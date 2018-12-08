Week 48, 2018 launch round-up: ASUS Zenfone Max M2, Nokia 8.1, MeizuC9, OPPO R17, Meizu M6T and more

Week 48, 2018 has been a keen observer of couple of few entries in terms of devices and other electronic gadgets. These products have been receiving very well by the users so far. The week has witnessed few launches in the form of Meizu 16th, 6T, C9, OPPO R17 Pro, R17 etc. These devices have features which can make you convenient while operating them. Even some gadgets were also unveiled, which are available in the market with upgraded functions.

Some of the best features of R17 and R17 Pro include- SuperVOOC Flash charge technology which can charge your battery in much quicker time, TOF 3D camera which captures high-precision 3D depth information by emitting infrared light rays onto targeted objects, use of Qualcomm's latest snapdragon 710 chipset. The main selling point of Meizu 16th is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which runs flawlessly. Its in-display fingerprint sensor also works much faster, unlocking your device within 0.25 seconds. There are couple more handsets which too have plenty of goodness to offer.

While, you can also have few gadgets. You can obtain 1MORE Stylish dual-dynamic driver earphones which are tuned by internationally acclaimed Grammy Award winning musician Luca Bignardi. These budget friendly earphones offer the best sound quality which you will experience for the first time.

Our list mentioned below is a detailed summary of these devices and gadgets. You can look into for more information.

1MORE Stylish dual-dynamic driver earphones launched in India for Rs. 2999 Key Specs

STYLISH COLOR COMBINATIONS - Choose between 4 stylish color options to match your personal preference: rose pink, platinum gold, spearmint green, and midnight black. The sound chamber, cable, and ear tips all feature the same color scheme for a timeless aesthetic.

DUAL-DYNAMIC DRIVER - A dual-dynamic driver featuring 1 Titanium diaphragm + 1 Graphene diaphragm in a coaxial design with two outer layers of PET deliver superior sonic detail with sizzling highs, clear mids, and deep bass.

LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE - Ergonomically designed earbuds with a 45° oblique angle provide a comfortable and secure fit, while 3 sets of additional ear tips ensure you get the proper seal in your ear.

CONVENIENT IN-LINE CONTROLS - Skip songs, answer calls, and control volume all at the simple touch of a button. A superior MEMS microphone ensures crystal clear communication without background static or cross-talk.

EXPERT CRAFTSMANSHIP - A soft and silicone wrapped cable is flexible, yet durable, allowing for easy storage in your pocket or case without getting tangled or stuck. A gold-plated L plug provides added security when plugged into your phone and in your pocket vs. the normal 3.5 mm cable that can easily bend when not careful. Yandex.Phone announced Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Yandex Launcher

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dust and water resistance (IP54)

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh built-in battery with fast charging ASUS Zenfone Max M2 announced Key Specs 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 announced Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung 860 QVO SSD with up to 4TB storage launched at Rs. 11249 Key Specs

A 2.5-inch form factor. The 860 QVO fits perfectly in most standard laptops or desktops. Also, by offering both high capacity and performance in a single, affordable drive, the 860 QVO eliminates the need to use a combination of an SSD and an HDD for booting and storage. It features a sequential read and writes speeds of up to 550 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 520 MB/s, respectively, the 860 QVO achieves the same level of performance as today's 3-bit MLC SSD. Nokia 8.1 announced Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Meizu EP52 Lite launched in India starting at Rs. 1999 Key Specs

● Microphone

● Music control buttons

● Waterproof (IPX5)

● 100mAh battery with up to 8h battery life Meizu C9 launched in India for Rs. 4999 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1400 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 350cd/m² brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio

1.3GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Meizu M6T launched in India for Rs. 7999 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android with Flyme OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13-megapixel rear camera and 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

8-megapixel front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Meizu 16th launched in India for Rs. 39999 Key Specs

6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 contrast ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 402 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging OPPO R17 launched in India for Rs. 34,990 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge OPPO R17 Pro launched in India for Rs. 45,990 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging