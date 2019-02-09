Week 6, 2019 launch round-up: Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, OPPO K1 , Coolpad Cool 3 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
This weekend is about to get over but the impact due to the entire week 6's launches have deeply got rooted in users' mind. By launches here I mean about some devices as well as other electronic products. Devices from Motorola namely- Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play are the latest entries which are pocket-friendly and come with some of the best features as well.
While in the finishing week 6 of 2019, users are quite familiar with some gadgets like Mi Sports shoes, Picooc Mini smart weighing scale, Stuffcool Monty wireless, and more. The launch round-up in the name of a list which you can see below reveals all the best information related to these merchandises.
Some of the devices come with an updated camera setup which is quite uncommon to find in a budget-friendly handset. Their camera comes with an optical image stabilization system- a DSLR like a feature which can glam your captured images to the highest level. These devices now run Android 9(Pie) which seem to be app-friendly and is filled with plenty of amazing new features. They are also based on AI which boosts overall configuration, making your experience smoothest.
Even they come with quite a massive battery backup. Whereas some headphones in the list offer a balanced sound and good resolution and come with a Universal 3-button remote control and microphone. It is really mesmerizing to find even shoes nowadays are coming with great technical functions. In the list you have Mi Sports Shoes 2 which sports a 5-in-1 uni-molding technology which Xiaomi combines five individual materials, making the shoes durable, shock-absorbent and slip-resistant.
You can find a Picooc Mini smart weighing scale which is high-precision health monitoring smart weighing scale. It also provides personalized suggestions on the Picooc Mobile App. The gadget allows for creating unlimited profiles. Users can measure their weight along with 12 additional body vitals. There are some more products which you can look for their feature on our list.
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with 27W Turbo charging
Moto G7
Key Specs
- 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging
Moto G7 Power
Key Specs
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging
Moto G7 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1512×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTEC
- 3000mAh (Typical) / 2,820mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charging
Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD
Key Specs
- Transducer -Dynamic
- Acoustic design - Closed
- Frequency response - 10 - 25.000 Hz
- Form factor - In-ear
- Transmission - Wired
- Length & type of cable - 1.2 m / both-sided / fixed
- Connection plug - 3.5 mm plug, 4-pole
- Remote & microphone - In-line remote control with microphone
- Weight (without cable) - 6 g
Stuffcool Monty wireless
Key Specs
- NECKBAND DESIGN WITH MAGNETIC EAR HEADS: monty is designed with neckband to ensure that the headphone is always on your neck whenever you need it without bothering you much, the magnetic ear tips helps in wearing the headphone as a necklace
- EAR-GENOMIC EAR HEADS DESIGN : monty is perfectly crafted to fit in any type of ear. With its added support on the ear heads make sure that it fits in the ear firmly without falling off.
- INCREDIBLE BATTERY LIFE: Massive battery capacity of 180 mAh make sure that the headphone give play back time of 9 hours or talk time of 8 hours. Never stop yourself due to the headphone run out of battery.
- DUAL DEVICE CONNECTIVITY: With Bluetooth V5.0 chipset inside the headphone, you can connect and use two devices simultaneously, HANDS-FREE USAGE: The multi function button and volume controller allows you to control songs and calls from the earphone buttons itself.
- CLASS 2 TRANSMISSION POWER: Allows you to use the headphone from 30 feet radius, WARRANTY - 6 Month Manufacturer's Warranty
OPPO K1
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Xiaomi opens crowdfunding for Mi Sports Shoes 2 in India at Rs. 2499
Key Specs
- Engineered with breakthrough 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology that combines 5 different materials to minimize wear damage. This technology will keep the stitching on the soles intact for long-lasting usage.
- The 10-fishbone structure improves balance while offering the needed arch support and reducing the chance of sprains.
- Strong suspension for reduced impact - Uni-body Suspension Balancing patch
- Stronger grip with excellent forward momentum
- Machine-washable making is easy to clean
Nokia 5.1 Plus 4/6GB RAM variants launched in India
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Coolpad Cool 3 launched in India for Rs. 5999
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.3GHz Octa-core Unisoc processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.3MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Picooc Mini smart weighing scale launched for Rs. 2999
Key Specs
- Type: Step On
- Color: White
- Body Fat Percentage
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)
Skullcandy SET launched in India for Rs. 2999
Key Specs
- Sweat & Water Resistant (IPX4): Welded construction protects sensitive components from moisture that can damage or destroy your earbuds.
- Removable FitFin: Secure FitFin Gel technology is more secure than standard earbuds.
- In-line Microphone and Call & Track Control: A specially constructed low profile, sweat-proof remote with mic will help you stay in control of your music. A single button in-line remote with mic can take and make calls, play and pause music, and cycle through tracks.
- Refined Acoustics: Set features Supreme Sound technology producing attacking, powerful bass, warm natural vocals, and precision highs.