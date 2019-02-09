Week 6, 2019 launch round-up: Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, OPPO K1 , Coolpad Cool 3 and more

This weekend is about to get over but the impact due to the entire week 6's launches have deeply got rooted in users' mind. By launches here I mean about some devices as well as other electronic products. Devices from Motorola namely- Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play are the latest entries which are pocket-friendly and come with some of the best features as well.

While in the finishing week 6 of 2019, users are quite familiar with some gadgets like Mi Sports shoes, Picooc Mini smart weighing scale, Stuffcool Monty wireless, and more. The launch round-up in the name of a list which you can see below reveals all the best information related to these merchandises.

Some of the devices come with an updated camera setup which is quite uncommon to find in a budget-friendly handset. Their camera comes with an optical image stabilization system- a DSLR like a feature which can glam your captured images to the highest level. These devices now run Android 9(Pie) which seem to be app-friendly and is filled with plenty of amazing new features. They are also based on AI which boosts overall configuration, making your experience smoothest.

Even they come with quite a massive battery backup. Whereas some headphones in the list offer a balanced sound and good resolution and come with a Universal 3-button remote control and microphone. It is really mesmerizing to find even shoes nowadays are coming with great technical functions. In the list you have Mi Sports Shoes 2 which sports a 5-in-1 uni-molding technology which Xiaomi combines five individual materials, making the shoes durable, shock-absorbent and slip-resistant.

You can find a Picooc Mini smart weighing scale which is high-precision health monitoring smart weighing scale. It also provides personalized suggestions on the Picooc Mobile App. The gadget allows for creating unlimited profiles. Users can measure their weight along with 12 additional body vitals. There are some more products which you can look for their feature on our list.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus Key Specs

6.2-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with 27W Turbo charging Moto G7 Key Specs

6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging Moto G7 Power Key Specs

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging Moto G7 Play Key Specs

5.7-inch (1512×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTEC

3000mAh (Typical) / 2,820mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charging Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD Key Specs

Transducer -Dynamic

Acoustic design - Closed

Frequency response - 10 - 25.000 Hz

Form factor - In-ear

Transmission - Wired

Length & type of cable - 1.2 m / both-sided / fixed

Connection plug - 3.5 mm plug, 4-pole

Remote & microphone - In-line remote control with microphone

Weight (without cable) - 6 g Stuffcool Monty wireless Key Specs

NECKBAND DESIGN WITH MAGNETIC EAR HEADS: monty is designed with neckband to ensure that the headphone is always on your neck whenever you need it without bothering you much, the magnetic ear tips helps in wearing the headphone as a necklace

EAR-GENOMIC EAR HEADS DESIGN : monty is perfectly crafted to fit in any type of ear. With its added support on the ear heads make sure that it fits in the ear firmly without falling off.

INCREDIBLE BATTERY LIFE: Massive battery capacity of 180 mAh make sure that the headphone give play back time of 9 hours or talk time of 8 hours. Never stop yourself due to the headphone run out of battery.

DUAL DEVICE CONNECTIVITY: With Bluetooth V5.0 chipset inside the headphone, you can connect and use two devices simultaneously, HANDS-FREE USAGE: The multi function button and volume controller allows you to control songs and calls from the earphone buttons itself.

CLASS 2 TRANSMISSION POWER: Allows you to use the headphone from 30 feet radius, WARRANTY - 6 Month Manufacturer's Warranty OPPO K1 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Xiaomi opens crowdfunding for Mi Sports Shoes 2 in India at Rs. 2499 Key Specs

Engineered with breakthrough 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology that combines 5 different materials to minimize wear damage. This technology will keep the stitching on the soles intact for long-lasting usage.

The 10-fishbone structure improves balance while offering the needed arch support and reducing the chance of sprains.

Strong suspension for reduced impact - Uni-body Suspension Balancing patch

Stronger grip with excellent forward momentum

Machine-washable making is easy to clean Nokia 5.1 Plus 4/6GB RAM variants launched in India Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE,

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Coolpad Cool 3 launched in India for Rs. 5999 Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

1.3GHz Octa-core Unisoc processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.3MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Picooc Mini smart weighing scale launched for Rs. 2999 Key Specs

Type: Step On

Color: White

Body Fat Percentage

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) Skullcandy SET launched in India for Rs. 2999 Key Specs

Sweat & Water Resistant (IPX4): Welded construction protects sensitive components from moisture that can damage or destroy your earbuds.

Removable FitFin: Secure FitFin Gel technology is more secure than standard earbuds.

In-line Microphone and Call & Track Control: A specially constructed low profile, sweat-proof remote with mic will help you stay in control of your music. A single button in-line remote with mic can take and make calls, play and pause music, and cycle through tracks.

Refined Acoustics: Set features Supreme Sound technology producing attacking, powerful bass, warm natural vocals, and precision highs.