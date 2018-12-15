Week 49, 2018 launch roundup: Huawei Enjoy 9, Nokia 8.1, Vivo NEX, ASUS Zenfone Max M2 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Verdict: Centre Moves SC; Seeks Correction On References To CAG Report
- WhatsApp Android Stable Version Gets PIP Mode For Videos
- New Mahindra Thar Spy Pics Out — Almost As Big As A Toyota Innova
- India Post Enters E-Commerce Delivery Business
- India vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 2 — Kohli And Rahane Keeps India Steady
- Exclusive Interview: Emraan Hashmi Said, "I Don't Take My Films Back Home"
- Siliguri Shopstops: A Bucket List For Shopaholics
- 20 Wonderful Benefits Of Red Spinach
With the immense popularity of smartphones, almost all mobile users are upgrading to such devices. In addition to this, there are many mobile brands that are announcing numerous devices on a consistent basis. So, the users looking out to upgrade to a smartphone have a lot of choices that might sometimes make them feel that it is an exasperating task to choose one.
Like any other week, last week too there were many smartphone announcements and launches in the global market as well as in India. The much-awaited Nokia 8.1 and the newly launched Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 were launched in India. Also, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition variant was announced globally as well as in India the same week. In addition to these, the Vivo Nex Dual Display smartphone was also announced in China.
Today, we have come up with a roundup of all the smartphone launches that have happened in the last week. Do take a look at the same from below.
Mobiistar C1 Shine
Key Specs
- 5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display
- 1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
YI action camera specifications
Key Specs
- 16MP Sony IMX206 sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.8 aperture, 155-degree wide viewing angle
- 1080p recording at 60fps and 720p recording at 120 fps
- Ambarella A9SE SoC with H.264 codec
- Built-in microphone and audio, Dual-channel, 96KHz sampling, 92dBA SNR
- Ambarella A7LS SoC with H.264 codec
- MicroSD slot
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0
- 95 min (1080P / 60 FPS) battery life
YI 4K action camera specifications
Key Specs
- 12MP Sony IMX377 sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, 7P lens, f/2.8 aperture, 155-degree wide viewing angle
- 4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at 120fps and 720p recording at 240 fps
- 2.19-inch 330PPI 16:9 display with 160-degree wide-viewing angle, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Ambarella A9SE SoC with H.264 codec
- Micro SD slot
- BCM4330 for 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0
- Dual microphones, 6-axis gyroscope for EIS
- 1400mAh battery for up to 2 hours of recording
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 PC
Key Specs
The Samsung 15 inch Notebook 9 is a Windows 10 laptop that features a 1080p Full HD display. It can be configured upto Intel Core i7 processor with a memory option of 4/8GB LPDDR3 while the storage option is 128 GB/256 GB SSD. The laptop measures 346.5 x 236.8 x 14.5mm and weighs 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg). It comes with a USB Type C port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, mini Ethernet, microSD, HP/mic. The 15-inch Notebook 9 provides battery life for up to 12 hours, and the Quick Charging feature enables users to fully charge in just 20 minutes.
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched in India for Rs. 50999
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 10GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Skullcandy Push truly wireless earbuds announced
Key Specs
- Activate Assistant to Quickly access your device's built-in assistant using either earbud
- Fitfins keep your buds secure in your ear, so they don't fall out
- 6 hrs of music from fully charged buds and 6 hrs from the charging case gives you a total 12 hrs of playback.
Tambo TA-40 Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 5999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 2400mAh battery
Portronics MUFFS G wireless headphones launched for Rs. 1999
Key Specs
- Muffs G has inbuilt drivers of 40 mm give solid bass effect and amazing treble too making you feel you are in a live theatrical performance. You get glitch-free wireless music within the range of 10 meters.
- Muffs G the soft cushioned ear-cups and headband offer extra comfort and noise cancellation. The rugged foldable design ensures durability for its use over months and years of use
- This headphone allows you to pause/ play, change tracks, adjust the volume and even answer the calls with a simple tap on the MFB (Multi-Function Button) on the ear- pad.
- Muffs G gives you the ability to connect and listen to your favorite music, both with Bluetooth and AUX cable options.
- The ultra-light ear cups fold inside thus offering a perfect easy to carry headphone without the worry of them breaking in the bag. All-day comfort
LG Gram 17 announced
Key Specs
- 8th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 processor
- Windows 10 Home
- 17 Inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display
- 72Wh Lithium Battery (up to 19.5 hours)
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Fingerprint ID
Huawei P Smart 2019
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo NEX dual screen smartphone announced
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Huawei Enjoy 9 announced
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone Max M2 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red edition launched in India
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 8.1 launched in India for Rs. 26999
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Intex Eco and Turbo series feature phones launched starting at Rs. 745
Key Specs
Intex has broadly categorized its new releases in two different categories including ECO series and Turbo series. While the ECO series comprises of ECO 102X, ECO 105+, ECO 106X, ECO 107 & 107+, ECO Slimzz and ECO 210x, the Turbo series comprises of Turbo 108, Turbo 210+, Turbo G10+ and Turbo Slimmz feature phones.
Samsung Galaxy A8s announced
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging