Week 48, 2018 launch round-up: ASUS Zenfone Max M2, Nokia 8.1, MeizuC9, OPPO R17, Meizu M6T and more

Week 48, 2018 has been a keen observer of couple of few entries in terms of devices and other electronic gadgets. These products have been receiving very well by the users so far. The week has witnessed few launches in the form of Meizu 16th, 6T, C9, OPPO R17 Pro, R17 etc. These devices have features which can make you convenient while operating them. Even some gadgets were also unveiled, which are available in the market with upgraded functions.
Some of the best features of R17 and R17 Pro include- SuperVOOC Flash charge technology which can charge your battery in much quicker time, TOF 3D camera which captures high-precision 3D depth information by emitting infrared light rays onto targeted objects, use of Qualcomm's latest snapdragon 710 chipset. The main selling point of Meizu 16th is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which runs flawlessly. Its in-display fingerprint sensor also works much faster, unlocking your device within 0.25 seconds. There are couple more handsets which too have plenty of goodness to offer.
While, you can also have few gadgets. You can obtain 1MORE Stylish dual-dynamic driver earphones which are tuned by internationally acclaimed Grammy Award winning musician Luca Bignardi. These budget friendly earphones offer the best sound quality which you will experience for the first time.
Our list mentioned below is a detailed summary of these devices and gadgets. You can look into for more information.
1MORE Stylish dual-dynamic driver earphones launched in India for Rs. 2999
Key Specs
- STYLISH COLOR COMBINATIONS - Choose between 4 stylish color options to match your personal preference: rose pink, platinum gold, spearmint green, and midnight black. The sound chamber, cable, and ear tips all feature the same color scheme for a timeless aesthetic.
- DUAL-DYNAMIC DRIVER - A dual-dynamic driver featuring 1 Titanium diaphragm + 1 Graphene diaphragm in a coaxial design with two outer layers of PET deliver superior sonic detail with sizzling highs, clear mids, and deep bass.
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE - Ergonomically designed earbuds with a 45° oblique angle provide a comfortable and secure fit, while 3 sets of additional ear tips ensure you get the proper seal in your ear.
- CONVENIENT IN-LINE CONTROLS - Skip songs, answer calls, and control volume all at the simple touch of a button. A superior MEMS microphone ensures crystal clear communication without background static or cross-talk.
- EXPERT CRAFTSMANSHIP - A soft and silicone wrapped cable is flexible, yet durable, allowing for easy storage in your pocket or case without getting tangled or stuck. A gold-plated L plug provides added security when plugged into your phone and in your pocket vs. the normal 3.5 mm cable that can easily bend when not careful.
Yandex.Phone announced
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Yandex Launcher
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dust and water resistance (IP54)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh built-in battery with fast charging
ASUS Zenfone Max M2 announced
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 announced
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung 860 QVO SSD with up to 4TB storage launched at Rs. 11249
Key Specs
- A 2.5-inch form factor. The 860 QVO fits perfectly in most standard laptops or desktops. Also, by offering both high capacity and performance in a single, affordable drive, the 860 QVO eliminates the need to use a combination of an SSD and an HDD for booting and storage. It features a sequential read and writes speeds of up to 550 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 520 MB/s, respectively, the 860 QVO achieves the same level of performance as today's 3-bit MLC SSD.
Nokia 8.1 announced
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Meizu EP52 Lite launched in India starting at Rs. 1999
Key Specs
● Microphone
● Music control buttons
● Waterproof (IPX5)
● 100mAh battery with up to 8h battery life
Meizu C9 launched in India for Rs. 4999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1400 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 350cd/m² brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
- 1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Meizu M6T launched in India for Rs. 7999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with Flyme OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13-megapixel rear camera and 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Meizu 16th launched in India for Rs. 39999
Key Specs
- 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 contrast ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging
OPPO R17 launched in India for Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
OPPO R17 Pro launched in India for Rs. 45,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging