Week 5, 2019 launch round-up: HONOR View20, Galaxy M10, Realme C1 and more

The conclusive week 5, 2019 looks quite memorable due to the inclusion of some latest handsets and other gadgets in the market. From the high-end category, you are familiar with the Honor View20 which brings along a whopping 48-megapixel primary rear camera which merged together with secondary 3D TOF sensor- generates DSLR like images and videos.

On the other hand, Galaxy M10 is an entry-level phone which looks unique because it flaunts amazing infinity-V display. Apart from devices, there are some gadgets such as- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Honor Band 4, Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sports Headphones, and more which can make you go devotional due to the features they are coming with. Below, there is a list of week 5's launch round-up that includes all the popular devices and gadgets. You can check for more vivid information.

Some notable attributes of gadgets as of smartwatches are- they are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support and gets GPS for real-time location tracking along with location history. You can know about some wireless RUN XT sports headphones.

Combining a streamlined, ultra-comfortable fit with premium sound, these headphones feature a lightweight design and enhanced Bluetooth performance for passionate runners in pursuit of their limits.

You can look for a couple of Microsoft laptops which offer the most powerful and amazing performance due to the use of the latest 8th Gen Intel core processor. These gadgets also come with a long lasting battery life of up to 14.5 hours which can let you go unstoppable on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

OJOY A1 4G VoLTE Kids Smartwatch Key Specs

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Qualcomm SnapdragoWear 2100

512MB RAM, 4GB ROM

Android-based Kiddo OS with Android and iOS companion apps

Water Resistant (IP68)

2MP front camera with 84-degree wide-angle lens

iOS & Android Call, Message, Camera, Add Friend, Alarm, Stopwatch, Task, Step Count, Weather, Magic box, Magic school

4G VoLTE calling, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS for location tracking

800mAh battery ASUS launches new ZenBook 13, 14 Key Specs

13.3" FHD and 14" FHD Display

quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U / Core i5-8265U processor

8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3

PCIEG3x2 NVME 512GB / 256GB M.2 SSD

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C,1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MicroSD card reader

3D IR HD camera

Dual-band 802.11ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

50Wh 3-cell with up to 13 hours battery life ASUS Zenbook 15 UX533FD Key Specs

15.6" FHD Screen

quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U, 2GB NVIDIA GTX 1050 Max-Q

16GB 2400MHz DDR4

PCIEG3x2 NVME 1TB M.2 SSD

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1 x SD card reader

Dual-band 802.11ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

73Wh 4-cell with up to 17 hours battery life Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones Key Specs

12 hours of play time with charging case - Internal rechargeable battery offers 4 hours of play time per charge with an additional 8 hours of charge in the case.

Sweat- and waterproof (IPX7) - double hydrophobic Nano-coating for sweat- and waterproof performance.

Sport fit - interchangeable silicone tips & fins provide a comfortable, secure fit in any ear size.

Fast-charge battery - five minutes of charging provides 1 hour of play time.

Premium sound with custom EQ - a unique, personalized music experience. Honor Band 4 Key Specs

0.95 inch AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

NFC for payments

100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby Honor Watch Magic Key Specs

1.2-inch (390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI

ARM M4 SoC with 16MB RAM and 128MB storage

Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO, NFC for Huawei Pay

Dimensions: 42.8 × 42.8 × 9.8mm; Weight: 32.g

178mAh battery with up to 7 days battery life HONOR View20 launched in India starting at Rs. 37,999 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Lava Z92 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3260mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M10 Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

23MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs

6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

23MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery JAYS m-Six Key Specs

Designed to be secure and well-fitting inside any ear.

Made to make the cable basically disappear, relieving the user from irritation and dangling remotes and battery boxes when running, working out or simply moving.

Designed with the inside surface of a typical ear to optimize the inside earphone volume and to keep the earphone securely in place.

Electronics inside are made to be as small as possible to fit everything in the right earphone side.

The plate, with JAYS logo, on the right side is also a universal single-button for controlling and powering the earphones On/Off

Has all basic features as well as functions as forced pair mode and voice assistant.

Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptX and Multipoint to pair and connect to two devices simultaneously

6mm dynamic speakers, 2x MEMS microphone, Qualcomm 8th gen cVc

Fully sweatproof

Fast charging powers 75% of the battery in 45 minutes.

Playtime is 5 hours. GOQii RunGPS Key Specs

Integrated GPS tracker which allows you to track real time activity in run/walk/cycle modes, it has 6 screens in which you can track steps, distance, pace, calories burned, heart rate and duration

Monitors your heart rate accurately

Track your activity and sleep

Separate charger is not required, USB integrated charger present on device, connect the core to USB port of laptop, power bank or any mobile charger for charging

Connects wirelessly via bluetooth to goqii iOS (ver 8.0 and above) or android app (ver 4.3 and above)

Inbuilt battery once charged will lasts for 7 days in case of normal usage and 8 hours in GPS mode

This purchase of goqii family care plan can be claimed as tax benefit under section 80d Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Key Specs

2.3-inch (2736 x 1824 pixels) 3:2 PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display

8th Gen Intel Core i5 with UHD Graphics 620, or i7 with UHD Graphics 620

8GB or 16GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (SSD)

8.0MP autofocus rear camera with 1080p video recording

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording

WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, Full-size USB 3.0, microSD card reader, Mini DisplayPort, Cover port, Surface Connect

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

1.6W Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Stereo microphones

Up to 13.5 hours of video playback Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Key Specs

13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio,Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

8th Gen Intel Core i5 with UHD Graphics 620, or i7 with UHD Graphics 620

8GB, or 16GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD

Windows 10

720p HD front-facing camera

3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo microphones, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.1 LE, USB 3.0,

Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect

Up to 14.5 hours of video playback Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Key Specs

28-inch (4500 x 3000 pixels) PixelSense multi-touch 3:2 Display

Intel Core 7th Generation i7-7820HQ

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 Graphics / GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 Graphics

16GB or 32GB (DDR4) RAM; 1TB or 2TB solid-state drive (SSD)

5MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video

Surface Pen, Zero Gravity Hinge, TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security

3.5mm headset jack, Stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, Dual microphones

4 x USB 3.0 (one high power port), Full-size SD card reader (SDXC) compatible, 1 x USB-C, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port

Wi-Fi: 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.0

Xbox Wireless built-in

Dimensions - Display: 637.35 x 438.90 x 12.50 mm; Base: 250.00 x 220.00 x 32.20 mm; Weight: 9.56 kg max Realme C1 (2019) Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camerae

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery