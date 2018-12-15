Week 49, 2018 launch roundup: Huawei Enjoy 9, Nokia 8.1, Vivo NEX, ASUS Zenfone Max M2 and more

With the immense popularity of smartphones, almost all mobile users are upgrading to such devices. In addition to this, there are many mobile brands that are announcing numerous devices on a consistent basis. So, the users looking out to upgrade to a smartphone have a lot of choices that might sometimes make them feel that it is an exasperating task to choose one.

Like any other week, last week too there were many smartphone announcements and launches in the global market as well as in India. The much-awaited Nokia 8.1 and the newly launched Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 were launched in India. Also, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition variant was announced globally as well as in India the same week. In addition to these, the Vivo Nex Dual Display smartphone was also announced in China.

Today, we have come up with a roundup of all the smartphone launches that have happened in the last week. Do take a look at the same from below.

Mobiistar C1 Shine Key Specs

5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery YI action camera specifications Key Specs

16MP Sony IMX206 sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.8 aperture, 155-degree wide viewing angle

1080p recording at 60fps and 720p recording at 120 fps

Ambarella A9SE SoC with H.264 codec

Built-in microphone and audio, Dual-channel, 96KHz sampling, 92dBA SNR

Ambarella A7LS SoC with H.264 codec

MicroSD slot

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0

95 min (1080P / 60 FPS) battery life YI 4K action camera specifications Key Specs

12MP Sony IMX377 sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, 7P lens, f/2.8 aperture, 155-degree wide viewing angle

4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at 120fps and 720p recording at 240 fps

2.19-inch 330PPI 16:9 display with 160-degree wide-viewing angle, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Ambarella A9SE SoC with H.264 codec

Micro SD slot

BCM4330 for 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0

Dual microphones, 6-axis gyroscope for EIS

1400mAh battery for up to 2 hours of recording Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 PC Key Specs

The Samsung 15 inch Notebook 9 is a Windows 10 laptop that features a 1080p Full HD display. It can be configured upto Intel Core i7 processor with a memory option of 4/8GB LPDDR3 while the storage option is 128 GB/256 GB SSD. The laptop measures 346.5 x 236.8 x 14.5mm and weighs 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg). It comes with a USB Type C port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, mini Ethernet, microSD, HP/mic. The 15-inch Notebook 9 provides battery life for up to 12 hours, and the Quick Charging feature enables users to fully charge in just 20 minutes. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched in India for Rs. 50999 Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

10GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Skullcandy Push truly wireless earbuds announced Key Specs

Activate Assistant to Quickly access your device's built-in assistant using either earbud

Fitfins keep your buds secure in your ear, so they don't fall out

6 hrs of music from fully charged buds and 6 hrs from the charging case gives you a total 12 hrs of playback. Tambo TA-40 Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 5999 Key Specs

5.45-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

2400mAh battery Portronics MUFFS G wireless headphones launched for Rs. 1999 Key Specs

Muffs G has inbuilt drivers of 40 mm give solid bass effect and amazing treble too making you feel you are in a live theatrical performance. You get glitch-free wireless music within the range of 10 meters.

Muffs G the soft cushioned ear-cups and headband offer extra comfort and noise cancellation. The rugged foldable design ensures durability for its use over months and years of use

This headphone allows you to pause/ play, change tracks, adjust the volume and even answer the calls with a simple tap on the MFB (Multi-Function Button) on the ear- pad.

Muffs G gives you the ability to connect and listen to your favorite music, both with Bluetooth and AUX cable options.

The ultra-light ear cups fold inside thus offering a perfect easy to carry headphone without the worry of them breaking in the bag. All-day comfort LG Gram 17 announced Key Specs

8th Gen. Intel® Core TM i7 processor

i7 processor Windows 10 Home

17 Inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display

72Wh Lithium Battery (up to 19.5 hours)

16GB RAM & 512GB SSD

Fingerprint ID Huawei P Smart 2019 Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Vivo NEX dual screen smartphone announced Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging Huawei Enjoy 9 announced Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh battery ASUS Zenfone Max M2 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red edition launched in India Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 8.1 launched in India for Rs. 26999 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Intex Eco and Turbo series feature phones launched starting at Rs. 745 Key Specs

Intex has broadly categorized its new releases in two different categories including ECO series and Turbo series. While the ECO series comprises of ECO 102X, ECO 105+, ECO 106X, ECO 107 & 107+, ECO Slimzz and ECO 210x, the Turbo series comprises of Turbo 108, Turbo 210+, Turbo G10+ and Turbo Slimmz feature phones. Samsung Galaxy A8s announced Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging