimensions:Width: 340 mm

Depth: 130 mm

Height: 465 mm

Material:Slate Black:

Exterior fabric: 100% Nylon(CORDURA)

Lining fabric: 100% Polyester

Morandi Green:

Exterior fabric: 100% Polyester

Lining fabric: 100% Polyester